Drivers 2018

Global
Edition: Global
Edición: Latinoamérica
Версия: Россия
Édition: France
Edição: Brasil
Edition: USA
En
Es
Edition: India
Edition: Australia
Edizione: Italia
Edition: Canada
النسخة: الشرق الأوسط
版本: 中文
Ausgabe: Deutschland
Edition: Switzerland
De
Fr
It
Editie: Nederlands
Edición: España
Edition: 日本
EDİSYON: Türkİye
Версія: Україна
Kiadás: Magyarország
Edisi: Indonesia
Moto2
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Motorsport Jobs
User content
User photos
Upload photo
More
Please note that our
Privacy Policy
has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated
Privacy Policy
.
Accept
Join PRIME
Sign in
Register
Sign in
Facebook Connect
Edition: Global
Select language
About us
Motorsport Network
Motorspotr.com TV
Motor1.com
Autoclassics.com
Motorstore.com
Motorstore.com
Motorsport.com
About us
Team
Press
Advertise
Join
Legal
Terms of Use
Membership agreement
Copyright
Privacy policy
Cookie policy
Prime - Terms of service
Contact
Newsletter
Feedback
Apps
More
New
All
Me
All Series
All Series
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula 1
Formula 1
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula E
Formula E
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
WEC
WEC
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Le Mans
MOTOGP
MotoGP
World Superbike
Moto2
Moto3
Open wheel
IndyCar
Indy Lights
FIA F2
GP3
Formula V8 3.5
F3 Europe
Super Formula
Other open wheel
Formula 4
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR XFINITY
NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Canada
NASCAR Euro
NASCAR Mexico
Sportscar
IMSA
European Le Mans
Asian Le Mans
PWC
Blancpain Endurance
Blancpain Sprint
Super GT
Endurance
Touring
WTCR
TCR
DTM
Supercars
BTCC
Ferrari
Rally
WRC
World Rallycross
Global Rallycross
Dakar
More
NHRA
Automotive
Vintage
Formula Drift
Kart
List of all series
More
2017 drivers
Аrchive
2016
2015
All drivers
Drivers 2018
0
shares
Share on Facebook
Share
0
Share on Twitter
Tweet
0
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Race drivers
4
Steven Odendaal
Team:
RW Racing
Born:
1993-03-02 (age 25)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
5
Andrea Locatelli
Team:
Italtrans Racing Team
Born:
1996-10-16 (age 21)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
7
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Team:
Pons HP40
Born:
1996-11-06 (age 21)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
9
Jorge Navarro
Team:
Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
Born:
1996-02-03 (age 22)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
10
Luca Marini
Team:
Sky Racing Team VR46
Born:
1997-08-10 (age 20)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
13
Romano Fenati
Team:
Marinelli Snipers Moto2
Born:
1996-01-15 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
16
Joe Roberts
Team:
RW Racing
Born:
1997-06-16 (age 20)
Nationality:
United States
More info
20
Fabio Quartararo
Team:
Speed Up Racing
Born:
1999-04-20 (age 18)
Nationality:
France
More info
21
Federico Fuligni
Team:
Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
Born:
1995-06-01 (age 22)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
22
Sam Lowes
Team:
Swiss Innovative Investors
Born:
1990-09-14 (age 27)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
23
Marcel Schrötter
Team:
Dynavolt Intact GP
Born:
1993-01-02 (age 25)
Nationality:
Germany
More info
24
Simone Corsi
Team:
Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
Born:
1987-04-24 (age 30)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
27
Iker Lecuona
Team:
Swiss Innovative Investors
Born:
2000-01-06 (age 18)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
32
Isaac Viñales
Team:
SAG Racing Team
Born:
1993-11-06 (age 24)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
36
Joan Mir
Team:
Marc VDS
Born:
1997-09-01 (age 20)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
40
Hector Barbera
Team:
Pons HP40
Born:
1986-11-02 (age 31)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
41
Brad Binder
Team:
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born:
1995-08-11 (age 22)
Nationality:
South Africa
More info
42
Francesco Bagnaia
Team:
Sky Racing Team VR46
Born:
1997-01-14 (age 21)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
44
Miguel Oliveira
Team:
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born:
1995-01-04 (age 23)
Nationality:
Portugal
More info
45
Tetsuta Nagashima
Team:
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born:
1992-07-02 (age 25)
Nationality:
Japan
More info
51
Eric Granado
Team:
Forward Racing
Born:
1996-07-10 (age 21)
Nationality:
Brazil
More info
52
Danny Kent
Team:
Speed Up Racing
Born:
1995-11-25 (age 22)
Nationality:
United Kingdom
More info
54
Mattia Pasini
Team:
Italtrans Racing Team
Born:
1985-08-13 (age 32)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
62
Stefano Manzi
Team:
Forward Racing
Born:
1999-03-29 (age 18)
Nationality:
Italy
More info
63
Zulfahmi Khairuddin
Team:
SIC Racing Team
Born:
1991-10-20 (age 26)
Nationality:
Malaysia
More info
64
Bo Bendsneyder
Team:
Tech 3 Racing
Born:
1999-03-04 (age 19)
Nationality:
Netherlands
More info
73
Alex Marquez
Team:
Marc VDS
Born:
1996-04-23 (age 21)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
77
Dominique Aegerter
Team:
Kiefer Racing
Born:
1990-09-30 (age 27)
Nationality:
Switzerland
More info
87
Remy Gardner
Team:
Tech 3 Racing
Born:
1998-02-24 (age 20)
Nationality:
Australia
More info
89
Khairul Idham Pawi
Team:
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born:
1998-09-20 (age 19)
Nationality:
Malaysia
More info
95
Jules Danilo
Team:
SAG Racing Team
Born:
1995-05-18 (age 22)
Nationality:
France
More info
97
Xavi Vierge
Team:
Dynavolt Intact GP
Born:
1997-04-30 (age 20)
Nationality:
Spain
More info
Red zone: what's trending now
News
Analysis: What was behind the smoking Ferraris in Barcelona
News
Lowe explains "limitations" with 2018 Williams F1 car
News
FIA warns teams over blown wing engine modes
News
Todt baffled by F1 driver halo criticisms
News
Vettel hints Ferrari rivals' long-run pace deceptive
News
FIA dismisses "carnage" fears over standing restarts
Moto2
: latest headlines
Moto2
Aegerter launches Moto2 crowdfunding campaign
Moto2
Kiefer secures Moto2 future with single-bike entry
Moto2
Tech 3 warns of KTM Moto2 domination
Moto2
Kiefer Racing in doubt for 2018 as KTM deal collapses
View more
Moto2
headlines
Moto2
: latest videos
Moto2
A lap of Valencia with Joan Mir
Moto2
2017 Season
Moto2
A lap of Valencia with Alex Marquez
Moto2
A lap of Valencia with Joan Mir
Moto2
Team EG00 Marc VDS Jerez Moto2 test with Alex Marquez and Joan Mir
Moto2
Title decider - Franco Morbidelli
Moto2
GoPro: Antonio Cairoli FIM MXGP 2017 RD15 Frauenfeld Moto 2
Moto2
GoPro: Antonio Cairoli FIM MXGP 2017 RD14 Belgium Moto 2
View more
Moto2
videos
Back to top
© 2018
Motorsport Network.
All rights reserved.