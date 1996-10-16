Drivers 2018

Global
Steven Odendaal
4
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

Team: RW Racing
Born: 1993-03-02 (age 25)
Nationality: South Africa
More info
Andrea Locatelli
5
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

Team: Italtrans Racing Team
Born: 1996-10-16 (age 21)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Lorenzo Baldassarri
7
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team: Pons HP40
Born: 1996-11-06 (age 21)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Jorge Navarro
9
Spain

Jorge Navarro

Team: Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
Born: 1996-02-03 (age 22)
Nationality: Spain
Jorge Navarro
Luca Marini
10
Italy

Luca Marini

Team: Sky Racing Team VR46
Born: 1997-08-10 (age 20)
Nationality: Italy
Luca Marini
Romano Fenati
13
Italy

Romano Fenati

Team: Marinelli Snipers Moto2
Born: 1996-01-15 (age 22)
Nationality: Italy
Romano Fenati
Joe Roberts
16
United States

Joe Roberts

Team: RW Racing
Born: 1997-06-16 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
Joe Roberts
Fabio Quartararo
20
France

Fabio Quartararo

Team: Speed Up Racing
Born: 1999-04-20 (age 18)
Nationality: France
More info
Federico Fuligni
21
Italy

Federico Fuligni

Team: Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
Born: 1995-06-01 (age 22)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Sam Lowes
22
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

Team: Swiss Innovative Investors
Born: 1990-09-14 (age 27)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Sam Lowes
Marcel Schrötter
23
Germany

Marcel Schrötter

Team: Dynavolt Intact GP
Born: 1993-01-02 (age 25)
Nationality: Germany
More info
Simone Corsi
24
Italy

Simone Corsi

Team: Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
Born: 1987-04-24 (age 30)
Nationality: Italy
Simone Corsi
Iker Lecuona
27
Spain

Iker Lecuona

Team: Swiss Innovative Investors
Born: 2000-01-06 (age 18)
Nationality: Spain
Iker Lecuona
Isaac Viñales
32
Spain

Isaac Viñales

Team: SAG Racing Team
Born: 1993-11-06 (age 24)
Nationality: Spain
Isaac Viñales
Joan Mir
36
Spain

Joan Mir

Team: Marc VDS
Born: 1997-09-01 (age 20)
Nationality: Spain
Joan Mir
Hector Barbera
40
Spain

Hector Barbera

Team: Pons HP40
Born: 1986-11-02 (age 31)
Nationality: Spain
More info
Brad Binder
41
South Africa

Brad Binder

Team: Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born: 1995-08-11 (age 22)
Nationality: South Africa
Brad Binder
Francesco Bagnaia
42
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Team: Sky Racing Team VR46
Born: 1997-01-14 (age 21)
Nationality: Italy
More info
Miguel Oliveira
44
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

Team: Red Bull KTM Ajo
Born: 1995-01-04 (age 23)
Nationality: Portugal
More info
Tetsuta Nagashima
45
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

Team: Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born: 1992-07-02 (age 25)
Nationality: Japan
More info
Eric Granado
51
Brazil

Eric Granado

Team: Forward Racing
Born: 1996-07-10 (age 21)
Nationality: Brazil
Eric Granado
Danny Kent
52
United Kingdom

Danny Kent

Team: Speed Up Racing
Born: 1995-11-25 (age 22)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Danny Kent
Mattia Pasini
54
Italy

Mattia Pasini

Team: Italtrans Racing Team
Born: 1985-08-13 (age 32)
Nationality: Italy
Mattia Pasini
Stefano Manzi
62
Italy

Stefano Manzi

Team: Forward Racing
Born: 1999-03-29 (age 18)
Nationality: Italy
Stefano Manzi
Zulfahmi Khairuddin
63
Malaysia

Zulfahmi Khairuddin

Team: SIC Racing Team
Born: 1991-10-20 (age 26)
Nationality: Malaysia
More info
Bo Bendsneyder
64
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

Team: Tech 3 Racing
Born: 1999-03-04 (age 19)
Nationality: Netherlands
More info
Alex Marquez
73
Spain

Alex Marquez

Team: Marc VDS
Born: 1996-04-23 (age 21)
Nationality: Spain
Alex Marquez
Dominique Aegerter
77
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

Team: Kiefer Racing
Born: 1990-09-30 (age 27)
Nationality: Switzerland
More info
Remy Gardner
87
Australia

Remy Gardner

Team: Tech 3 Racing
Born: 1998-02-24 (age 20)
Nationality: Australia
Remy Gardner
Khairul Idham Pawi
89
Malaysia

Khairul Idham Pawi

Team: Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Born: 1998-09-20 (age 19)
Nationality: Malaysia
More info
Jules Danilo
95
France

Jules Danilo

Team: SAG Racing Team
Born: 1995-05-18 (age 22)
Nationality: France
Jules Danilo
Xavi Vierge
97
Spain

Xavi Vierge

Team: Dynavolt Intact GP
Born: 1997-04-30 (age 20)
Nationality: Spain
Xavi Vierge