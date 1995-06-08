Drivers 2018

Global
Jamie Whincup
1
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Team: Triple Eight Race Engineering
Born: 1983-02-06 (age 35)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Scott Pye
2
Australia

Scott Pye

Team: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Born: 1990-01-08 (age 28)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Mark Winterbottom
5
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Team: Tickford Racing
Born: 1981-05-20 (age 36)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Cameron Waters
6
Australia

Cameron Waters

Team: Tickford Racing
Born: 1994-08-03 (age 23)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Andre Heimgartner
7
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Team: Nissan Motorsport
Born: 1995-06-08 (age 22)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Nick Percat
8
Australia

Nick Percat

Team: Brad Jones Racing
Born: 1988-09-14 (age 29)
Nationality: Australia
More info
David Reynolds
9
Australia

David Reynolds

Team: Erebus Motorsport
Born: 1985-07-03 (age 32)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Fabian Coulthard
12
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Team: DJR Team Penske
Born: 1982-07-28 (age 35)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Tim Slade
14
Australia

Tim Slade

Team: Brad Jones Racing
Born: 1985-08-03 (age 32)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Rick Kelly
15
Australia

Rick Kelly

Team: Nissan Motorsport
Born: 1983-01-17 (age 35)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Scott McLaughlin
17
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Team: DJR Team Penske
Born: 1993-06-10 (age 24)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Lee Holdsworth
18
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Team: Charlie Schwerkolt Racing
Born: 1983-02-02 (age 35)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Jack Le Brocq
19
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Team: Tekno Autosports
Born: 1992-07-07 (age 25)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Tim Blanchard
21
Australia

Tim Blanchard

Team: Brad Jones Racing
Born: 1987-06-30 (age 30)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Michael Caruso
23
Australia

Michael Caruso

Team: Nissan Motorsport
Born: 1983-05-25 (age 34)
Nationality: Australia
More info
James Courtney
25
Australia

James Courtney

Team: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Born: 1980-06-29 (age 37)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Garth Tander
33
Australia

Garth Tander

Team: Garry Rogers Motorsport
Born: 1977-03-31 (age 40)
Nationality: Australia
More info
James Golding
34
Australia

James Golding

Team: Garry Rogers Motorsport
Born: 1996-01-19 (age 22)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Todd Hazelwood
35
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Team: Matt Stone Racing
Born: 1995-09-25 (age 22)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Chaz Mostert
55
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Team: Tickford Racing
Born: 1992-04-10 (age 25)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Richie Stanaway
56
New Zealand

Richie Stanaway

Team: Tickford Racing
Born: 1991-11-24 (age 26)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Simona de Silvestro
78
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Team: Nissan Motorsport
Born: 1988-09-01 (age 29)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Shane van Gisbergen
97
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Team: Triple Eight Race Engineering
Born: 1989-05-09 (age 28)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Anton De Pasquale
99
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Team: Erebus Motorsport
Born: 1995-09-14 (age 22)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Will Davison
230
Australia

Will Davison

Team: 23Red Racing
Born: 1982-08-30 (age 35)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Craig Lowndes
888
Australia

Craig Lowndes

Team: Triple Eight Race Engineering
Born: 1974-06-21 (age 43)
Nationality: Australia
More info