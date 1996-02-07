Drivers 2018

Global
Stoffel Vandoorne
2
Belgium

Stoffel Vandoorne

Team: McLaren
Born: 1992-03-26 (age 25)
Nationality: Belgium
Daniel Ricciardo
3
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

Team: Red Bull Racing
Born: 1989-07-01 (age 28)
Nationality: Australia
Sebastian Vettel
5
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Team: Ferrari
Born: 1987-07-03 (age 30)
Nationality: Germany
Kimi Raikkonen
7
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

Team: Ferrari
Born: 1979-10-17 (age 38)
Nationality: Finland
Romain Grosjean
8
France

Romain Grosjean

Team: Haas F1 Team
Born: 1986-04-17 (age 31)
Nationality: France
Marcus Ericsson
9
Sweden

Marcus Ericsson

Team: Sauber
Born: 1990-09-02 (age 27)
Nationality: Sweden
Pierre Gasly
10
France

Pierre Gasly

Team: Toro Rosso
Born: 1996-02-07 (age 22)
Nationality: France
Sergio Perez
11
Mexico

Sergio Perez

Team: Force India
Born: 1990-01-26 (age 28)
Nationality: Mexico
Fernando Alonso
14
Spain

Fernando Alonso

Team: McLaren
Born: 1981-07-29 (age 36)
Nationality: Spain
Charles Leclerc
16
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Team: Sauber
Born: 1997-10-16 (age 20)
Nationality: Monaco
Lance Stroll
18
Canada

Lance Stroll

Team: Williams
Born: 1998-10-29 (age 19)
Nationality: Canada
Kevin Magnussen
20
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

Team: Haas F1 Team
Born: 1992-10-05 (age 25)
Nationality: Denmark
Nico Hulkenberg
27
Germany

Nico Hulkenberg

Team: Renault Sport F1 Team
Born: 1987-08-19 (age 30)
Nationality: Germany
Brendon Hartley
28
New Zealand

Brendon Hartley

Team: Toro Rosso
Born: 1989-11-10 (age 28)
Nationality: New Zealand
Esteban Ocon
31
France

Esteban Ocon

Team: Force India
Born: 1996-09-17 (age 21)
Nationality: France
Max Verstappen
33
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

Team: Red Bull Racing
Born: 1997-09-30 (age 20)
Nationality: Netherlands
Sergey Sirotkin
35
Russia

Sergey Sirotkin

Team: Williams
Born: 1995-08-27 (age 22)
Nationality: Russia
Lewis Hamilton
44
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

Team: Mercedes
Born: 1985-01-07 (age 33)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Carlos Sainz Jr.
55
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Team: Renault Sport F1 Team
Born: 1994-09-01 (age 23)
Nationality: Spain
Valtteri Bottas
77
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Team: Mercedes
Born: 1989-08-28 (age 28)
Nationality: Finland
