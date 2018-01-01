Global
American Motorcyclist Association AMA American Motorcyclist Association
Automobile Racing Club of America stock car series ARCA Automobile Racing Club of America stock car series
ArgentinIan Turismo Carretera Argentina-TC ArgentinIan Turismo Carretera
Asia Road Racing Championship Asia Road Racing Championship Asia Road Racing Championship
Asian GT championship Asian GT Asian GT championship
Asian Le Mans Series Asian Le Mans Asian Le Mans Series Category: Sportscar
Australian GT Australian GT Australian GT
Auto GP formula series (was Euroseries 3000) Auto GP Auto GP formula series (was Euroseries 3000)
Automotive Automotive Automotive Category: More
British Formula 3 International Championship BF3 British Formula 3 International Championship
Blancpain Endurance Series Blancpain Endurance Blancpain Endurance Series Category: Sportscar
Blancpain Sprint Series (also includes FIA GT Series) Blancpain Sprint Blancpain Sprint Series (also includes FIA GT Series) Category: Sportscar
Other unlimited hydroplane, power boat racing Boat Other unlimited hydroplane, power boat racing
British GT British GT British GT
MSA British Touring Car Championship BTCC MSA British Touring Car Championship Category: Touring
Canadian rally Canadian rally Canadian rally
Canadian Touring Canadian Touring Canadian Touring
News about racing charities Charity News about racing charities
Italian Rally Championship CIR Italian Rally Championship
International cross-country rally and rally-raid events Cross-Country Rally International cross-country rally and rally-raid events Category: Rally
Canada Superbike Championship Series CSBK Canada Superbike Championship Series
Dakar Series rally raid events Dakar Dakar Series rally raid events Category: Rally
Drag racing Drag Drag racing
ADAC DTC Procar DTC Procar ADAC DTC Procar
German Touring Car Masters series DTM German Touring Car Masters series Category: Touring
Endurance racing other than Le Mans 24H Endurance Endurance racing other than Le Mans 24H Category: Sportscar
European Rally Championship ERC European Rally Championship
eSports eSports eSports Category: More
European Le Mans Series European Le Mans European Le Mans Series Category: Sportscar
Formula 3, international and others F3 Formula 3, international and others
FIA Formula 3 European Championship F3 Europe FIA Formula 3 European Championship Category: Open wheel
Ferrari Challenge Series, Ferrari FXX AND F1 Clienti Ferrari Ferrari Challenge Series, Ferrari FXX AND F1 Clienti Category: Touring
F2 - FIA Formula 2 Championship (was: GP2 Series, 2005 to 2016) FIA F2 F2 - FIA Formula 2 Championship (was: GP2 Series, 2005 to 2016) Category: Open wheel
Federation International Motocyclisme FIM Federation International Motocyclisme
Formula One World Championship Formula 1 Formula One World Championship Category: Formula 1
Formula 1600 Formula 1600 Formula 1600
Fórmula 3 Brasil Fórmula 3 Brasil Fórmula 3 Brasil
FIA Formula 4 Formula 4 FIA Formula 4 Category: Open wheel
Formula Drift Formula Drift Formula Drift Category: More
FIA Formula E Championship Formula E FIA Formula E Championship
Formula Renault 1600, 2000, V6 series Formula Renault Formula Renault 1600, 2000, V6 series
Fórmula Truck Fórmula Truck Fórmula Truck
Formula V8 3.5 Formula V8 3.5 Formula V8 3.5 Category: Open wheel
Multiple series/organization/other information General Multiple series/organization/other information
Red Bull Global Rallycross Global Rallycross Red Bull Global Rallycross Category: Rally
GP3 Series GP3 GP3 Series Category: Open wheel
Grand Touring various series GT Grand Touring various series
French GT Tour championship GT Tour French GT Tour championship
ADAC GT Masters series GT-Masters ADAC GT Masters series
Europees GT4-kampioenschap GT4 European Series Europees GT4-kampioenschap
Hill climb races and championships Hillclimb Hill climb races and championships
IMSA WeatherTech Championship IMSA IMSA WeatherTech Championship Category: Sportscar
International Motor Sports Association IMSA Others International Motor Sports Association
Indian Bike Championship Indian Bike Indian Bike Championship
Indian Open Wheel Indian Open Wheel Indian Open Wheel
Indian Rally Indian Rally Indian Rally
