Drivers 2018

Race drivers
04
Andrea Dovizioso
Team:
Ducati Team
Born:
1983-03-23 (age 34)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
5
Johann Zarco
Team:
Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Born:
1990-07-16 (age 27)
Nationality:
France
More info
9
Danilo Petrucci
Team:
Alma Pramac Racing
Born:
1990-10-24 (age 27)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
10
Xavier Simeon
Team:
Reale Avintia Racing
Born:
1989-08-31 (age 28)
Nationality:
Belgium
More info
12
Thomas Luthi
Team:
Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS
Born:
1986-09-06 (age 31)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
17
Karel Abraham
Team:
Angel Nieto Team
Born:
1990-01-02 (age 28)
Nationality:
Czech Republic
More info
19
Alvaro Bautista
Team:
Angel Nieto Team
Born:
1984-11-21 (age 33)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
21
Franco Morbidelli
Team:
Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS
Born:
1994-12-04 (age 23)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
25
Maverick Viñales
Team:
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
Born:
1995-01-12 (age 23)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
26
Dani Pedrosa
Team:
Repsol Honda Team
Born:
1985-09-29 (age 32)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
29
Andrea Iannone
Team:
Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP
Born:
1989-08-09 (age 28)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
30
Takaaki Nakagami
Team:
LCR Honda
Born:
1992-02-02 (age 26)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
35
Cal Crutchlow
Team:
LCR Honda
Born:
1985-10-29 (age 32)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
38
Bradley Smith
Team:
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Born:
1990-11-28 (age 27)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
41
Aleix Espargaro
Team:
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Born:
1989-07-30 (age 28)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
42
Alex Rins
Team:
Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP
Born:
1995-12-08 (age 22)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
43
Jack Miller
Team:
Alma Pramac Racing
Born:
1995-01-18 (age 23)
Nationality:
Australia
More info
44
Pol Espargaro
Team:
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Born:
1991-06-10 (age 26)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
45
Scott Redding
Team:
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Born:
1993-01-04 (age 25)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
46
Valentino Rossi
Team:
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
Born:
1979-02-16 (age 39)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
53
Tito Rabat
Team:
Reale Avintia Racing
Born:
1989-05-29 (age 28)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
55
Hafizh Syahrin
Team:
Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Born:
1994-05-05 (age 23)
Nationality:
Malaysia
More info
93
Marc Marquez
Team:
Repsol Honda Team
Born:
1993-02-17 (age 25)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
99
Jorge Lorenzo
Team:
Ducati Team
Born:
1987-05-04 (age 30)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
Red zone: what's trending now
News
Lowe explains "limitations" with 2018 Williams F1 car
News
Analysis: What was behind the smoking Ferraris in Barcelona
News
FIA warns teams over blown wing engine modes
News
Todt baffled by F1 driver halo criticisms
News
Vettel hints Ferrari rivals' long-run pace deceptive
News
FIA dismisses "carnage" fears over standing restarts
MotoGP
: latest headlines
MotoGP
KTM "needs" Tech 3 tie-up to move up MotoGP grid
MotoGP
Espargaro prefers consistency to “dream” Aprilia podium
MotoGP
Motorsport.com predicts the 2018 MotoGP season
MotoGP
Pramac unveils livery for 2018 MotoGP season
View more
MotoGP
headlines
MotoGP
: latest videos
MotoGP
Marquez and Pedrosa in Qatar for 2018 MotoGP season opener
MotoGP
Live: 2018 PramacRacing MotoGP presentation
MotoGP
Re-Live: 2018 Aprilia Racing Team presentation0
MotoGP
Qatar MotoGP test 2018
MotoGP
The Repsol Honda team 2018 season launch video – The making of!
MotoGP
Team Honda 114 Motorsports
MotoGP
2018 Repsol Honda team presentation at Jakarta
MotoGP
Andrea Iannone - GSX-RR Onboard 360 virtual reality
View more
MotoGP
videos
MotoGP
: latest exclusive videos
MotoGP
MotoGP update from Sepang
MotoGP
Marc Marquez on the Flying Lap
MotoGP
Starting grid - Valencia 2017
MotoGP
MotoGP starting grid - Malaysian GP 2017
View more videos
