Drivers 2018

Race drivers
2
Ryan Dalziel
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1982-04-12 (age 35)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
2
Scott Sharp
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1968-02-14 (age 50)
Nationality:
United States
More info
2
Olivier Pla
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1981-10-22 (age 36)
Nationality:
France
More info
3
Antonio Garcia
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1980-06-05 (age 37)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
3
Mike Rockenfeller
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1983-10-31 (age 34)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
3
Jan Magnussen
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1973-07-04 (age 44)
Nationality:
Denmark
More info
4
Oliver Gavin
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1972-09-29 (age 45)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
4
Marcel Fassler
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1976-05-27 (age 41)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
4
Tommy Milner
Team:
Corvette Racing
Born:
1986-01-26 (age 32)
Nationality:
United States
More info
5
Christian Fittipaldi
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1971-01-18 (age 47)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
5
Filipe Albuquerque
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1985-06-13 (age 32)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
5
Joao Barbosa
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1975-03-11 (age 43)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
6
Simon Pagenaud
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1984-05-18 (age 33)
Nationality:
France
More info
6
Juan Pablo Montoya
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1975-09-20 (age 42)
Nationality:
Colombia
More info
6
Dane Cameron
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1988-10-18 (age 29)
Nationality:
United States
More info
7
Graham Rahal
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1989-01-04 (age 29)
Nationality:
United States
More info
7
Ricky Taylor
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1989-08-03 (age 28)
Nationality:
United States
More info
7
Helio Castroneves
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1975-05-10 (age 42)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
10
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Team:
Wayne Taylor Racing
Born:
1980-12-17 (age 37)
Nationality:
United States
More info
10
Jordan Taylor
Team:
Wayne Taylor Racing
Born:
1991-05-10 (age 26)
Nationality:
United States
More info
10
Renger van der Zande
Team:
Wayne Taylor Racing
Born:
1986-02-16 (age 32)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
11
Rik Breukers
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1998-05-14 (age 19)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
11
Franck Perera
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1984-03-21 (age 33)
Nationality:
France
More info
11
Mirko Bortolotti
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1990-01-10 (age 28)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
11
Rolf Ineichen
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1978-05-02 (age 39)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
14
Dominik Baumann
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1992-10-04 (age 25)
Nationality:
Austria
More info
14
Philipp Frommenwiler
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1989-08-27 (age 28)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
14
Kyle Marcelli
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1990-02-23 (age 28)
Nationality:
Canada
More info
14
Bruno Junqueira
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1976-11-04 (age 41)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
15
Scott Pruett
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1960-03-24 (age 57)
Nationality:
United States
More info
15
Dominik Farnbacher
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1984-09-26 (age 33)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
15
Jack Hawksworth
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1991-02-28 (age 27)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
15
David Heinemeier Hansson
Team:
3GT Racing
Born:
1979-10-15 (age 38)
Nationality:
Denmark
More info
19
Christoph Lenz
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1979-05-31 (age 38)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
19
Max van Splunteren
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1996-01-29 (age 22)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
19
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1994-07-05 (age 23)
Nationality:
Argentina
More info
19
Louis Machiels
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1971-01-17 (age 47)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
19
Christian Engelhart
Team:
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Born:
1986-12-13 (age 31)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
20
Joel Miller
Team:
BAR1 Motorsports
Born:
1988-05-10 (age 29)
Nationality:
United States
More info
20
Marc Drumwright
Team:
BAR1 Motorsports
Born:
Unknown
Nationality:
United States
More info
20
Ryan Cullen
Team:
BAR1 Motorsports
Born:
1991-03-26 (age 26)
Nationality:
Ireland
More info
22
Johannes van Overbeek
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1973-04-14 (age 44)
