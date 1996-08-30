Drivers 2018

Global
Neil Alberico
United States

Neil Alberico

Team: Team Pelfrey
Born: 1992-10-07 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
Shelby Blackstock
3
United States

Shelby Blackstock

Team: Team Pelfrey
Born: 1990-02-23 (age 28)
Nationality: United States
Santiago Urrutia
5
Uruguay

Santiago Urrutia

Team: Belardi Auto Racing
Born: 1996-08-30 (age 21)
Nationality: Uruguay
Alfonso Celis Jr.
7
Mexico

Alfonso Celis Jr.

Team: Juncos Racing
Born: 1996-09-18 (age 21)
Nationality: Mexico
Aaron Telitz
9
United States

Aaron Telitz

Team: Belardi Auto Racing
Born: 1991-12-13 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
Victor Franzoni
23
Brazil

Victor Franzoni

Team: Juncos Racing
Born: 1995-10-05 (age 22)
Nationality: Brazil
Patricio O'Ward
27
Mexico

Patricio O'Ward

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1999-05-06 (age 18)
Nationality: Mexico
Dalton Kellett
28
Canada

Dalton Kellett

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1993-08-19 (age 24)
Nationality: Canada
Nicolas Dapero
31
Argentina

Nicolas Dapero

Team: Juncos Racing
Born: 1998-01-31 (age 20)
Nationality: Argentina
Ryan Norman
48
United States

Ryan Norman

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1998-03-19 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
Colton Herta
98
United States

Colton Herta

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 2000-03-20 (age 17)
Nationality: United States
