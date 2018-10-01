Global
Tue 13 Mar 2018
IMSA Breaking news Corvette drivers positive for Sebring despite Daytona deficit Sebring
Corvette drivers positive for Sebring despite Daytona deficit

Mon 12 Mar 2018
IMSA Breaking news Brundle replaces Senna at United Autosports for Sebring Sebring
Brundle replaces Senna at United Autosports for Sebring

Sun 25 Feb 2018
IMSA Breaking news Castroneves likens WEC/IMSA situation to CART/IRL split
Castroneves likens WEC/IMSA situation to CART/IRL split

Wed 21 Feb 2018
IMSA Breaking news CJ Wilson Racing to enter Sebring with Acura NSX Sebring
CJ Wilson Racing to enter Sebring with Acura NSX

Fri 16 Feb 2018
IMSA Breaking news BMW M8 GTE handed BoP break for Sebring test
BMW M8 GTE handed BoP break for Sebring test

Thu 15 Feb 2018
IMSA Breaking news Di Resta adds IMSA endurance races at Sebring, Watkins Glen Sebring
Di Resta adds IMSA endurance races at Sebring, Watkins Glen

Tue 13 Feb 2018
IMSA Breaking news WEC pushing for IMSA to adopt next-gen LMP1 rules
WEC pushing for IMSA to adopt next-gen LMP1 rules

Sun 11 Feb 2018
IMSA Interview IMSA
IMSA "strongest" sportscar series worldwide, says Nasr

Sun 04 Feb 2018
IMSA Special feature Why does a watch lure the world’s best drivers to Daytona? Daytona 24
Why does a watch lure the world’s best drivers to Daytona?

Fri 02 Feb 2018
IMSA Commentary Jan Magnussen: Tough start to title defense at Rolex 24 Daytona 24
Jan Magnussen: Tough start to title defense at Rolex 24

Wed 31 Jan 2018
IMSA Breaking news WEC stars baffled by lack of cautions at Daytona Daytona 24
WEC stars baffled by lack of cautions at Daytona

Tue 30 Jan 2018
IMSA Breaking news Corvettes “didn’t have enough” to fight Fords, says Garcia Daytona 24
Corvettes “didn’t have enough” to fight Fords, says Garcia

IMSA Breaking news Mazda upbeat despite disastrous Rolex 24 showing Daytona 24
Mazda upbeat despite disastrous Rolex 24 showing

IMSA Breaking news Alonso hails Daytona 24
Alonso hails "impressive" Norris for Daytona speed

Mon 29 Jan 2018
IMSA Breaking news Taylor: Rolex 24 was Daytona 24
Taylor: Rolex 24 was "one that got away" for Penske-Acura

IMSA Breaking news Alonso feels Daytona 24
Alonso feels "much more prepared" for Le Mans assault

Sun 28 Jan 2018
IMSA Breaking news Albuquerque: Rolex 24 victory mission had become Daytona 24
Albuquerque: Rolex 24 victory mission had become "personal"

IMSA Breaking news Strategy decided which Ford scored Ganassi’s 200th win Daytona 24
Strategy decided which Ford scored Ganassi’s 200th win

IMSA Breaking news Last-to-first win for Grasser Lamborghini “even more special” Daytona 24
Last-to-first win for Grasser Lamborghini “even more special”

IMSA Breaking news Nasr: #31 AXR crew had Rolex 24 win “in our hands” Daytona 24
Nasr: #31 AXR crew had Rolex 24 win “in our hands”

IMSA Breaking news Alonso “scared a little bit” by Daytona brake failure Daytona 24
Alonso “scared a little bit” by Daytona brake failure

IMSA Race report Rolex 24: AXR Cadillac wins with new distance record Daytona 24
Rolex 24: AXR Cadillac wins with new distance record

IMSA Breaking news BMW insists it is committed to IMSA's BoP system
BMW insists it is committed to IMSA's BoP system

IMSA Race report Rolex 24, Hour 22: AXR and Cadillac closing on win Daytona 24
Rolex 24, Hour 22: AXR and Cadillac closing on win