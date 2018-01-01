Global
Thu 01 Mar 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Rea reveals he had surgery before Phillip Island opener
World Superbike Breaking news

Rea reveals he had surgery before Phillip Island opener

Sun 25 Feb 2018
World Superbike Race report Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri beats Rea in flag-to-flag thriller Phillip Island
World Superbike Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri beats Rea in flag-to-flag thriller

Sat 24 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news WSBK makes Phillip Island pitstop mandatory after tyre issues Phillip Island
World Superbike Breaking news

WSBK makes Phillip Island pitstop mandatory after tyre issues

World Superbike Race report Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri passes Sykes to win opener Phillip Island
World Superbike Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri passes Sykes to win opener

World Superbike Qualifying report Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes matches all-time pole tally Phillip Island
World Superbike Qualifying report

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes matches all-time pole tally

Fri 23 Feb 2018
World Superbike Practice report Phillip Island WSBK: Savadori sets Friday pace for Aprilia Phillip Island
World Superbike Practice report

Phillip Island WSBK: Savadori sets Friday pace for Aprilia

Tue 20 Feb 2018
World Superbike Testing report Rea ends Philllip Island test on top despite crash
World Superbike Testing report

Rea ends Philllip Island test on top despite crash

Mon 19 Feb 2018
World Superbike Testing report Melandri fastest, Rea crashes on first Phillip Island test day
World Superbike Testing report

Melandri fastest, Rea crashes on first Phillip Island test day

Sat 17 Feb 2018
World Superbike Preview Will World Superbike's bold new rules stop Rea?
World Superbike Preview

Will World Superbike's bold new rules stop Rea?

Wed 14 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Rea: New WSBK rules follow
World Superbike Breaking news

Rea: New WSBK rules follow "the wrong philosophy"

Sat 10 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Kawasaki will be even stronger in 2018, say riders
World Superbike Breaking news

Kawasaki will be even stronger in 2018, say riders

Thu 08 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Kawasaki unveils 2018 WSBK contender
World Superbike Breaking news

Kawasaki unveils 2018 WSBK contender

Wed 07 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Ducati launches 2018 WSBK challenger
World Superbike Breaking news

Ducati launches 2018 WSBK challenger

Thu 01 Feb 2018
World Superbike Breaking news World Superbike signs three-year deal with new NI track
World Superbike Breaking news

World Superbike signs three-year deal with new NI track

Fri 12 Jan 2018
World Superbike Breaking news Superstock champion Rinaldi steps up to World Superbike
World Superbike Breaking news

Superstock champion Rinaldi steps up to World Superbike

Wed 13 Dec 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Hernandez joins World Superbike with Pedercini Kawasaki
World Superbike Breaking news

Hernandez joins World Superbike with Pedercini Kawasaki

Sat 09 Dec 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Davies says 2018 WSBK rules unfairly penalise Ducati
World Superbike Breaking news

Davies says 2018 WSBK rules unfairly penalise Ducati

Thu 07 Dec 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Gagne replaces Bradl in Honda World Superbike team
World Superbike Breaking news

Gagne replaces Bradl in Honda World Superbike team

Thu 30 Nov 2017
World Superbike Breaking news American rider Jacobsen steps up to WSBK for 2018
World Superbike Breaking news

American rider Jacobsen steps up to WSBK for 2018

Thu 16 Nov 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Baz seals World Superbike return with Althea BMW
World Superbike Breaking news

Baz seals World Superbike return with Althea BMW

Sat 11 Nov 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Bradl says World Superbike remains
World Superbike Breaking news

Bradl says World Superbike remains "unfinished business"

Mon 06 Nov 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Razgatlioglu steps up to World Superbike with Puccetti
World Superbike Breaking news

Razgatlioglu steps up to World Superbike with Puccetti

World Superbike Breaking news Baz set for World Superbike return with Althea
World Superbike Breaking news

Baz set for World Superbike return with Althea

Sun 05 Nov 2017
World Superbike Breaking news Mercado joins new Orelac squad for 2018 WSBK season
World Superbike Breaking news

Mercado joins new Orelac squad for 2018 WSBK season