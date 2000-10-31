Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers
5
Jaume Masia
Team:
Bester Capital Dubai
Born:
2000-10-31 (age 17)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
7
Adam Norrodin
Team:
Petronas Sprinta Racing
Born:
1998-06-13 (age 19)
Nationality:
Malaysia
More info
8
Nicolo Bulega
Team:
Sky Racing Team VR46
Born:
1999-10-16 (age 18)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
10
Dennis Foggia
Team:
Sky Racing Team VR46
Born:
2001-01-07 (age 17)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
11
Livio Loi
Team:
Avintia Racing
Born:
1997-04-27 (age 20)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
12
Marco Bezzecchi
Team:
PruestlGP
Born:
1998-11-12 (age 19)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
14
Tony Arbolino
Team:
Marinelli Snipers Moto3
Born:
2000-08-03 (age 17)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
16
Andrea Migno
Team:
Ángel Nieto Team Moto3
Born:
1996-01-10 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
17
John McPhee
Team:
CIP Green Power
Born:
1994-07-14 (age 23)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
19
Gabriel Rodrigo
Team:
RBA Racing Team
Born:
1996-10-12 (age 21)
Nationality:
Argentina
More info
21
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Team:
Del Conca Gresini Racing Moto3
Born:
1998-10-10 (age 19)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
22
Kazuki Masaki
Team:
RBA Racing Team
Born:
2000-08-22 (age 17)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
23
Niccolo Antonelli
Team:
SIC58 Squadra Corse
Born:
1996-02-23 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
24
Tatsuki Suzuki
Team:
SIC58 Squadra Corse
Born:
1997-09-24 (age 20)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
27
Kaito Toba
Team:
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born:
2000-04-07 (age 17)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
33
Enea Bastianini
Team:
Leopard Racing
Born:
1997-12-30 (age 20)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
40
Darryn Binder
Team:
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born:
1998-01-21 (age 20)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
41
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
Team:
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born:
1996-01-17 (age 22)
Nationality:
Thailand
More info
42
Marcos Ramirez
Team:
Bester Capital Dubai
Born:
1997-12-16 (age 20)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
44
Aron Canet
Team:
Estrella Galicia 0,0
Born:
1999-09-30 (age 18)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
48
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team:
Leopard Racing
Born:
1997-06-22 (age 20)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
65
Philipp Ottl
Team:
Schedl GP Racing
Born:
1996-05-03 (age 21)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
71
Ayumu Sasaki
Team:
Petronas Sprinta Racing
Born:
2000-10-04 (age 17)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
72
Alonso Lopez
Team:
Estrella Galicia 0,0
Born:
Unknown
Nationality:
Spain
More info
75
Albert Arenas
Team:
Ángel Nieto Team Moto3
Born:
1996-12-11 (age 21)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
76
Makar Yurchenko
Team:
CIP Green Power
Born:
1998-07-28 (age 19)
Nationality:
Kazakhstan
More info
84
Jakub Kornfeil
Team:
PruestlGP
Born:
1993-04-08 (age 24)
Nationality:
Czech Republic
More info
88
Jorge Martin
Team:
Del Conca Gresini Racing Moto3
Born:
1998-01-29 (age 20)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
Red zone: what's trending now
News
Analysis: What was behind the smoking Ferraris in Barcelona
News
Lowe explains "limitations" with 2018 Williams F1 car
News
FIA warns teams over blown wing engine modes
News
Vettel hints Ferrari rivals' long-run pace deceptive
News
FIA dismisses "carnage" fears over standing restarts
News
Todt baffled by F1 driver halo criticisms
Moto3
: latest headlines
Moto3
Marquez: Martin is favourite for Moto3 crown in 2018
Moto3
Moto3 rider Guevara retires from racing
Moto3
Valencia Moto3: Martin claims dominant maiden victory
Moto3
Bulega undergoes surgery after Valencia practice crash
View more
Moto3
headlines
Moto3
: latest videos
Moto3
Introducing Joan Mir - Episode 4
Moto3
Introducing Joan Mir - Episode 1
Moto3
Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS fan day at Karting Eupen
Moto3
MotoGP - Behind the scenes with Sky Racing Team VR46 Moto3
Moto3
Moto 3 MEGA CRASH! - 2017 France Grand Prix - 10 MEN CRASH!!
Moto3
Peugeot riders getting ready for 2017 Moto3 season
View more
Moto3
videos
