Drivers 2018

Race drivers

Sébastien Ogier
1
France

Sébastien Ogier

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1983-12-17 (age 34)
Nationality: France
More info
Julien Ingrassia
1
France

Julien Ingrassia

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1979-11-26 (age 38)
Nationality: France
More info
Daniel Barritt
2
United Kingdom

Daniel Barritt

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1980-08-23 (age 37)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Elfyn Evans
2
United Kingdom

Elfyn Evans

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1988-12-28 (age 29)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Mikko Markkula
3
Finland

Mikko Markkula

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1981-01-03 (age 37)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Teemu Suninen
3
Finland

Teemu Suninen

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1994-02-01 (age 24)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Jérôme Degout
3
France

Jérôme Degout

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1976-05-12 (age 41)
Nationality: France
More info
Bryan Bouffier
3
France

Bryan Bouffier

Team: M-Sport Ford WRT
Born: 1978-12-01 (age 39)
Nationality: France
More info
Andreas Mikkelsen
4
Norway

Andreas Mikkelsen

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1989-06-22 (age 28)
Nationality: Norway
More info
Anders Jäger
4
Norway

Anders Jäger

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1989-07-29 (age 28)
Nationality: Norway
More info
Nicolas Gilsoul
5
Belgium

Nicolas Gilsoul

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1982-02-05 (age 36)
Nationality: Belgium
More info
Thierry Neuville
5
Belgium

Thierry Neuville

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1988-06-16 (age 29)
Nationality: Belgium
More info
Carlos del Barrio
6
Spain

Carlos del Barrio

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1968-08-25 (age 49)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Dani Sordo
6
Spain

Dani Sordo

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1983-05-02 (age 34)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Hayden Paddon
6
New Zealand

Hayden Paddon

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1987-04-20 (age 30)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Sebastian Marshall
6
United Kingdom

Sebastian Marshall

Team: Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Born: 1988-05-29 (age 29)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Miikka Anttila
7
Finland

Miikka Anttila

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1972-09-10 (age 45)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Jari-Matti Latvala
7
Finland

Jari-Matti Latvala

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1985-04-03 (age 32)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Martin Jarveoja
8
Estonia

Martin Jarveoja

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1987-08-18 (age 30)
Nationality: Estonia
More info
Ott Tanak
8
Estonia

Ott Tanak

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1987-10-15 (age 30)
Nationality: Estonia
More info
Esapekka Lappi
9
Finland

Esapekka Lappi

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1991-01-17 (age 27)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Janne Ferm
9
Finland

Janne Ferm

Team: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Born: 1980-08-29 (age 37)
Nationality: Finland
More info
Kris Meeke
10
United Kingdom

Kris Meeke

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1979-07-02 (age 38)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Paul Nagle
10
Ireland

Paul Nagle

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1978-08-29 (age 39)
Nationality: Ireland
More info
Scott Martin
11
United Kingdom

Scott Martin

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1982-11-06 (age 35)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Daniel Elena
11
Monaco

Daniel Elena

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1972-10-26 (age 45)
Nationality: Monaco
More info
Sébastien Loeb
11
France

Sébastien Loeb

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1974-02-26 (age 44)
Nationality: France
More info
Craig Breen
11
Ireland

Craig Breen

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1990-02-02 (age 28)
Nationality: Ireland
More info
Torstein Eriksen
12
Norway

Torstein Eriksen

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1990-04-29 (age 27)
Nationality: Norway
More info
Khalid Al-Qassimi
12
United Arab Emirates

Khalid Al-Qassimi

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1972-02-18 (age 46)
Nationality: United Arab Emirates
More info
Chris Patterson
12
United Kingdom

Chris Patterson

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1968-09-06 (age 49)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Mads Ostberg
12
Norway

Mads Ostberg

Team: Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Born: 1987-10-11 (age 30)
Nationality: Norway
More info