Drivers 2018

Jaume Masia
5
Spain

Jaume Masia

Team: Bester Capital Dubai
Born: 2000-10-31 (age 17)
Nationality: Spain
Adam Norrodin
7
Malaysia

Adam Norrodin

Team: Petronas Sprinta Racing
Born: 1998-06-13 (age 19)
Nationality: Malaysia
Nicolo Bulega
8
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

Team: Sky Racing Team VR46
Born: 1999-10-16 (age 18)
Nationality: Italy
Dennis Foggia
10
Italy

Dennis Foggia

Team: Sky Racing Team VR46
Born: 2001-01-07 (age 17)
Nationality: Italy
Livio Loi
11
Belgium

Livio Loi

Team: Avintia Racing
Born: 1997-04-27 (age 20)
Nationality: Belgium
Marco Bezzecchi
12
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

Team: PruestlGP
Born: 1998-11-12 (age 19)
Nationality: Italy
Tony Arbolino
14
Italy

Tony Arbolino

Team: Marinelli Snipers Moto3
Born: 2000-08-03 (age 17)
Nationality: Italy
Andrea Migno
16
Italy

Andrea Migno

Team: Ángel Nieto Team Moto3
Born: 1996-01-10 (age 22)
Nationality: Italy
John McPhee
17
United Kingdom

John McPhee

Team: CIP Green Power
Born: 1994-07-14 (age 23)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Gabriel Rodrigo
19
Argentina

Gabriel Rodrigo

Team: RBA Racing Team
Born: 1996-10-12 (age 21)
Nationality: Argentina
Fabio Di Giannantonio
21
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Team: Del Conca Gresini Racing Moto3
Born: 1998-10-10 (age 19)
Nationality: Italy
Kazuki Masaki
22
Japan

Kazuki Masaki

Team: RBA Racing Team
Born: 2000-08-22 (age 17)
Nationality: Japan
Niccolo Antonelli
23
Italy

Niccolo Antonelli

Team: SIC58 Squadra Corse
Born: 1996-02-23 (age 22)
Nationality: Italy
Tatsuki Suzuki
24
Japan

Tatsuki Suzuki

Team: SIC58 Squadra Corse
Born: 1997-09-24 (age 20)
Nationality: Japan
Kaito Toba
27
Japan

Kaito Toba

Team: Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born: 2000-04-07 (age 17)
Nationality: Japan
Enea Bastianini
33
Italy

Enea Bastianini

Team: Leopard Racing
Born: 1997-12-30 (age 20)
Nationality: Italy
Darryn Binder
40
South Africa

Darryn Binder

Team: Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born: 1998-01-21 (age 20)
Nationality: South Africa
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
41
Thailand

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat

Team: Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born: 1996-01-17 (age 22)
Nationality: Thailand
Marcos Ramirez
42
Spain

Marcos Ramirez

Team: Bester Capital Dubai
Born: 1997-12-16 (age 20)
Nationality: Spain
Aron Canet
44
Spain

Aron Canet

Team: Estrella Galicia 0,0
Born: 1999-09-30 (age 18)
Nationality: Spain
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
48
Italy

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Team: Leopard Racing
Born: 1997-06-22 (age 20)
Nationality: Italy
Philipp Ottl
65
Germany

Philipp Ottl

Team: Schedl GP Racing
Born: 1996-05-03 (age 21)
Nationality: Germany
Ayumu Sasaki
71
Japan

Ayumu Sasaki

Team: Petronas Sprinta Racing
Born: 2000-10-04 (age 17)
Nationality: Japan
Alonso Lopez
72
Spain

Alonso Lopez

Team: Estrella Galicia 0,0
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Spain
Albert Arenas
75
Spain

Albert Arenas

Team: Ángel Nieto Team Moto3
Born: 1996-12-11 (age 21)
Nationality: Spain
Makar Yurchenko
76
Kazakhstan

Makar Yurchenko

Team: CIP Green Power
Born: 1998-07-28 (age 19)
Nationality: Kazakhstan
Jakub Kornfeil
84
Czech Republic

Jakub Kornfeil

Team: PruestlGP
Born: 1993-04-08 (age 24)
Nationality: Czech Republic
Jorge Martin
88
Spain

Jorge Martin

Team: Del Conca Gresini Racing Moto3
Born: 1998-01-29 (age 20)
Nationality: Spain
