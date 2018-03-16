Moto2 2018 championship races

|Date
2018-03-16 to 03-18
|Losail
|Losail International Circuit
2018-04-06 to 04-08
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo
2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Austin
|Circuit of the Americas
2018-05-04 to 05-06
|Jerez
|Circuito de Jerez
2018-05-18 to 05-20
|Le Mans
|Le Mans Circuit Bugatti
2018-06-01 to 06-03
|Mugello
|Mugello Circuit
2018-06-15 to 06-17
|Barcelona
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
2018-06-29 to 07-01
|Assen
|TT Circuit Assen
2018-07-13 to 07-15
|Sachsenring
|Sachsenring
2018-08-03 to 08-05
|Brno
|Brno Circuit
2018-08-10 to 08-12
|Spielberg
|Red Bull Ring
2018-08-24 to 08-26
|Silverstone
|Silverstone
2018-09-07 to 09-09
|Misano
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
2018-09-21 to 09-23
|Aragon
|Motorland Aragon
2018-10-05 to 10-07
|Buriram
|Chang International Circuit
2018-10-19 to 10-21
|Motegi
|Twin Ring Motegi
2018-10-26 to 10-28
|Phillip Island
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
2018-11-02 to 11-04
|Sepang
|Sepang International Circuit
2018-11-16 to 11-18
|Valencia
|Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo