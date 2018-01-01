Privacy Policy

PLEASE READ THIS PRIVACY POLICY (THIS "PRIVACY POLICY") CAREFULLY BEFORE USING OUR WEBSITE, APPLICATIONS OR ANY OTHER MOTORSPORT NETWORK, LLC PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Motorsport Network, LLC produces and publishes multiple websites, one of them being the Motorsport.com Website (this "Website") as well as downloadable mobile applications available from third party application storefronts ("Application(s)"). This Privacy Policy is applicable to this Website and the Application, both of which will be called "Services" throughout this Privacy Policy, and describes what information we collect, how we may use that information and the choices we offer for you to manage the information we collect related to your use of our Services.

1. Personal Information Collected Via Our Services

Information You Provide. You may visit and enjoy many elements of our Services without disclosing any personal information about yourself. However, to make use of select, special or enhanced elements of the Services, you will need to share with us certain personal information so those elements may function properly. When you use certain enhanced elements within our Services (e.g., create a profile, register for a promotion, make a purchase, or publish a comment), the personal information we collect may include, but is not limited to:

Full name,

Email address,

Password,

Street address,

Telephone number(s),

Birth date,

Payment card information,

Location data,

Contacts (as stored in your wireless device), and

Other personal data as detailed in this Privacy Policy and data that may be requested from and provided by you.

If we collect such information, in most instances, the applicable page(s) or location(s) within the Services will include statements regarding what information is required for the elements of the Services to function properly and functionality for you to submit the requested or required information. In addition to the list above, there may also be opportunities for you to grant permission for use of other of your information in a manner set forth on the applicable page(s) within the Services.

2. How We Use and Share Your Personal Information

If you submit personal information to us, or to any third party acting on our behalf, we may use and share your information as set forth in this Privacy Policy and as disclosed when you first submit your information or as permissible under applicable law.

We may use and share your personal information as described in Section 1 as follows:

Use your information to provide services you've requested or provide you with offers, promotions (e.g., a sweepstakes, fantasy game, subscription to goods or services, etc.) or content or add you to our postal mail list;

Use your information to send you electronic communications, including emails about the Website applicable to your interactions with our Website, and about products, services, sponsors, partners and affiliates when you make a purchase, agree to rules or terms, or otherwise engage with our Website, to the extent the sending of such electronic communication is permissible under applicable law;

Use and share your information with one or more race series or related entities, to the extent that you've submitted information or accessed functionality or content that relates specifically to such race series or related entities (e.g., you've asked to receive the newsletter of a race series or you've purchased race series-specific merchandise), so they may learn more about fans like you, add you to the race series' postal mail list and provide better services to you;

Use and share your information with our third-party survey partners to send you periodic surveys to help improve our Services or your experience;

Use and share your information in connection with online loyalty, membership or rewards programs operated from our Services or with a third party from which you may receive goods or services in connection with such a program; or

Use and share your information with permission from you.

We may use your personal information:

For our statistical, research, recordkeeping, and reporting purposes;

For our own marketing purposes;

To personalize and improve your experience; and

To monitor for compliance with our Terms of Service.

We may share personal information:

With certain third parties, including service providers, sponsors and promotional partners, so they may help us provide services, offers, promotions or content you’ve requested or otherwise in accordance with the applicable rules of a promotion or terms presented at the time you submit personal information, so the third party can administer the promotion, send you offers or content or add you to their postal mailing list;

Upon notice posted on an applicable location of our Services where we collect your personal information for an economic transaction and notify you that we will be sharing such information with a third party;

With our subsidiaries and affiliates for their direct marketing purposes;

With third parties, including for their direct marketing purposes;

With service providers that help us operate our business;

With our affiliates and with service providers that help us operate our business;

With government entities as needed to provide our services and where required by law;

As part of an acquisition or merger with another company, a partial or total sale of assets, or another corporate change, including at bankruptcy;

Pursuant to a subpoena, court order, or other legal process;

To investigate, respond to or resolve problems or inquiries (including law enforcement requests) or protect, enforce, or defend our rights, assets and/or interests;

To prevent or respond to a violation of any law, regulation, or our Terms of Service; or

With your consent or as otherwise disclosed at the time of collection.

3. Additional Information About Collection of Location Data

Location Data We Collect. When you use our Service we may solicit your permission to collect your location data. Please be advised, for some features within our Applications to function we must confirm your current location and therefore some features will not be available if you choose not to provide your location data to us. The specificity of the location data collected may depend on a number of factors, including the device you are using (e.g. laptop, smartphone, tablet) and how you are connected to the Internet (e.g. via cable broadband connection, WiFi, etc.). If you enable location services for our Applications, we may collect location data (e.g. zip code) periodically as you use or leave open our Applications. We may also use this data internally or in conjunction with our third party service providers to customize your experience and provide offers that may be relevant to you. Depending on the platform you use to access our Applications (e.g., Apple iOS, Google Android, Windows, etc.) you may be able to control from within the settings on your wireless device or the Application(s) whether location data is collected.

4. Additional Information About Our Access to Your Contacts

Our Access to Your Contacts. When you use our Mobile Games, we may solicit your permission to access your contacts list (e.g., address book) so that we may match individuals from your contacts lists with those participating in our Mobile Games so you can invite your friends to play with and against you. We will not store the information in your contacts list.

5. Other Information Collected And Shared Within Our Services

Our Cookies and Web Beacons

We use and permit automatic methods such as cookies (small amounts of data which include a unique string of characters sent to your browser or application from a website's computers and stored on your computer's or device's hard drive), web beacons (technology used to track activity, also known as pixel tags) or similar technologies, alone or in combination with personally identifiable information you choose to provide us. Examples of the information we collect and analyze using such methods include, but is not limited to: personal information as authorized by you, the Internet protocol address used to connect your computer or device to the Internet; email address; login name and password; operating system type, version and computer or device platform; purchase history; the full Uniform Resource Locator clickstream to, on and from our Services, including date and time; and products you viewed or searched. We use software tools to measure and collect session information, including page response times, download errors, length of visits to certain pages, page interaction information (such as scrolling, clicks and mouse-overs) and methods used to browse away from a page. We use and may allow certain third parties, such as those who provide services associated with our Services, to access these automatic data collection methods to enable you to use a "shopping cart" while using our Services, to store your preferences and to improve, deliver and customize our Services' content and offerings.

Third Party Cookies and Web Beacons; Network Advertisers

We allow select third parties, such as those who deliver advertisements, content, social networking or provide other services associated with our Services, to set cookies, web beacons or similar technologies in certain locations within the Services or certain emails sent by us. Third party companies that manage and deliver advertisements to websites and applications such as ours are commonly referred to as "network advertisers." A permitted network advertiser may use cookies, web beacons or similar technologies to collect information about your interaction with our Services in order to tailor certain advertisements and content delivered within our Services and on other websites within such network advertiser's ad network. You may elect to opt out of targeted behavioral advertising from many major third party network advertisers by clicking here. If you would like to obtain more information about common industry practices of network advertisers or make choices about their use of your information or find additional opt-out tools operated by advertising industry associations encompassing even more network advertisers, please click here.

Social Networking

When using our Services or when using certain third party social networking services (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Google+) (each and collectively, a "Social Network"), you may have the option to connect your Website, Application, or Mobile Game information and activity with your Social Network information and activity. If you authorize such a connection, you permit us to share or publish information about your activity on our Services, with that Social Network and its users, and to access certain of your Social Network information, as disclosed by you at the time you consent to the connection. Information we may share with a Social Network may include, but is not limited to: technical information about your Services activity, your Services comments or the videos you watch on our Services. Information we may access about you, with your consent, from a Social Network may include, but is not limited to, your basic Social Network information, your location data, your list of contacts, friends or followers, and certain of your activities on the Social Network. If you permit a connection between a Social Network and our Services, we (and that Social Network) may be able to identify you and to associate information received pursuant to the connection with information we already have about you. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with the privacy policy and privacy control options of any Social Network with which you choose to share information or connect to our Services.

Device ID

When you use our Mobile Application, we or our third-party service provider may collect your unique device ID and share it on an aggregated and anonymous basis to help us understand our users and provide you a better experience. The aggregated and anonymous data may also be used by our third-party service provider in connection with its products and services. If you wish to opt out of this anonymous data collection, please click here and follow the instructions.

6. Other Circumstances When Your Data May Be Shared

Aggregated Demographic Information.

We may share aggregated demographic information with third parties. This information is not linked to personal information that can identify you or another individual person.

Business Transfers.

As time passes, Motorsport Network, LLC may be sold along with its assets, or other corporate transactions may occur. In such a case, our customer information may be one of the business assets we transfer.

Disclosure for Legal Purposes.

