Drivers 2017-18

Race drivers

Lucas di Grassi
1
Brazil

Lucas di Grassi

Team: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Born: 1984-08-11 (age 33)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Sam Bird
2
United Kingdom

Sam Bird

Team: DS Virgin Racing
Born: 1987-01-09 (age 31)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Nelson Piquet Jr.
3
Brazil

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Team: Jaguar Racing
Born: 1985-07-25 (age 32)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Edoardo Mortara
4
Italy

Edoardo Mortara

Team: Venturi Formula E Team
Born: 1987-01-12 (age 31)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Maro Engel
5
Germany

Maro Engel

Team: Venturi Formula E Team
Born: 1985-08-27 (age 32)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Neel Jani
6
Switzerland

Neel Jani

Team: Dragon Racing
Born: 1983-12-08 (age 34)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Jérôme d'Ambrosio
7
Belgium

Jérôme d'Ambrosio

Team: Dragon Racing
Born: 1985-12-27 (age 32)
Nationality: Belgium
More info
Nicolas Prost
8
France

Nicolas Prost

Team: Renault e.Dams
Born: 1981-08-18 (age 36)
Nationality: France
More info
Sébastien Buemi
9
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi

Team: Renault e.Dams
Born: 1988-10-31 (age 29)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Oliver Turvey
16
United Kingdom

Oliver Turvey

Team: NIO Formula E Team
Born: 1987-04-01 (age 30)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Andre Lotterer
18
Germany

Andre Lotterer

Team: Techeetah
Born: 1981-11-19 (age 36)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Felix Rosenqvist
19
Sweden

Felix Rosenqvist

Team: Mahindra Racing
Born: 1991-11-07 (age 26)
Nationality: Sweden
More info
Mitch Evans
20
New Zealand

Mitch Evans

Team: Jaguar Racing
Born: 1994-06-24 (age 23)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Nick Heidfeld
23
Germany

Nick Heidfeld

Team: Mahindra Racing
Born: 1977-05-10 (age 40)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Jean-Eric Vergne
25
France

Jean-Eric Vergne

Team: Techeetah
Born: 1990-04-25 (age 27)
Nationality: France
More info
Kamui Kobayashi
27
Japan

Kamui Kobayashi

Team: Andretti Formula E
Born: 1986-08-13 (age 31)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Antonio Felix da Costa
28
Portugal

Antonio Felix da Costa

Team: Andretti Formula E
Born: 1991-08-31 (age 26)
Nationality: Portugal
More info
Alex Lynn
36
United Kingdom

Alex Lynn

Team: DS Virgin Racing
Born: 1993-09-17 (age 24)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Daniel Abt
66
Germany

Daniel Abt

Team: Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Born: 1992-12-03 (age 25)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Luca Filippi
68
Italy

Luca Filippi

Team: NIO Formula E Team
Born: 1985-08-09 (age 32)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Salvador Duran
77
Mexico

Salvador Duran

Team: Team Aguri
Born: 1985-05-06 (age 32)
Nationality: Mexico
More info

Test drivers

Oliver Rowland
23
United Kingdom

Oliver Rowland

Team: Mahindra Racing
Born: 1992-08-10 (age 25)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info