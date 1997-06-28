Drivers 2018

Global
FIA F2
Race drivers
1
Artem Markelov
Team:
RUSSIAN TIME
Born:
1994-09-10 (age 23)
Nationality:
Russia
More info
2
Tadasuke Makino
Team:
RUSSIAN TIME
Born:
1997-06-28 (age 20)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
3
Sean Gelael
Team:
PREMA Racing
Born:
1996-11-01 (age 21)
Nationality:
Indonesia
More info
4
Nyck de Vries
Team:
PREMA Racing
Born:
1995-02-06 (age 23)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
6
Nicholas Latifi
Team:
DAMS
Born:
1995-06-29 (age 22)
Nationality:
Canada
More info
7
Jack Aitken
Team:
ART Grand Prix
Born:
1995-09-23 (age 22)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
8
George Russell
Team:
ART Grand Prix
Born:
1998-02-15 (age 20)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
11
Maximilian Gunther
Team:
Arden
Born:
1997-07-02 (age 20)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
12
Nirei Fukuzumi
Team:
Arden
Born:
1997-01-24 (age 21)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
14
Luca Ghiotto
Team:
Campos Racing
Born:
1995-02-24 (age 23)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
16
Arjun Maini
Team:
Trident
Born:
1997-12-10 (age 20)
Nationality:
India
More info
17
Santino Ferrucci
Team:
Trident
Born:
1998-05-31 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
18
Lando Norris
Team:
Carlin
Born:
1999-11-13 (age 18)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
19
Sergio Sette Camara
Team:
Carlin
Born:
1998-05-23 (age 19)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
20
Louis Deletraz
Team:
Charouz Racing System
Born:
1997-04-22 (age 20)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
21
Antonio Fuoco
Team:
Charouz Racing System
Born:
1996-05-20 (age 21)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
