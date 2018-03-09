Global
Indy Lights 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-03-09 to 03-11
2018-03-09
2018-03-10
United States St. Pete
Friday practice
Saturday qualifying
St. Petersburg Street Course
 
 
2018-04-20 to 04-22
United States Birmingham Barber Motorsports Park
2018-05-10 to 05-12
United States Grand Prix of Indianapolis Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2018-05-23 to 05-25
United States Indianapolis Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2018-06-22 to 06-24
United States Road America Road America
2018-07-06 to 07-08
United States Iowa Iowa Speedway
2018-07-13 to 07-15
Canada Toronto Exhibition Place
2018-07-27 to 07-29
United States Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
2018-08-23 to 08-25
United States Gateway Gateway Motorsports Park
2018-08-31 to 09-02
United States Portland Portland International Raceway