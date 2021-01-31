Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
By:

The Acura ARX-05 of Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves has delivered Wayne Taylor Racing its fourth win in five years, after the pursuing Ganassi Cadillac blew a tire with seven minutes to go.

The Konica Minolta Acura won by just 4.7sec, beating Action Express Racing’s #48 Cadillac which passed Harry Tincknell’s Mazda with four minutes to go. That said, Mazda performed a miracle to come from three laps down to score a podium finish, but Chip Ganassi Racing was on the flipside of fortune, suffering heartbreak as it picked up a right-rear puncture while Renger van der Zande had the leader in his sights.

In LMP2, Era Motorsport beat Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Corvette Racing scored a 1-2 in GT Le Mans – its first Rolex 24 win since 2016 – while Riley Motorsports took LMP3 honors by three laps, and Winward Racing and Sun Energy 1 scored a 1-2 for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3.

The final 3 hours

The 22nd hour started dramatically for the #48 Action Express Racing Ally-sponsored Cadillac DPi-V.R which had been running second in Mike Rockenfeller’s hands. Just before he was due for a scheduled pitstop, Rocky suffered a puncture, enforcing a slow in-lap. He handed off to Kamui Kobayashi, but the Japanese driver now had only a nine second margin over the charging Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac. Ricky Taylor, meanwhile took over the leading Wayne Taylor Racing Acura from Filipe Albuquerque and kept a dozen second lead at first. In fourth, Dane Cameron had fallen 10sec behind Dixon at the start of the stint.

Then with 2hr25min to go, with Taylor’s lead over Kobayashi down to 8sec and Dixon less than seven seconds behind that, the Ganassi Cadillac suffered a right-rear puncture. Dixon, being a master of self restraint, cruised gently back to the pits without causing the flapping tire to wreck the rear bodywork or fall off the rim. He emerged from the pits down in fifth, and then stopped again under the yellow – along with all the other Prototypes – to fit the other three fresh tires and to be replaced in the cockpit by Renger van der Zande.

Meyer Shank Racing did the best job in pitlane, boosting Dane Cameron to the front ahead of the other Acura of Taylor, while Mazda Motorsports had jumped Jarvis ahead of Kobayashi’s Cadillac.

At the restart with 2hr08mins to go, Taylor dived down the inside of Cameron at the Bus Stop chicane, and Jarvis and Kobayashi followed him through half a lap later. The Acura, Mazda and Cadillac kept pulling away from Cameron – and covered only by 1.5sec – when the 12th caution flew for debris on the track.

The next restart saw the first three maintain position but van der Zande moved the Ganassi Cadillac past Cameron’s MSR Acura into fourth. By the next stops, Taylor had pulled 3.8sec over Jarvis. They were replaced by their teammates, Filipe Albuquerque and Harry Tincknell respectively.

Ganassi did a fantastic job to get van der Zande out ahead of both Tincknell and Kobayashi, and put him onto the tail of Albuquerque, although the WTR Acura started pulling away, and a charging Tincknell started applying the pressure to the Ganassi Cadillac, while dropping the Ally AXR Cadillac. With 80mins to go, Tincknell duly snagged second and started trying to close the 3sec deficit to Albuquerque.

With an hour to go, the WTR Acura’s lead remained intact and they pitted together with 55mins to go. They emerged with 5sec between them, but both had been jumped by the earlier stopping Cadillacs of van der Zande and Kobayashi. The Japanese driver was filling the mirrors of the Ganassi driver with 40mins to go, the pair of them 4.5sec ahead of Albuquerque who was just about maintaining his 5sec margin over Tincknell.

Van der Zande and Kobayashi made their final stops with 33mins to go, taking on four new tires etc, but Albuquerque only took on two new tires when he and Tincknell made their final stops next time by.