We may be required to share your personal and non-personal information pursuant to judicial or governmental subpoenas, warrants or orders. If we are required to do so, we will, of course, obey the law. In addition, notwithstanding any term to the contrary in this Privacy Policy, we reserve the right to use, disclose or share your personal and non-personal information in order to investigate, prevent or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person, violations of Terms of Use of any of our Services or as required by law.

7. Managing Your Information

You may choose and control what information you provide about yourself and certain information which is automatically collected via our Services. If you do not wish to provide certain information necessary for enhanced functionality or content on our Services, please do not use such functionality or content. If you have registered for an account through our Services, you may review and revise certain of your account information by clicking here to log in, and then navigating the left-hand menu options. You may modify your subscriptions to our various promotional email communications and newsletters by accessing the "Email Subscriptions" section within your Website account.

If you do not want information collected through the use of cookies, there is a simple procedure in most browsers that allows a user to accept or reject most cookies. Certain cookies that are set when some video products are accessed on our Website, called local shared objects or Flash cookies, may not be managed using the settings in your web browser. Information on managing, accepting and rejecting these cookies is available from Adobe on the Adobe website. If you set your browser or Adobe Flash options not to accept cookies or local shared objects, you may not be able to take advantage of certain Services.

If you want to review or revise the personal information you provided during registration or in connection with a purchase or other activity while using our Services, or change the promotional email communications or newsletters you receive from us, you may log in, and then click on the applicable left-hand menu option. If you want to close your Website account and have us delete the personal information in it (except for information that we keep for record-keeping purposes), you should call Motorsport Network directly at +1 305 877 30 97.

Remember that when you share information publicly online, it may be indexable by search engines or recorded by others, and any search engine index or record of your information may persist after you delete the information at the original source.

8. Other Information

No Spyware or Adware.

We do not install any spyware or adware in connection with our Services, or distribute any commercial message, or authorize any third party to distribute any commercial message, by means of spyware or adware. "Spyware" or "adware" is any software which has been downloaded to or installed on an Internet user's computer or device, without the user's actual consent, and facilitates the distribution of any commercial message to the user. If you feel you may have spyware from another company installed on your machine, there are various anti-spyware/adware software applications available on the Internet to identify if this has occurred.

Our Security Practices.

The account information associated with any of our Services is password protected for your privacy and security. You choose your password for any of our Services so the strength of that password is determined by you. We recommend that you choose a unique password and not share your password with anyone else. In certain areas, we use industry-standard SSL encryption to protect data transmissions.

Links.

Our Services contain links to other websites and products produced by Motorsport Network, LLC, and to websites and products operated by unrelated third parties. In addition, if you click on an advertisement within our Services, you may be directed to a web page within our Services or to a third-party website or product. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of third party websites or products, and we encourage you to read the privacy policies of every website and product that collects personally identifiable information from you. This Privacy Policy applies only to our Services, unless you are notified otherwise upon accessing any third party website or product, in which case the terms and conditions set forth in such notification will apply.

Your California Privacy Rights.

If you are a resident of California, pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1798.83, you may request information regarding our disclosure of your personal information to a third party for that party's direct marketing purposes. Any such disclosure made to a third party by us would be otherwise in accordance with the terms of this Privacy Policy. To make such a request please send an email to privacy@motorsport.com or write to us at: Motorsport Network, LLC, Privacy Administrator, 5972 NE 4th Avenue Miami, FL 33137 USA.

Special Rules For Children.

Because of federal law, we are not permitted to knowingly collect any personal information from a child under the age of thirteen without the consent of that child's parent or guardian. The statements in this Privacy Policy about our collection and use of personal information also apply to our treatment of personal information from children under the age of thirteen. Some elements of our Services require the submission of a payment card number along with personal information in connection with a purchase; other elements of our Services require the submission of personal information to access or use the Services. Except in certain cases where limited contact information may be collected and not retained, these elements of our Services are not available to children under the age of thirteen. If a child who we know to be under the age of thirteen and for whom we have not received parental consent attempts to utilize a service on our Services which is not available to children, he/she will not be able to access it and may receive a message which relays that he/she is not eligible for such feature.

Contact Us Regarding Privacy.

If you have questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy, you can contact us at:

Privacy Administrator

Motorsport Network, LLC

5972 NE 4th Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

USA

Phone: +1 305 507 87 99

Or send an email to privacy@motorsport.com

Notification of Changes.

If we make an important change to this Privacy Policy, we will post a notification and link on our Website's homepage and within our Applications, Mobile Games and Social Games so that you may review the updated policy.