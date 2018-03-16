Global
Moto2 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-03-16 to 03-18
Qatar Losail Losail International Circuit
2018-04-06 to 04-08
Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo
2018-04-20 to 04-22
United States Austin Circuit of the Americas
2018-05-04 to 05-06
Spain Jerez Circuito de Jerez
2018-05-18 to 05-20
France Le Mans Le Mans Circuit Bugatti
2018-06-01 to 06-03
Italy Mugello Mugello Circuit
2018-06-15 to 06-17
Spain Barcelona Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
2018-06-29 to 07-01
Netherlands Assen TT Circuit Assen
2018-07-13 to 07-15
Germany Sachsenring Sachsenring
2018-08-03 to 08-05
Czech Republic Brno Brno Circuit
2018-08-10 to 08-12
Austria Spielberg Red Bull Ring
2018-08-24 to 08-26
United Kingdom Silverstone Silverstone
2018-09-07 to 09-09
Italy Misano Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
2018-09-21 to 09-23
Spain Aragon Motorland Aragon
2018-10-05 to 10-07
Thailand Buriram Chang International Circuit
2018-10-19 to 10-21
Japan Motegi Twin Ring Motegi
2018-10-26 to 10-28
Australia Phillip Island Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
2018-11-02 to 11-04
Malaysia Sepang Sepang International Circuit
2018-11-16 to 11-18
Spain Valencia Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo