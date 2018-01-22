IMSA 2018 championship races

|Date
|Event
|Track
|Live text
|
2018-01-25 to 01-28
2018-01-22
2018-01-24
2018-01-25
2018-01-25
2018-01-25
2018-01-26
2018-01-27
2018-01-27
2018-01-28
2018-01-28
2018-01-25
|Daytona 24
|Daytona International Speedway
|
|
2018-03-14 to 03-17
|Sebring
|Sebring International Raceway
|
2018-04-12 to 04-14
|Long Beach
|Streets of Long Beach
|
2018-05-04 to 05-06
|Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|
2018-06-01 to 06-02
|Detroit
|The Raceway on Belle Isle
|
2018-06-28 to 07-01
|Watkins Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|
2018-07-06 to 07-08
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|
2018-07-20 to 07-21
|Lime Rock
|Lime Rock Park
|
2018-08-03 to 08-05
|Road America
|Road America
|
2018-08-17 to 08-19
|VIR
|Virginia International Raceway
|
2018-09-07 to 09-09
|Laguna Seca
|Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
|
2018-10-10 to 10-13
|Road Atlanta
|Road Atlanta