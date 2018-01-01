Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Filters

Sort by:

News:

Posted in:

Article types:

Clear all filters
List Grid

Most recent Supercars news articles:

Wed 14 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Supercars to start 2021 TV deal talks this year
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Supercars to start 2021 TV deal talks this year

Sun 11 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Holden wants a female Supercars driver
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Holden wants a female Supercars driver

Fri 09 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Wolff to launch female motorsport programme in Australia
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Wolff to launch female motorsport programme in Australia

Supercars Breaking news Nissan not willing to speculate on Supercars future
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Nissan not willing to speculate on Supercars future

Thu 08 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Rookies circle for Supercars Wildcard slots
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Rookies circle for Supercars Wildcard slots

Wed 07 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Holden committed to Supercars future
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Holden committed to Supercars future

Supercars Breaking news Reynolds: 'I'm an absolute title contender'
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Reynolds: 'I'm an absolute title contender'

Tue 06 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Supercars to continue F1 expansion talks in Melbourne
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Supercars to continue F1 expansion talks in Melbourne

Supercars Breaking news Andretti parts to hit Walkinshaw Holdens for Albert Park
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Andretti parts to hit Walkinshaw Holdens for Albert Park

Sun 04 Mar 2018
Supercars Breaking news Reynolds brutal in Adelaide self-assessment Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Reynolds brutal in Adelaide self-assessment

Supercars Breaking news Walkinshaw drivers laugh off on-track tussle Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Walkinshaw drivers laugh off on-track tussle

Supercars Breaking news Winterbottom on Adelaide penalty: 'I'm p***ed off' Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Winterbottom on Adelaide penalty: 'I'm p***ed off'

Supercars Race report Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen wins as title rivals struggle Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Race report

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen wins as title rivals struggle

Supercars Breaking news Gearbox problem takes Whincup out of Adelaide lead Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Gearbox problem takes Whincup out of Adelaide lead

Supercars Qualifying report Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen tops Shootout by 0.008s Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Qualifying report

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen tops Shootout by 0.008s

Sat 03 Mar 2018
Supercars Qualifying report Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes provisional Sunday pole Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Qualifying report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes provisional Sunday pole

Supercars Breaking news New Holden leads to Supercars weight parity questions
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

New Holden leads to Supercars weight parity questions

Supercars Breaking news De Silvestro, Blanchard squabble over Turn 8 clash Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

De Silvestro, Blanchard squabble over Turn 8 clash

Supercars Breaking news Whincup slowed by post-crash gremlins Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Whincup slowed by post-crash gremlins

Supercars Breaking news Last-lap failure costs Stanaway top rookie spot Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Last-lap failure costs Stanaway top rookie spot

Supercars Race report Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen gives new Holden perfect debut Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Race report

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen gives new Holden perfect debut

Supercars Breaking news Van Gisbergen retains controversial Adelaide pole Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Van Gisbergen retains controversial Adelaide pole

Supercars Breaking news Investigation over Adelaide pole position Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Breaking news

Investigation over Adelaide pole position

Supercars Practice report Adelaide 500: McLaughlin leads pre-Shootout practice Adelaide
Headline
Supercars Practice report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin leads pre-Shootout practice