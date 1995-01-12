Global
Drivers 2018

Race drivers

Andrea Dovizioso
04
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Team: Ducati Team
Born: 1983-03-23 (age 34)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Johann Zarco
5
France

Johann Zarco

Team: Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Born: 1990-07-16 (age 27)
Nationality: France
More info
Danilo Petrucci
9
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Team: Alma Pramac Racing
Born: 1990-10-24 (age 27)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Xavier Simeon
10
Belgium

Xavier Simeon

Team: Reale Avintia Racing
Born: 1989-08-31 (age 28)
Nationality: Belgium
More info
Thomas Luthi
12
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

Team: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS
Born: 1986-09-06 (age 31)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Karel Abraham
17
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Team: Angel Nieto Team
Born: 1990-01-02 (age 28)
Nationality: Czech Republic
More info
Alvaro Bautista
19
Spain

Alvaro Bautista

Team: Angel Nieto Team
Born: 1984-11-21 (age 33)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Franco Morbidelli
21
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Team: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS
Born: 1994-12-04 (age 23)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Maverick Viñales
25
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Team: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
Born: 1995-01-12 (age 23)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Dani Pedrosa
26
Spain

Dani Pedrosa

Team: Repsol Honda Team
Born: 1985-09-29 (age 32)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Andrea Iannone
29
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Team: Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP
Born: 1989-08-09 (age 28)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Takaaki Nakagami
30
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Team: LCR Honda
Born: 1992-02-02 (age 26)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Cal Crutchlow
35
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Team: LCR Honda
Born: 1985-10-29 (age 32)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Bradley Smith
38
United Kingdom

Bradley Smith

Team: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Born: 1990-11-28 (age 27)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Aleix Espargaro
41
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Team: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Born: 1989-07-30 (age 28)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Alex Rins
42
Spain

Alex Rins

Team: Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP
Born: 1995-12-08 (age 22)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Jack Miller
43
Australia

Jack Miller

Team: Alma Pramac Racing
Born: 1995-01-18 (age 23)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Pol Espargaro
44
Spain

Pol Espargaro

Team: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Born: 1991-06-10 (age 26)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Scott Redding
45
United Kingdom

Scott Redding

Team: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Born: 1993-01-04 (age 25)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Valentino Rossi
46
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Team: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
Born: 1979-02-16 (age 39)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Tito Rabat
53
Spain

Tito Rabat

Team: Reale Avintia Racing
Born: 1989-05-29 (age 28)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Hafizh Syahrin
55
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

Team: Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Born: 1994-05-05 (age 23)
Nationality: Malaysia
More info
Marc Marquez
93
Spain

Marc Marquez

Team: Repsol Honda Team
Born: 1993-02-17 (age 25)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Jorge Lorenzo
99
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Team: Ducati Team
Born: 1987-05-04 (age 30)
Nationality: Spain
More info