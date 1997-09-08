Drivers 2018

Global
Danica Patrick
United States

Danica Patrick

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Born: 1982-03-25 (age 35)
Nationality: United States
More info
Josef Newgarden
1
United States

Josef Newgarden

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1990-12-22 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
Helio Castroneves
3
Brazil

Helio Castroneves

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1975-05-10 (age 42)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Matheus Leist
4
Brazil

Matheus Leist

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Born: 1997-09-08 (age 20)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
James Hinchcliffe
5
Canada

James Hinchcliffe

Team: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Born: 1986-12-05 (age 31)
Nationality: Canada
More info
Robert Wickens
6
Canada

Robert Wickens

Team: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Born: 1989-03-13 (age 29)
Nationality: Canada
More info
Scott Dixon
9
New Zealand

Scott Dixon

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Born: 1980-07-22 (age 37)
Nationality: New Zealand
More info
Ed Jones
10
United Arab Emirates

Ed Jones

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Born: 1995-02-12 (age 23)
Nationality: United Arab Emirates
More info
Will Power
12
Australia

Will Power

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1981-03-01 (age 37)
Nationality: Australia
More info
Tony Kanaan
14
Brazil

Tony Kanaan

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Born: 1974-12-31 (age 43)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Graham Rahal
15
United States

Graham Rahal

Team: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Born: 1989-01-04 (age 29)
Nationality: United States
More info
Sébastien Bourdais
18
France

Sébastien Bourdais

Team: Dale Coyne Racing
Born: 1979-02-28 (age 39)
Nationality: France
More info
Pietro Fittipaldi
19
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Team: Dale Coyne Racing
Born: 1996-06-25 (age 21)
Nationality: Brazil
More info
Zachary Claman DeMelo
19
Canada

Zachary Claman DeMelo

Team: Dale Coyne Racing
Born: 1998-04-20 (age 19)
Nationality: Canada
More info
Jordan King
20
United Kingdom

Jordan King

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Born: 1994-02-26 (age 24)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Ed Carpenter
20
United States

Ed Carpenter

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Born: 1981-03-03 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info
Spencer Pigot
21
United States

Spencer Pigot

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Born: 1993-09-29 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Simon Pagenaud
22
France

Simon Pagenaud

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1984-05-18 (age 33)
Nationality: France
More info
Charlie Kimball
23
United States

Charlie Kimball

Team: Carlin
Born: 1985-02-20 (age 33)
Nationality: United States
More info
Stefan Wilson
25
United Kingdom

Stefan Wilson

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1989-09-20 (age 28)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Zach Veach
26
United States

Zach Veach

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1994-12-09 (age 23)
Nationality: United States
More info
Alexander Rossi
27
United States

Alexander Rossi

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1991-09-25 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Hunter-Reay
28
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1980-12-17 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info
Carlos Munoz
29
Colombia

Carlos Munoz

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1992-01-02 (age 26)
Nationality: Colombia
More info
Takuma Sato
30
Japan

Takuma Sato

Team: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Born: 1977-01-28 (age 41)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Kyle Kaiser
32
United States

Kyle Kaiser

Team: Juncos Racing
Born: 1996-03-05 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
More info
Rene Binder
32
Austria

Rene Binder

Team: Juncos Racing
Born: 1992-01-01 (age 26)
Nationality: Austria
More info
Buddy Lazier
44
United States

Buddy Lazier

Team: Lazier Partners Racing
Born: 1967-10-31 (age 50)
Nationality: United States
More info
Max Chilton
59
United Kingdom

Max Chilton

Team: Carlin
Born: 1991-04-21 (age 26)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Jack Harvey
60
United Kingdom

Jack Harvey

Team: Michael Shank Racing
Born: 1993-04-15 (age 24)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Pippa Mann
63
United Kingdom

Pippa Mann

Team: Dale Coyne Racing
Born: 1983-08-11 (age 34)
Nationality: United Kingdom
More info
Gabby Chaves
88
Colombia

Gabby Chaves

Team: Harding Racing
Born: 1993-07-07 (age 24)
Nationality: Colombia
More info
Marco Andretti
98
United States

Marco Andretti

Team: Andretti Autosport
Born: 1987-03-13 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
More info