The extra heat in his one-lap-old tires allowed van der Zande to dive past Tincknell for second but he was still five seconds behind leader Albuquerque. However, with 15mins to go, he had shaved the WTR Acura’s lead down to near-nothing, and Albuquerque was having to take some defensive lines into the tighter corners. Then with six minutes to go, another right-rear puncture sent van der Zande limping to the pits, eventually to emerge in fifth.

Kobayashi had gained a second wind in the final stint and passed Tincknell for second place, and while the Mazda driver fought back, he came up 1.8sec short. Nonetheless, from three laps down, it had been a remarkable performance by the RT24-P drivers. Meyer Shank Racing’s Juan Pablo Montoya came home 50sec further adrift.

LMP2 suddenly became very interesting with 2.5 hours to go, Ryan Dalziel’s Era Motorsport entry holding just a 5sec margin over Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Tower Motorsport car. This pair ran three laps ahead of DragonSpeed’s Eric Lux. Vaxiviere was presented with an ideal chance to close on Dalziel with the Dixon-caused full-course caution. However, Dalziel kept his cool and pulled away to 5sec margin in the dozen minutes between the end of the 11th caution and start of the 12th.

However, at the next restart, Dalziel pitted, allowing Vaxiviere into the class lead – but Vaxiviere was handed a drive-through penalty for jumping the restart, which halved Era Motorsport’s deficit to 45sec. Dalziel went back into the lead when Vaxiviere stopped with 1h24m to go and handed over to Gabriel Aubry, but then Aubry regained preeminence when Dalziel handed the Era car to Paul Loup Chatin.

Then a last gasp splash of fuel for Aubry, allowed Chatin to move into the lead and win the class by 19.5sec.

Riley Motorsports dominated LMP3 in the end, Spencer Pigot driving to the checkered flag three laps ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport car, while Muehlner Motorsports collected third, a further four laps adrift.

Following the GT Le Mans pitstops with three hours to go, Nicky Catsburg’s lead over Corvette Racing C8.R teammate Alexander Sims had extended to 13sec, and Sims’ margin over Marco Wittman’s #24 BMW M8 had reduced to 12sec. James Calado remained a minute off the class lead in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488.

However, the pitstops under caution saw Catsburg struggling to get the #3 Corvette moving, handing the class lead to Sims, and dopping to fourth behind Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Risi 488 and Augusto Farfus who’d taken over the #24 BMW. Catsburg’s day went from bad to worse as the car was assisted while outside its pitbox and thus he served a drive-through penalty, while Farfus passed Pier Guidi for second.

The 12th caution, caused by AF Corse’s Daniel Serra dragging debris onto the track, allowed Catsburg to close back up to the top three, but still not within striking distance of the Risi Ferrari.

At the restart, Farfus made his move and edged ahead of Sims and into the lead, but the Corvette driver wouldn’t let him go and slipped past into the lead at Turn 3, while Catsburg had also moved up to third ahead of Pier Guidi.

The penultimate pitstops saw Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner replace Catsburg and Sims respectively, Taylor getting the #3 in front by stopping earlier and getting on fresh tires earlier. However, both of them emerged behind Farfus in the #24 BMW.

The C8.R drafted around the outside of the M8 along the pitstraight with 68mins to go and Taylor took the lead but Farfus remained within a second going into the final hour, the pair of them 6sec ahead of Milner who was 38sec up on the Risi Ferrari.

Milner had a far shorter final stop than Taylor and Farfus and moved the #4 car marginally ahead of its sister car, but the pair were battling for second – behind the off-sequence Ferrari – with less than 40mins to go. Taylor got ahead six minutes later but couldn’t escape. With 20mins to go, Pier Guidi made his final stop and emerged in fourth, leaving Taylor with a 1.5sec lead over Milner who in turn had nine seconds over Farfus.

The GT Daytona battle with three hours to go had distilled into a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 fight between Maro Engel of Winward Racing and Luca Stolz in the Sun Energy1 machine, with Engel edging away.

Behind them, the battle between Klaus Bachler in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R and Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan was equally intriguing but 50sec adrift of the leaders.

