3GT Racing
Lexus RCF GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Action Express Racing
CADILLAC DPI
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
BAR1 Motorsports
ORECA
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
CJ Wilson Racing
United States

Country: United States
CORE Autosport
PORSCHE 911 GT3 R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
DC Racing
Oreca 07
China

Drivers:
Country: China
Tequila Patron ESM
NISSAN DPI
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracán GT3
Austria

Drivers:
Country: Austria
HART
Acura NSX GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Oreca 07
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Land-Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS
Germany

Drivers:
Country: Germany
Magnus Racing
Audi R8 LMS
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Michael Shank Racing
ACURA NSX GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
P1 Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Park Place Motorsports
PORSCHE GT3 R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Paul Miller Racing
LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA LMP2
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR
Germany

Drivers:
Country: Germany
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
LIGIER LMP2
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Riley Motorsports
MERCEDES AMG GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Risi Competizione
FERRARI 488 GTE
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Scuderia Corsa
FERRARI 488 GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Spirit of Daytona Racing
Cadillac DPi-V.R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Spirit of Race
United States

Country: United States
SunEnergy1 Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Australia

Drivers:
Country: Australia
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPI
Germany

Drivers:
Country: Germany
Manthey Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Germany

Drivers:
Country: Germany
Team Penske
Acura ARX-05
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Turner Motorsport
BMW M6 GT3
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
United Autosports
Ligier JS P217
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Wayne Taylor Racing
CADILLAC DPI-V.R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
Wright Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3-R
United States

Drivers:
Country: United States
