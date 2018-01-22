Global
IMSA 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-01-25 to 01-28
2018-01-22
2018-01-24
2018-01-25
2018-01-25
2018-01-25
2018-01-26
2018-01-27
2018-01-27
2018-01-28
2018-01-28
2018-01-25
United States Daytona 24
Team Penske livery launch
Wednesday
Thursday practice 1
Thursday practice 2
Thursday night practice
Friday practice
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Sunday race
Sunday post-race
Thursday qualifying
Daytona International Speedway
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-14 to 03-17
United States Sebring Sebring International Raceway
2018-04-12 to 04-14
United States Long Beach Streets of Long Beach
2018-05-04 to 05-06
United States Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
2018-06-01 to 06-02
United States Detroit The Raceway on Belle Isle
2018-06-28 to 07-01
United States Watkins Glen Watkins Glen International
2018-07-06 to 07-08
Canada Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
2018-07-20 to 07-21
United States Lime Rock Lime Rock Park
2018-08-03 to 08-05
United States Road America Road America
2018-08-17 to 08-19
United States VIR Virginia International Raceway
2018-09-07 to 09-09
United States Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
2018-10-10 to 10-13
United States Road Atlanta Road Atlanta