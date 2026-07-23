German GP: Vettel beats Bottas to pole, drama for Hamilton

Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR adjusts stage break rules to shorten lengthy caution periods

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
NASCAR adjusts stage break rules to shorten lengthy caution periods
A stage will now end if there's a caution inside of 10 laps to go

One month to make the Chase: Who’s safe and who’s running out of time?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
One month to make the Chase: Who’s safe and who’s running out of time?

Remembering one of the strangest finishes in NASCAR history at Iowa

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Iowa
Remembering one of the strangest finishes in NASCAR history at Iowa

Marc Marquez on championship hopes: “Another MotoGP title will not change my life”

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Marc Marquez on championship hopes: “Another MotoGP title will not change my life”

Marcus Ericsson will remain with Andretti for 2027 IndyCar season

IndyCar
IndyCar
Portland
Marcus Ericsson will remain with Andretti for 2027 IndyCar season

Should F1 ban power unit algorithms? Here's why the FIA says no

Formula 1
Formula 1
Should F1 ban power unit algorithms? Here's why the FIA says no
presented by
Watch Formula 1 with a 7-day trial of Apple TV. Terms Apply.

Honda admits it only realised the scale of its F1 problems in January

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Honda admits it only realised the scale of its F1 problems in January

Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Formula 1
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

IMSA
IMSA
Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

What is the F1 summer break and why does it happen every year?

Formula 1
Formula 1
What is the F1 summer break and why does it happen every year?

How to watch NASCAR at Iowa: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
How to watch NASCAR at Iowa: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Iowa Speedway secures July 4th race for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Iowa Speedway secures July 4th race for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

New Hampshire Motor Speedway confirms return to the NASCAR Chase in 2027

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire Motor Speedway confirms return to the NASCAR Chase in 2027

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Aston Martin seeks redemption after shocking start

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Aston Martin seeks redemption after shocking start

In the spotlight

Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

IndyCar
IndyCar
Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

NASCAR's San Diego race required a mobile self-sufficent power grid

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
NASCAR's San Diego race required a mobile self-sufficent power grid

The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment

Formula 1
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment

Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

General
General
Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026
IMSA 2026

Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

IMSA
IMSA
Road America
Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

IMSA
IMSA
Road America
Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

Jack Aitken and Kevin Estre sound off on race-ending collision at Road America

IMSA
IMSA
Road America
Jack Aitken and Kevin Estre sound off on race-ending collision at Road America
DTM 2026

Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding

DTM
DTM
Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding

Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

DTM
DTM
Nurburgring
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"

DTM
DTM
Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"
Insight and Analysis

Clark, Senna, Antonelli – How the grand chelem age record evolved

Formula 1
Formula 1
Clark, Senna, Antonelli – How the grand chelem age record evolved

The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

Super Formula
Super Formula
Sugo
The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Formula 1
Formula 1
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Featured video

Pedro Acosta Back from Vacation

MotoGP
02:55
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta Back from Vacation

Wild finish: Edwards' slam pushes Stenhouse to 2011 Iowa win

NASCAR O'Reilly
00:30
NASCAR O'Reilly

Wild finish: Edwards' slam pushes Stenhouse to 2011 Iowa win

Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show – Episode 6 - Resilience & Recovery

Formula 1
00:29
Formula 1

Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show – Episode 6 - Resilience & Recovery

Gragson, Zilisch clash on track, over the radio at Indy

NASCAR Cup
02:18
NASCAR Cup

Gragson, Zilisch clash on track, over the radio at Indy

In-car: Listen in as Gilliland wins In-Season Challenge

NASCAR Cup
03:16
NASCAR Cup

In-car: Listen in as Gilliland wins In-Season Challenge

more news

Jack Miller says post-MotoGP decision is nearing amid Yamaha WSBK rumours

MotoGP
British GP
Jack Miller says post-MotoGP decision is nearing amid Yamaha WSBK rumours
Miller offers an indication as to where he could be headed next year following his expected departure from MotoGP

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Portland
How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari F1 championship push by Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari F1 championship push by Emerson Fittipaldi

Inside Nurburgring turf war: The conflict from different perspectives

Endurance
Inside Nurburgring turf war: The conflict from different perspectives

What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Formula 1
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Valtteri Bottas celebrates major off-road cycling success during F1 summer break

Formula 1
Valtteri Bottas celebrates major off-road cycling success during F1 summer break
Valtteri Bottas qualified for the UCI Gravel World Championship during Formula 1’s summer break

Pedro Acosta not giving up hope of first MotoGP win with KTM

MotoGP
British GP
Pedro Acosta not giving up hope of first MotoGP win with KTM

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Cadillac gets off to respectable start on its adventure

Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Cadillac gets off to respectable start on its adventure

Marco Bezzecchi concedes British GP chances: I’m not feeling 100% after injury

MotoGP
British GP
Marco Bezzecchi concedes British GP chances: I’m not feeling 100% after injury

Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Formula 1
Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding

DTM
Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding
Have the HRT chief engineer and his DTM engineering crew resigned? What is behind the upheaval at the Ford team and how team principal Ulrich Fritz is reacting

Aston Martin unveils new limited-edition Glenfiddich whisky

Formula 1
Aston Martin unveils new limited-edition Glenfiddich whisky

James Vowles sends defiant Williams F1 message amid 2026 struggles

Formula 1
James Vowles sends defiant Williams F1 message amid 2026 struggles

Lando Norris branded "the real deal" after showing mental resilience

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris branded "the real deal" after showing mental resilience

Thierry Neuville claims WRC Rally Finland was "too fast", his rivals disagree

WRC
Rally Finland
Thierry Neuville claims WRC Rally Finland was "too fast", his rivals disagree

MotoGP agrees new two-year deal with Silverstone for British GP

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP agrees new two-year deal with Silverstone for British GP
The short-to-mid-term future of the British GP is now secure following a two-year extension

Is the MP4/8B McLaren’s greatest what-might-have-been?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Is the MP4/8B McLaren’s greatest what-might-have-been?

What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport

Feature
WRC
Feature
Rally Finland
What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport

The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Why F1 still owns only one grand prix

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Why F1 still owns only one grand prix
View more
Load more