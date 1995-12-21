Drivers 2018

Global
Edition: Global
Edición: Latinoamérica
Версия: Россия
Édition: France
Edição: Brasil
Edition: USA
En
Es
Edition: India
Edition: Australia
Edizione: Italia
Edition: Canada
النسخة: الشرق الأوسط
版本: 中文
Ausgabe: Deutschland
Edition: Switzerland
De
Fr
It
Editie: Nederlands
Edición: España
Edition: 日本
EDİSYON: Türkİye
Версія: Україна
Kiadás: Magyarország
Edisi: Indonesia
World Superbike
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Motorsport Jobs
User content
User photos
Upload photo
Community
More
Please note that our
Privacy Policy
has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated
Privacy Policy
.
Accept
Join PRIME
Sign in
Register
Sign in
Facebook Connect
Edition: Global
Select language
About us
Motorsport Network
Motorspotr.com TV
Motor1.com
Autoclassics.com
Motorstore.com
Motorstore.com
Motorsport.com
About us
Team
Press
Advertise
Join
Legal
Terms of Use
Membership agreement
Copyright
Privacy policy
Cookie policy
Prime - Terms of service
Contact
Newsletter
Feedback
Apps
More
New
All
Me
All Series
All Series
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula 1
Formula 1
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula E
Formula E
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
WEC
WEC
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Le Mans
MOTOGP
MotoGP
World Superbike
Moto2
Moto3
Open wheel
IndyCar
Indy Lights
FIA F2
GP3
Formula V8 3.5
F3 Europe
Super Formula
Other open wheel
Formula 4
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR XFINITY
NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Canada
NASCAR Euro
NASCAR Mexico
Sportscar
IMSA
European Le Mans
Asian Le Mans
PWC
Blancpain Endurance
Blancpain Sprint
Super GT
Endurance
Touring
WTCR
TCR
DTM
Supercars
BTCC
Ferrari
Rally
WRC
World Rallycross
Global Rallycross
Dakar
More
NHRA
Automotive
Vintage
Formula Drift
Kart
List of all series
More
2017 drivers
Аrchive
2016
2015
All drivers
Drivers 2018
0
shares
Share on Facebook
Share
0
Share on Twitter
Tweet
1
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Race drivers
1
Jonathan Rea
Team:
Kawasaki Racing
Born:
1987-02-02 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
2
Leon Camier
Team:
Honda WSBK Team
Born:
1986-08-04 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
7
Chaz Davies
Team:
Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born:
1987-02-10 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
12
Xavi Fores
Team:
Barni Racing Team
Born:
1985-09-16 (age 32)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
21
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Team:
Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born:
1995-12-21 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
22
Alex Lowes
Team:
Pata Yamaha
Born:
1990-09-14 (age 27)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
32
Lorenzo Savadori
Team:
Milwaukee Aprilia
Born:
1993-04-04 (age 24)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
33
Marco Melandri
Team:
Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born:
1982-09-07 (age 35)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
36
Leandro Mercado
Team:
Orelac Racing Team
Born:
1992-02-15 (age 26)
Nationality:
Argentina
More info
37
Ondrej Jezek
Team:
Guandalini Racing
Born:
1989-03-15 (age 28)
Nationality:
Czech Republic
More info
40
Roman Ramos
Team:
Team Go Eleven
Born:
1991-01-06 (age 27)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
45
Jake Gagne
Team:
Honda WSBK Team
Born:
1993-08-27 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
50
Eugene Laverty
Team:
Milwaukee Aprilia
Born:
1986-06-03 (age 31)
Nationality:
Ireland
More info
54
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Team:
Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Born:
1996-10-16 (age 21)
Nationality:
Turkey
More info
60
Michael van der Mark
Team:
Pata Yamaha
Born:
1992-10-26 (age 25)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
66
Tom Sykes
Team:
Kawasaki Racing
Born:
1985-08-19 (age 32)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
68
Yonny Hernandez
Team:
Pedercini Racing
Born:
1988-07-25 (age 29)
Nationality:
Colombia
More info
76
Loris Baz
Team:
Althea Racing
Born:
1993-02-01 (age 25)
Nationality:
France
More info
81
Jordi Torres
Team:
MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Born:
1987-09-27 (age 30)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
99
Patrick Jacobsen
Team:
Triple M Racing
Born:
1993-08-07 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
Red zone: what's trending now
News
Analysis: What was behind the smoking Ferraris in Barcelona
News
Lowe explains "limitations" with 2018 Williams F1 car
News
FIA warns teams over blown wing engine modes
News
Todt baffled by F1 driver halo criticisms
News
Vettel hints Ferrari rivals' long-run pace deceptive
News
FIA dismisses "carnage" fears over standing restarts
World Superbike
: latest headlines
World Superbike
Rea reveals he had surgery before Phillip Island opener
World Superbike
Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri beats Rea in flag-to-flag thriller
World Superbike
WSBK makes Phillip Island pitstop mandatory after tyre issues
World Superbike
Phillip Island WSBK: Melandri passes Sykes to win opener
View more
World Superbike
headlines
World Superbike
: latest videos
World Superbike
KRT 2018 - The journey
World Superbike
KRT Philip Island VNR 20 Feb
World Superbike
Discover the 2018 Pata Yamaha official WorldSBK YZF-R1
World Superbike
Discover the 2018 GRT Yamaha official WorldSSP YZF-R6!
World Superbike
2018 GRT Yamaha official WorldSSP team launch video
World Superbike
2018 Pata Yamaha official WorldSBK team launch video
World Superbike
Kawasaki KRT WorldSBK team gear BTS
World Superbike
Michael van der Mark's Portimao test day 2 reaction
View more
World Superbike
videos
Back to top
© 2018
Motorsport Network.
All rights reserved.