Drivers 2018

Race drivers

Jonathan Rea
1
United Kingdom

Jonathan Rea

Team: Kawasaki Racing
Born: 1987-02-02 (age 31)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Leon Camier
2
United Kingdom

Leon Camier

Team: Honda WSBK Team
Born: 1986-08-04 (age 31)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Chaz Davies
7
United Kingdom

Chaz Davies

Team: Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born: 1987-02-10 (age 31)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Xavi Fores
12
Spain

Xavi Fores

Team: Barni Racing Team
Born: 1985-09-16 (age 32)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
21
Italy

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Team: Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born: 1995-12-21 (age 22)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Alex Lowes
22
United Kingdom

Alex Lowes

Team: Pata Yamaha
Born: 1990-09-14 (age 27)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Lorenzo Savadori
32
Italy

Lorenzo Savadori

Team: Milwaukee Aprilia
Born: 1993-04-04 (age 24)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Marco Melandri
33
Italy

Marco Melandri

Team: Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team
Born: 1982-09-07 (age 35)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Leandro Mercado
36
Argentina

Leandro Mercado

Team: Orelac Racing Team
Born: 1992-02-15 (age 26)
Nationality: Argentina
More info
Ondrej Jezek
37
Czech Republic

Ondrej Jezek

Team: Guandalini Racing
Born: 1989-03-15 (age 28)
Nationality: Czech Republic
More info
Roman Ramos
40
Spain

Roman Ramos

Team: Team Go Eleven
Born: 1991-01-06 (age 27)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Jake Gagne
45
United States

Jake Gagne

Team: Honda WSBK Team
Born: 1993-08-27 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Eugene Laverty
50
Ireland

Eugene Laverty

Team: Milwaukee Aprilia
Born: 1986-06-03 (age 31)
Nationality: Ireland
More info
Toprak Razgatlioglu
54
Turkey

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Team: Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Born: 1996-10-16 (age 21)
Nationality: Turkey
More info
Michael van der Mark
60
Netherlands

Michael van der Mark

Team: Pata Yamaha
Born: 1992-10-26 (age 25)
Nationality: Netherlands
More info
Tom Sykes
66
United Kingdom

Tom Sykes

Team: Kawasaki Racing
Born: 1985-08-19 (age 32)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Yonny Hernandez
68
Colombia

Yonny Hernandez

Team: Pedercini Racing
Born: 1988-07-25 (age 29)
Nationality: Colombia
More info
Loris Baz
76
France

Loris Baz

Team: Althea Racing
Born: 1993-02-01 (age 25)
Nationality: France
More info
Jordi Torres
81
Spain

Jordi Torres

Team: MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Born: 1987-09-27 (age 30)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Patrick Jacobsen
99
United States

Patrick Jacobsen

Team: Triple M Racing
Born: 1993-08-07 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info