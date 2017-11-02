Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Formula E 2017-18 championship races

0 shares
Date Event Track Live text
2017-12-01 to 12-03
2017-12-01
2017-12-01
2017-11-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-02
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
2017-12-03
Hong Kong Hong Kong ePrix
Friday
BMW announcement
Postcard
Saturday practice
Saturday qualifying
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Sunday practice
Sunday qualifying
Sunday pre-race
Sunday race
Sunday post-race
Hong Kong Street Circuit
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-01-11 to 01-13
2018-01-12
2018-01-12
2018-01-12
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
2018-01-13
Morocco Marrakesh ePrix
Postcard
Friday
Shakedown
Saturday practice
Saturday qualifying
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-02-01 to 02-03
2018-02-02
2018-02-02
2018-02-01
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
2018-02-03
Chile Santiago ePrix
Friday
Shakedown
Postcard
Saturday practice
Saturday qualifying
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Santiago Street Circuit
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-01 to 03-03
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
Mexico Mexico City ePrix
Friday
Shakedown
Saturday practice
Saturday qualifying
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-15 to 03-17
Uruguay Punta del Este ePrix Streets of Punta del Este
2018-04-12 to 04-14
Italy Rome ePrix Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR
2018-04-26 to 04-28
France Paris ePrix Streets of Paris
2018-05-17 to 05-19
Germany Berlin ePrix Berlin Tempelhof Airport
2018-06-08 to 06-10
Switzerland Zurich ePrix Streets of Zurich
2018-07-13 to 07-15
United States New York ePrix Brooklyn Street Circuit