Nationality:
United States
More info
22
Nicolas Lapierre
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1984-04-02 (age 33)
Nationality:
France
More info
22
Pipo Derani
Team:
Tequila Patron ESM
Born:
1993-10-13 (age 24)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
23
Fernando Alonso
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1981-07-29 (age 36)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
23
Lando Norris
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1999-11-13 (age 18)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
23
Phil Hanson
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1999-07-05 (age 18)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
24
Augusto Farfus
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1983-09-03 (age 34)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
24
Colton Herta
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
2000-03-20 (age 17)
Nationality:
United States
More info
24
Nick Catsburg
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1988-02-15 (age 30)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
24
Jesse Krohn
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1990-09-03 (age 27)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
24
John Edwards
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1991-03-11 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
25
Bill Auberlen
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1968-10-12 (age 49)
Nationality:
United States
More info
25
Alexander Sims
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1988-03-15 (age 29)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
25
Connor de Phillippi
Team:
BMW Team RLL
Born:
1992-12-25 (age 25)
Nationality:
United States
More info
29
Kelvin van der Linde
Team:
Land-Motorsport
Born:
1996-06-20 (age 21)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
29
Jeffrey Schmidt
Team:
Land-Motorsport
Born:
1994-03-23 (age 23)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
29
Christopher Mies
Team:
Land-Motorsport
Born:
1989-05-24 (age 28)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
29
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Team:
Land-Motorsport
Born:
1999-05-13 (age 18)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
31
Mike Conway
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1983-08-19 (age 34)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
31
Felipe Nasr
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1992-08-21 (age 25)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
31
Stuart Middleton
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1999-10-11 (age 18)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
31
Eric Curran
Team:
Action Express Racing
Born:
1975-06-08 (age 42)
Nationality:
United States
More info
32
Hugo De Sadeleer
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1997-07-16 (age 20)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
32
Will Owen
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1995-03-23 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
32
Paul di Resta
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1986-04-16 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
32
Bruno Senna
Team:
United Autosports
Born:
1983-10-15 (age 34)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
33
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Team:
Riley Motorsports
Born:
1981-10-23 (age 36)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
33
Ben Keating
Team:
Riley Motorsports
Born:
1971-08-18 (age 46)
Nationality:
United States
More info
37
Lance Stroll
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1998-10-29 (age 19)
Nationality:
Canada
More info
37
Daniel Juncadella
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1991-05-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
37
Felix Rosenqvist
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1991-11-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Sweden
More info
37
Robin Frijns
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1991-08-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
38
Patricio O'Ward
Team:
Performance Tech Motorsports
Born:
1999-05-06 (age 18)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
38
Kyle Masson
Team:
Performance Tech Motorsports
Born:
1997-08-04 (age 20)
Nationality:
United States
More info
38
James French
Team:
Performance Tech Motorsports
Born:
1990-05-21 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
44
Markus Winkelhock
Team:
Magnus Racing
Born:
1980-06-13 (age 37)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
44
Andrew Davis
Team:
Magnus Racing
Born:
1977-10-02 (age 40)
Nationality:
United States
More info
44
Andy Lally
Team:
Magnus Racing
Born:
1975-02-11 (age 43)
Nationality:
United States
More info
44
John Potter
Team:
Magnus Racing
Born:
1982-02-25 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
48
Bryan Sellers
Team:
Paul Miller Racing
Born:
1982-08-19 (age 35)
Nationality:
United States
More info
48
Andrea Caldarelli
Team:
Paul Miller Racing
Born:
1990-02-14 (age 28)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
48
Madison Snow
Team:
Paul Miller Racing
Born:
1995-12-25 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
48
Bryce Miller
Team:
Paul Miller Racing
Born:
1982-07-26 (age 35)
Nationality:
United States
More info
52
Sebastian Saavedra
Team:
