Formula E 2017-18 championship races

|Date
|Event
|Track
|Live text
2017-12-01 to 12-03
2017-12-01
2017-12-01
2017-11-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
|Hong Kong ePrix
|Hong Kong Street Circuit
|
2018-01-11 to 01-13
2018-01-12
2018-01-12
2018-01-12
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
|Marrakesh ePrix
|Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan
2018-02-01 to 02-03
2018-02-02
2018-02-02
2018-02-01
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
|Santiago ePrix
|Santiago Street Circuit
2018-03-01 to 03-03
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
|Mexico City ePrix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
2018-03-15 to 03-17
|Punta del Este ePrix
|Streets of Punta del Este
|
2018-04-12 to 04-14
|Rome ePrix
|Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR
|
2018-04-26 to 04-28
|Paris ePrix
|Streets of Paris
|
2018-05-17 to 05-19
|Berlin ePrix
|Berlin Tempelhof Airport
|
2018-06-08 to 06-10
|Zurich ePrix
|Streets of Zurich
|
2018-07-13 to 07-15
|New York ePrix
|Brooklyn Street Circuit