Drivers 2017-18
Race drivers
1
Lucas di Grassi
Team:
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Born:
1984-08-11 (age 33)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
2
Sam Bird
Team:
DS Virgin Racing
Born:
1987-01-09 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
3
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Team:
Jaguar Racing
Born:
1985-07-25 (age 32)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
4
Edoardo Mortara
Team:
Venturi Formula E Team
Born:
1987-01-12 (age 31)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
5
Maro Engel
Team:
Venturi Formula E Team
Born:
1985-08-27 (age 32)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
6
Neel Jani
Team:
Dragon Racing
Born:
1983-12-08 (age 34)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
7
Jérôme d'Ambrosio
Team:
Dragon Racing
Born:
1985-12-27 (age 32)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
8
Nicolas Prost
Team:
Renault e.Dams
Born:
1981-08-18 (age 36)
Nationality:
France
More info
9
Sébastien Buemi
Team:
Renault e.Dams
Born:
1988-10-31 (age 29)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
16
Oliver Turvey
Team:
NIO Formula E Team
Born:
1987-04-01 (age 30)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
18
Andre Lotterer
Team:
Techeetah
Born:
1981-11-19 (age 36)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
19
Felix Rosenqvist
Team:
Mahindra Racing
Born:
1991-11-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Sweden
More info
20
Mitch Evans
Team:
Jaguar Racing
Born:
1994-06-24 (age 23)
Nationality:
New Zealand
More info
23
Nick Heidfeld
Team:
Mahindra Racing
Born:
1977-05-10 (age 40)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
25
Jean-Eric Vergne
Team:
Techeetah
Born:
1990-04-25 (age 27)
Nationality:
France
More info
27
Kamui Kobayashi
Team:
Andretti Formula E
Born:
1986-08-13 (age 31)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
28
Antonio Felix da Costa
Team:
Andretti Formula E
Born:
1991-08-31 (age 26)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
36
Alex Lynn
Team:
DS Virgin Racing
Born:
1993-09-17 (age 24)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
66
Daniel Abt
Team:
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Born:
1992-12-03 (age 25)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
68
Luca Filippi
Team:
NIO Formula E Team
Born:
1985-08-09 (age 32)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
77
Salvador Duran
Team:
Team Aguri
Born:
1985-05-06 (age 32)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
Test drivers
23
Oliver Rowland
Team:
Mahindra Racing
Born:
1992-08-10 (age 25)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