IRL (Firestone) Indy Lights series Indy Lights IRL (Firestone) Indy Lights series Category: Open wheel
IndyCar Series IndyCar IndyCar Series Category: Open wheel
F3 All-Japan F3 Championship JAPANESE F3 F3 All-Japan F3 Championship
Other forms of karting worldwide Kart Other forms of karting worldwide Category: More
Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo
24 heures du Mans Le Mans 24 heures du Mans Category: Sportscar
Other midget racing series and events Midget Other midget racing series and events
FIM Moto2 series Moto2 FIM Moto2 series Category: Bike
FIM Moto3 series Moto3 FIM Moto3 series
FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix MotoGP FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix
National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing NASCAR National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
NASCAR Canadian Tire Series NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canadian Tire Series Category: NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Category: NASCAR
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series NASCAR Euro NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Category: NASCAR
NASCAR Mexico Toyota Series NASCAR Mexico NASCAR Mexico Toyota Series Category: NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NASCAR Truck NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Category: NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY Series (was: Nationwide Series) NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY Series (was: Nationwide Series) Category: NASCAR
National Hot Rod Asssociation NHRA National Hot Rod Asssociation Category: More
Nissan Micra Cup Nissan Micra Cup Nissan Micra Cup
Off-road racing worldwide Offroad Off-road racing worldwide Category: More
Other motorcyle racing series Other bike Other motorcyle racing series
Other open wheel racing series Other open wheel Other open wheel racing series Category: Open wheel
Mainly FIA-sanctioned events plus others Other rally Mainly FIA-sanctioned events plus others
Outros campeonatos e corridas de caminhão Other truck Outros campeonatos e corridas de caminhão
Porsche Motorsports Racing Car Championships (all regions) Porsche Porsche Motorsports Racing Car Championships (all regions)
PORSCHE GT3 CCME PORSCHE GT3 CCME PORSCHE GT3 CCME
Pro Mazda Championship presented by Cooper Tires Pro Mazda Pro Mazda Championship presented by Cooper Tires
Pirelli World Challenge PWC Pirelli World Challenge Category: Sportscar
Bikes or cars on road, street or temporary circuits Road racing Bikes or cars on road, street or temporary circuits
Sports Car Club of America SCCA Sports Car Club of America
SCORE off-road racing Score SCORE off-road racing
Other Sprint car racing series Sprint Other Sprint car racing series
Stock car racing Stock car Stock car racing
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil
Super Formula Japan Super Formula Super Formula Japan Category: Open wheel
SUPER GT Series Super GT SUPER GT Series Category: Sportscar
Internationale Deutsche Superbike-Meisterschaft Superbike IDM Internationale Deutsche Superbike-Meisterschaft
Australian Supercar Series Supercars Australian Supercar Series Category: Touring
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Supercross Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TCR racing series TCR TCR racing series Category: Touring
TCR Deutschland TCR Deutschland TCR Deutschland
Touring car racing Touring Touring car racing
Trans-Am Road Racing Series' Trans-Am Trans-Am Road Racing Series'
United States Auto Club racing series USAC United States Auto Club racing series
U.S. F2000 National Championship USF2000 U.S. F2000 National Championship
Vintage racing Vintage Vintage racing Category: More
Langstreckenpokal Nürburgring VLN Langstreckenpokal Nürburgring
World Endurance Championship WEC World Endurance Championship Category: Sportscar
World of Outlaws sprint car racing World of Outlaws World of Outlaws sprint car racing Category: More
FIA World Rallycross World Rallycross FIA World Rallycross Category: Rally
FIM World Superbike Championship World Superbike FIM World Superbike Championship
World Rally Championship WRC World Rally Championship Category: Rally
FIA World Touring Car Cup WTCR FIA World Touring Car Cup Category: Touring