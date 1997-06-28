Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers

Artem Markelov
1
Russia

Artem Markelov

Team: RUSSIAN TIME
Born: 1994-09-10 (age 23)
Nationality: Russia
More info
Tadasuke Makino
2
Japan

Tadasuke Makino

Team: RUSSIAN TIME
Born: 1997-06-28 (age 20)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Sean Gelael
3
Indonesia

Sean Gelael

Team: PREMA Racing
Born: 1996-11-01 (age 21)
Nationality: Indonesia
More info
Nyck de Vries
4
Netherlands

Nyck de Vries

Team: PREMA Racing
Born: 1995-02-06 (age 23)
Nationality: Netherlands
More info
Nicholas Latifi
6
Canada

Nicholas Latifi

Team: DAMS
Born: 1995-06-29 (age 22)
Nationality: Canada
More info
Jack Aitken
7
United Kingdom

Jack Aitken

Team: ART Grand Prix
Born: 1995-09-23 (age 22)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
George Russell
8
United Kingdom

George Russell

Team: ART Grand Prix
Born: 1998-02-15 (age 20)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Maximilian Gunther
11
Germany

Maximilian Gunther

Team: Arden
Born: 1997-07-02 (age 20)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Nirei Fukuzumi
12
Japan

Nirei Fukuzumi

Team: Arden
Born: 1997-01-24 (age 21)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Luca Ghiotto
14
Italy

Luca Ghiotto

Team: Campos Racing
Born: 1995-02-24 (age 23)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Arjun Maini
16
India

Arjun Maini

Team: Trident
Born: 1997-12-10 (age 20)
Nationality: India
More info
Santino Ferrucci
17
United States

Santino Ferrucci

Team: Trident
Born: 1998-05-31 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
More info
Lando Norris
18
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

Team: Carlin
Born: 1999-11-13 (age 18)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Sergio Sette Camara
19
Brazil

Sergio Sette Camara

Team: Carlin
Born: 1998-05-23 (age 19)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Louis Deletraz
20
Switzerland

Louis Deletraz

Team: Charouz Racing System
Born: 1997-04-22 (age 20)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Antonio Fuoco
21
Italy

Antonio Fuoco

Team: Charouz Racing System
Born: 1996-05-20 (age 21)
Nationality: Italy
More info