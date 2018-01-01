Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers
1
Sébastien Ogier
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1983-12-17 (age 34)
Nationality:
France
More info
1
Julien Ingrassia
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1979-11-26 (age 38)
Nationality:
France
More info
2
Daniel Barritt
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1980-08-23 (age 37)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
2
Elfyn Evans
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1988-12-28 (age 29)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
3
Mikko Markkula
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1981-01-03 (age 37)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
3
Teemu Suninen
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1994-02-01 (age 24)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
3
Jérôme Degout
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1976-05-12 (age 41)
Nationality:
France
More info
3
Bryan Bouffier
Team:
M-Sport Ford WRT
Born:
1978-12-01 (age 39)
Nationality:
France
More info
4
Andreas Mikkelsen
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1989-06-22 (age 28)
Nationality:
Norway
More info
4
Anders Jäger
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1989-07-29 (age 28)
Nationality:
Norway
More info
5
Nicolas Gilsoul
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1982-02-05 (age 36)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
5
Thierry Neuville
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1988-06-16 (age 29)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
6
Carlos del Barrio
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1968-08-25 (age 49)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
6
Dani Sordo
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1983-05-02 (age 34)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
6
Hayden Paddon
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1987-04-20 (age 30)
Nationality:
New Zealand
More info
6
Sebastian Marshall
Team:
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born:
1988-05-29 (age 29)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
7
Miikka Anttila
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1972-09-10 (age 45)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
7
Jari-Matti Latvala
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1985-04-03 (age 32)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
8
Martin Jarveoja
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1987-08-18 (age 30)
Nationality:
Estonia
More info
8
Ott Tanak
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1987-10-15 (age 30)
Nationality:
Estonia
More info
9
Esapekka Lappi
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1991-01-17 (age 27)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
9
Janne Ferm
Team:
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born:
1980-08-29 (age 37)
Nationality:
Finland
More info
10
Kris Meeke
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1979-07-02 (age 38)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
10
Paul Nagle
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1978-08-29 (age 39)
Nationality:
Ireland
More info
11
Scott Martin
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1982-11-06 (age 35)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
11
Daniel Elena
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1972-10-26 (age 45)
Nationality:
Monaco
More info
11
Sébastien Loeb
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1974-02-26 (age 44)
Nationality:
France
More info
11
Craig Breen
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1990-02-02 (age 28)
Nationality:
Ireland
More info
12
Torstein Eriksen
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1990-04-29 (age 27)
Nationality:
Norway
More info
12
Khalid Al-Qassimi
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1972-02-18 (age 46)
Nationality:
United Arab Emirates
More info
12
Chris Patterson
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1968-09-06 (age 49)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
12
Mads Ostberg
Team:
Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born:
1987-10-11 (age 30)
Nationality:
Norway
More info