Following the 11th caution with little more than two hours to go, Raffaele Marciello briefly jumped the SunEnergy1 Mercedes ahead of Engel, bu the Winward Racing machine didn’t take long to reestablish itself in front, while behind them Bachler’s Wright Porsche and Andrea Caldarelli now in the PMR Lambo continued their battle for third. The briefer 12th caution period gave Caldarelli a change to close up, and once he got ahead of Bachler, the Huracan pulled away rapidly.

The next round of stops saw Marciello emerge behind Caldarelli but the Mercedes got back in front although both had to survive trips through the grass at the Bus Stop, which allowed the Wright Porsche, now driven by Jan Heylen, to close in.

Going into the final hour, Engel’s margin over Marciello was 2.5sec, with Caldarelli six seconds back and Heylen another four seconds in arrears. Then Marciello and Heylen stopped with 52mins to go. Ross Gunn in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage also stopped at the same time, and having stopped far more recently off-sequence, he was stopped for a shorter amount of time and emerged within 10sec of the Wright Porsche.

However, Winward Racing got Engel out swiftly when he made his final stop, and he commenced the 48min run to the flag with a 10sec lead over the similar Sun Energy1 car of Marciello. He in turn had 7sec over Caldarelli who now only had two seconds in hand over Heylen, but over the final stint these four separated again, and Engel won the class by 16.3sec over Marciellow, with Caldarelli third, 10sec ahead of the Wright Porsche.

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap Retirement Pits
1 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		Acura DPi 807     31
2 DPi 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Cadillac DPi 807     32
3 DPi 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		Mazda DPi 807     31
4 DPi 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger 		Acura DPi 807     30
5 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		Cadillac DPi 807     36
6 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		ORECA LMP2 07 787     31
7 LMP2 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		ORECA LMP2 07 787     30
8 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott 		Cadillac DPi 783     34
9 LMP2 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies 		ORECA LMP2 07 783     36
10 LMP2 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
Germany Sven Muller 		Ligier LMP2 778     29
11 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Corvette C8.R 770     23
12 GTLM 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Corvette C8.R 770     22
13 GTLM 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann 		BMW M8 GTE 769     23
14 GTLM 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE 769     24
15 GTLM 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
Canada Bruno Spengler 		BMW M8 GTE 768     23
16 LMP2 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		ORECA LMP2 07 764     32
17 GTLM 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 760     21
18 LMP3 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew 		Ligier JS P320 757     23
19 LMP3 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
France Yann Clairay 		Ligier JS P320 754     23
20 LMP3 6 Germany Moritz Kranz
Germany Hoerr Laurents
United States Kenton Koch
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		Duqueine D08 750     23
21 LMP3 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ligier JS P320 746     22
22 GTD 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 745     22
23 GTD 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 745     21
24 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 745     24
25 GTD 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 745     23
26 GTD 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 745     21
27 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta 		BMW M6 GT3 744     24
28 GTD 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 744     19
29 GTD 21 France Simon Mann
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GT3 743     22
30 GTD 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Germany Maximilian Buhk 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 741     20
31 LMP3 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry 		Ligier JS P320 737     24
32 GTD 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 737     24
33 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 736     23
34 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 723     29
35 LMP2 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara LMP2 710     26
36 GTD 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 702     23
37 LMP3 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
United States Ayrton Ori 		Ligier JS P320 687     21
38 GTD 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		Lexus RC F GT3 681     18
39 GTD 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Ferrari 488 GT3 676     20
40 GTD 42 United States Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 665     22
41 LMP2 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		ORECA LMP2 07 664     26
42 GTD 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 641     22
43 GTD 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 515     15
44 LMP3 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Charles Finelli 		Duqueine D08 413     14
45 GTD 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 347     7
46 GTD 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 195     1
47 LMP2 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi 		ORECA LMP2 07 64      
48 LMP2 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		ORECA LMP2 07 56      
49 LMP2 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		ORECA LMP2 07 53      
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

