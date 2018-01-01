Teams 2018

Global
Ferrari
Ferrari SF71H
Drivers:
5. Sebastian Vettel
7. Kimi Raikkonen
Country:
Italy
More info
Force India
Force India-Mercedes VJM11
Drivers:
11. Sergio Perez
31. Esteban Ocon
Country:
India
More info
Haas F1 Team
Haas-Ferrari VF-18
Drivers:
20. Kevin Magnussen
8. Romain Grosjean
Country:
United States
More info
McLaren
McLaren-Renault MCL33
Drivers:
14. Fernando Alonso
2. Stoffel Vandoorne
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
Mercedes
Mercedes F1 W09 EQ Power+
Drivers:
44. Lewis Hamilton
77. Valtteri Bottas
Country:
Germany
More info
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing-TAG Heuer RB14
Drivers:
3. Daniel Ricciardo
33. Max Verstappen
Country:
Austria
More info
Renault Sport F1 Team
Renault R.S.18
Drivers:
27. Nico Hulkenberg
55. Carlos Sainz Jr.
Country:
France
More info
Sauber
Sauber-Ferrari C37
Drivers:
16. Charles Leclerc
9. Marcus Ericsson
Country:
Switzerland
More info
Toro Rosso
Toro Rosso-Honda STR13
Drivers:
10. Pierre Gasly
28. Brendon Hartley
Country:
Italy
More info
Williams
Williams-Mercedes FW41
Drivers:
18. Lance Stroll
35. Sergey Sirotkin
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
