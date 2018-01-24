Global
WRC 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-01-24 to 01-28
2018-01-24
2018-01-25
2018-01-26
2018-01-27
2018-01-28
Monaco Rally Monte Carlo
Shakedown
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
 
 
 
 
 
2018-02-15 to 02-18
2018-02-15
2018-02-16
2018-02-17
2018-02-18
Sweden Rally Sweden
Shakedown
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
 
 
 
 
2018-03-08 to 03-11
2018-03-08
2018-03-09
2018-03-10
2018-03-11
Mexico Rally Mexico
Shakedown
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
 
 
 
 
2018-04-05 to 04-08
France Rally France
2018-04-26 to 04-29
Argentina Rally Argentina
2018-05-17 to 05-20
Portugal Rally Portugal
2018-06-07 to 06-10
Italy Rally Italy
2018-07-26 to 07-29
Finland Rally Finland
2018-08-16 to 08-19
Germany Rally Germany
2018-09-13 to 09-16
Turkey Rally Turkey
2018-10-04 to 10-07
United Kingdom Rally Great Britain
2018-10-25 to 10-28
Spain Rally Catalunya
2018-11-15 to 11-18
Australia Rally Australia