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Born:
1990-06-02 (age 27)
Nationality:
Colombia
More info
52
Nicholas Boulle
Team:
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Born:
1989-03-28 (age 28)
Nationality:
United States
More info
52
Roberto Gonzalez
Team:
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Born:
1976-03-31 (age 41)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
52
Gustavo Yacaman
Team:
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Born:
1991-02-25 (age 27)
Nationality:
Colombia
More info
54
Colin Braun
Team:
CORE Autosport
Born:
1988-09-22 (age 29)
Nationality:
United States
More info
54
Loic Duval
Team:
CORE Autosport
Born:
1982-06-12 (age 35)
Nationality:
France
More info
54
Romain Dumas
Team:
CORE Autosport
Born:
1977-12-14 (age 40)
Nationality:
France
More info
54
Jon Bennett
Team:
CORE Autosport
Born:
1965-05-04 (age 52)
Nationality:
United States
More info
55
Jonathan Bomarito
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1982-01-23 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
55
Spencer Pigot
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1993-09-29 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
55
Harry Tincknell
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1991-10-29 (age 26)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
58
Robert Renauer
Team:
Wright Motorsports
Born:
1985-03-15 (age 32)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
58
Patrick Long
Team:
Wright Motorsports
Born:
1981-07-28 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
58
Christina Nielsen
Team:
Wright Motorsports
Born:
1992-01-10 (age 26)
Nationality:
Denmark
More info
58
Mathieu Jaminet
Team:
Wright Motorsports
Born:
1994-10-24 (age 23)
Nationality:
France
More info
59
Sven Muller
Team:
Manthey Racing
Born:
1992-02-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
59
Harald Proczyk
Team:
Manthey Racing
Born:
1975-11-09 (age 42)
Nationality:
Austria
More info
59
Matteo Cairoli
Team:
Manthey Racing
Born:
1996-06-01 (age 21)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
59
Randy Walls
Team:
Manthey Racing
Born:
Unknown
Nationality:
Germany
More info
59
Steve Smith
Team:
Manthey Racing
Born:
Unknown
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
62
Toni Vilander
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1980-07-25 (age 37)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
62
James Calado
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1989-06-13 (age 28)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
62
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1983-12-18 (age 34)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
63
Gunnar Jeannette
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1982-05-05 (age 35)
Nationality:
United States
More info
63
Cooper MacNeil
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1992-09-07 (age 25)
Nationality:
United States
More info
63
Alessandro Balzan
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1980-10-17 (age 37)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
63
Jeff Segal
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1985-04-27 (age 32)
Nationality:
United States
More info
64
Frankie Montecalvo
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1990-12-28 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
64
Townsend Bell
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1975-04-19 (age 42)
Nationality:
United States
More info
64
Sam Bird
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1987-01-09 (age 31)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
64
Bill Sweedler
Team:
Scuderia Corsa
Born:
1966-10-11 (age 51)
Nationality:
United States
More info
66
Sébastien Bourdais
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1979-02-28 (age 39)
Nationality:
France
More info
66
Joey Hand
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1979-02-10 (age 39)
Nationality:
United States
More info
66
Dirk Müller
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1975-11-18 (age 42)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
67
Ryan Briscoe
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1981-09-24 (age 36)
Nationality:
Australia
More info
67
Scott Dixon
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1980-07-22 (age 37)
Nationality:
New Zealand
More info
67
Richard Westbrook
Team:
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1975-07-10 (age 42)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
69
Sean Rayhall
Team:
HART
Born:
1995-03-10 (age 23)
Nationality:
United States
More info
69
Chad Gilsinger
Team:
HART
Born:
1976-05-30 (age 41)
Nationality:
United States
More info
69
Ryan Eversley
Team:
HART
Born:
1983-12-22 (age 34)
Nationality:
United States
More info
69
John Falb
Team:
HART
Born:
1971-12-13 (age 46)
Nationality:
United States
More info
71
Juan Perez
Team:
P1 Motorsports
Born:
1981-08-10 (age 36)
Nationality:
Colombia
More info
71
Loris Spinelli
Team:
P1 Motorsports
Born:
1995-12-30 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
71
Kenton Koch
Team:
P1 Motorsports
Born:
1994-07-05 (age 23)
Nationality:
United States
More info
71
Robby Foley
Team:
P1 Motorsports
Born:
1996-07-20 (age 21)
Nationality:
United States
More info
73
Norbert Siedler
Team:
Park Place Motorsports
Born:
1982-12-29 (age 35)
Nationality:
Austria
More info
73
Patrick Lindsey
Team:
Park Place Motorsports
Born:
1982-04-22 (age 35)
