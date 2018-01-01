Global
Wed 14 Mar 2018
Wed 14 Mar 2018
DTM confirms first-ever night races at Misano
DTM Breaking news

DTM confirms first-ever night races at Misano

Thu 08 Mar 2018
Thu 08 Mar 2018
Gallery: BMW reveals DTM liveries for 2018
DTM Special feature

Gallery: BMW reveals DTM liveries for 2018

Wed 07 Mar 2018
Wed 07 Mar 2018
Paffett: DTM aero changes will emphasise driver skill
DTM Breaking news

Paffett: DTM aero changes will emphasise driver skill

Thu 01 Mar 2018
Thu 01 Mar 2018
DTM reveals rule tweaks to cut downforce
DTM Breaking news

DTM reveals rule tweaks to cut downforce "by a third"

Wed 21 Feb 2018
Wed 21 Feb 2018
DTM planning to hold night races at Misano
DTM Breaking news

DTM planning to hold night races at Misano

Thu 08 Feb 2018
Thu 08 Feb 2018
Farfus faces dilemma over which championship to
DTM Breaking news

Farfus faces dilemma over which championship to "sacrifice"

Mercedes confirms Juncadella's DTM return
DTM Breaking news

Mercedes confirms Juncadella's DTM return

Wed 07 Feb 2018
Wed 07 Feb 2018
Wehrlein to make DTM return in 2018
DTM Breaking news

Wehrlein to make DTM return in 2018

Mercedes retains four drivers for farewell DTM season
DTM Breaking news

Mercedes retains four drivers for farewell DTM season

Tue 06 Feb 2018
Tue 06 Feb 2018
DTM could adopt GTE rules if Super GT tie-up fails
DTM Breaking news

DTM could adopt GTE rules if Super GT tie-up fails

Mon 05 Feb 2018
Mon 05 Feb 2018
Engel vacates DTM seat for Mercedes' final season
DTM Breaking news

Engel vacates DTM seat for Mercedes' final season

Fri 02 Feb 2018
Fri 02 Feb 2018
Opinion: Without Ekstrom, the DTM has lost a true hero
DTM Commentary

Opinion: Without Ekstrom, the DTM has lost a true hero

Thu 01 Feb 2018
Thu 01 Feb 2018
Audi didn't want to
DTM Breaking news

Audi didn't want to "force" Ekstrom to respect DTM contract

Mon 29 Jan 2018
Mon 29 Jan 2018
Frijns replaces Ekstrom in Audi's DTM line-up
DTM Breaking news

Frijns replaces Ekstrom in Audi's DTM line-up

Ekstrom quits DTM to focus on rallycross
DTM Breaking news

Ekstrom quits DTM to focus on rallycross

Sat 13 Jan 2018
Sat 13 Jan 2018
Super GT tie-up is DTM's
DTM Breaking news

Super GT tie-up is DTM's "main hope", says Green

Thu 11 Jan 2018
Thu 11 Jan 2018
Brands GP layout will scare DTM drivers - Paffett
DTM Breaking news

Brands GP layout will scare DTM drivers - Paffett

Tue 09 Jan 2018
Tue 09 Jan 2018
Mercedes DTM exit clears path to Super GT tie-up - Ullrich
DTM Breaking news

Mercedes DTM exit clears path to Super GT tie-up - Ullrich

Sun 24 Dec 2017
Sun 24 Dec 2017
Top Stories of 2017, #8: Mercedes announcement stuns DTM
DTM Special feature

Top Stories of 2017, #8: Mercedes announcement stuns DTM

UK race
DTM Interview

UK race "a must" for DTM, says Berger

Thu 21 Dec 2017
Thu 21 Dec 2017
Martin: WEC switch motivated by unclear DTM future
DTM Interview

Martin: WEC switch motivated by unclear DTM future

Wed 20 Dec 2017
Wed 20 Dec 2017
Wehrlein, Juncadella in the frame for Wickens DTM seat
DTM Breaking news

Wehrlein, Juncadella in the frame for Wickens DTM seat

Mon 18 Dec 2017
Mon 18 Dec 2017
DTM announces expanded 2018 calendar
DTM Breaking news

DTM announces expanded 2018 calendar

Fri 15 Dec 2017
Fri 15 Dec 2017
BMW promotes Eng, Eriksson to 2018 DTM seats
DTM Breaking news

BMW promotes Eng, Eriksson to 2018 DTM seats