Nationality:
United States
More info
73
Tim Pappas
Team:
Park Place Motorsports
Born:
1973-09-14 (age 44)
Nationality:
United States
More info
73
Jörg Bergmeister
Team:
Park Place Motorsports
Born:
1976-02-13 (age 42)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
75
Kenny Habul
Team:
SunEnergy1 Racing
Born:
1973-05-24 (age 44)
Nationality:
Australia
More info
75
Maro Engel
Team:
SunEnergy1 Racing
Born:
1985-08-27 (age 32)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
75
Thomas Jäger
Team:
SunEnergy1 Racing
Born:
1976-10-27 (age 41)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
77
Tristan Nunez
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1995-10-31 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
77
René Rast
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1986-10-26 (age 31)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
77
Oliver Jarvis
Team:
Mazda Team Joest
Born:
1984-01-09 (age 34)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
78
Ferdinand Habsburg
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1997-06-21 (age 20)
Nationality:
Austria
More info
78
Alex Brundle
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1990-08-07 (age 27)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
78
Ho-Pin Tung
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1982-12-04 (age 35)
Nationality:
China
More info
78
Antonio Felix da Costa
Team:
DC Racing
Born:
1991-08-31 (age 26)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
82
Ricardo Perez de Lara
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1975-09-02 (age 42)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
82
Santiago Creel
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1986-06-30 (age 31)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
82
Martin Fuentes
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
Unknown
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
82
Miguel Molina
Team:
Risi Competizione
Born:
1989-02-17 (age 29)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
85
Robert Alon
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1990-07-10 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
85
Devlin DeFrancesco
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
2000-01-17 (age 18)
Nationality:
Canada
More info
85
Austin Cindric
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1998-09-02 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
85
Simon Trummer
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1989-06-08 (age 28)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
86
Trent Hindman
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1995-09-20 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
86
Alvaro Parente
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1984-10-04 (age 33)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
86
A.J. Allmendinger
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1981-12-16 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
86
Katherine Legge
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1980-07-12 (age 37)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
90
Matt McMurry
Team:
Spirit of Daytona Racing
Born:
1997-11-24 (age 20)
Nationality:
United States
More info
90
Eddie Cheever III
Team:
Spirit of Daytona Racing
Born:
1993-06-05 (age 24)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
90
Tristan Vautier
Team:
Spirit of Daytona Racing
Born:
1989-08-22 (age 28)
Nationality:
France
More info
93
Justin Marks
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1981-03-25 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
93
Mario Farnbacher
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1992-05-14 (age 25)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
93
Lawson Aschenbach
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1983-11-22 (age 34)
Nationality:
United States
More info
93
Côme Ledogar
Team:
Michael Shank Racing
Born:
1991-05-23 (age 26)
Nationality:
France
More info
96
Jens Klingmann
Team:
Turner Motorsport
Born:
1990-07-16 (age 27)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
99
Stephen Simpson
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1984-01-08 (age 34)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
99
Gustavo Menezes
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1994-09-19 (age 23)
Nationality:
United States
More info
99
Mikhail Goikhberg
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1986-11-24 (age 31)
Nationality:
Canada
More info
99
Chris Miller
Team:
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Born:
1989-05-05 (age 28)
Nationality:
United States
More info
911
Patrick Pilet
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1981-10-08 (age 36)
Nationality:
France
More info
911
Nick Tandy
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1984-11-05 (age 33)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
911
Frédéric Makowiecki
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1980-11-22 (age 37)
Nationality:
France
More info
912
Laurens Vanthoor
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1991-05-08 (age 26)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
912
Gianmaria Bruni
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1981-05-30 (age 36)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
912
Earl Bamber
Team:
Porsche GT Team
Born:
1990-07-09 (age 27)
Nationality:
New Zealand
More info
