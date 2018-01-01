Global
Thu 08 Mar 2018
Thu 08 Mar 2018
FIA F2 Testing report Mercedes reserve Russell tops final day of Paul Ricard F2 test
FIA F2 Testing report

Mercedes reserve Russell tops final day of Paul Ricard F2 test

Wed 07 Mar 2018
Wed 07 Mar 2018
FIA F2 Testing report Norris leads Carlin 1-2 on Day 2 of Paul Ricard test
FIA F2 Testing report

Norris leads Carlin 1-2 on Day 2 of Paul Ricard test

Tue 06 Mar 2018
Tue 06 Mar 2018
FIA F2 Testing report McLaren's Norris sweeps F2's first pre-season test day
FIA F2 Testing report

McLaren's Norris sweeps F2's first pre-season test day

Mon 05 Mar 2018
Mon 05 Mar 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Boschung secures F2 return with MP
FIA F2 Breaking news

Boschung secures F2 return with MP

FIA F2 Breaking news Ticktum, Rowland to share DAMS F2 test role in place of Latifi
FIA F2 Breaking news

Ticktum, Rowland to share DAMS F2 test role in place of Latifi

Sat 24 Feb 2018
Sat 24 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Fortec explains why it abandoned 2018 F2 entry
FIA F2 Breaking news

Fortec explains why it abandoned 2018 F2 entry

Wed 21 Feb 2018
Wed 21 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Maini, Ferrucci form all-Haas junior line-up at Trident
FIA F2 Breaking news

Maini, Ferrucci form all-Haas junior line-up at Trident

Wed 14 Feb 2018
Wed 14 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news F2 shakedown for 2018 car commences at Magny-Cours
FIA F2 Breaking news

F2 shakedown for 2018 car commences at Magny-Cours

Tue 13 Feb 2018
Tue 13 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Mercedes protege Gunther steps up to F2 with Arden
FIA F2 Breaking news

Mercedes protege Gunther steps up to F2 with Arden

Fri 09 Feb 2018
Fri 09 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Russian Time to run Markelov, Makino in F2 in 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news

Russian Time to run Markelov, Makino in F2 in 2018

Thu 08 Feb 2018
Thu 08 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Racing Engineering drops out as F2 names 2018 teams
FIA F2 Breaking news

Racing Engineering drops out as F2 names 2018 teams

Sat 03 Feb 2018
Sat 03 Feb 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Norris: McLaren not expecting me to win F2 title in 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news

Norris: McLaren not expecting me to win F2 title in 2018

Wed 31 Jan 2018
Wed 31 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Renault says Aitken deserves backing despite no GP3 title
FIA F2 Breaking news

Renault says Aitken deserves backing despite no GP3 title

Tue 30 Jan 2018
Tue 30 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news F2 race winner Ghiotto signs with Campos
FIA F2 Breaking news

F2 race winner Ghiotto signs with Campos

Mon 22 Jan 2018
Mon 22 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Special feature Video: Rowland sets the simulator pace
FIA F2 Special feature

Video: Rowland sets the simulator pace

Fri 19 Jan 2018
Fri 19 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Fukuzumi set to prioritise F2 over Super Formula
FIA F2 Breaking news

Fukuzumi set to prioritise F2 over Super Formula

Thu 18 Jan 2018
Thu 18 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Mercedes F1 junior Russell seals F2 promotion with ART
FIA F2 Breaking news

Mercedes F1 junior Russell seals F2 promotion with ART

Mon 15 Jan 2018
Mon 15 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Aitken joins ART in F2, retains Renault backing
FIA F2 Breaking news

Aitken joins ART in F2, retains Renault backing

Fri 12 Jan 2018
Fri 12 Jan 2018
FIA F2 Breaking news Fukuzumi announces joint F2, Super Formula programme
FIA F2 Breaking news

Fukuzumi announces joint F2, Super Formula programme

Fri 22 Dec 2017
FIA F2 Breaking news Norris taking a risk with
FIA F2 Breaking news

Norris taking a risk with "unproven" Carlin

Thu 14 Dec 2017
Thu 14 Dec 2017
FIA F2 Breaking news F2 newcomer Charouz signs Fuoco, Deletraz
FIA F2 Breaking news

F2 newcomer Charouz signs Fuoco, Deletraz

FIA F2 Breaking news Formula 2 tougher than expected - Norris
FIA F2 Breaking news

Formula 2 tougher than expected - Norris

Sun 03 Dec 2017
Sun 03 Dec 2017
FIA F2 Special feature Leclerc column: Sauber news caps career-changing year
FIA F2 Special feature

Leclerc column: Sauber news caps career-changing year

FIA F2 Special feature Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2017
FIA F2 Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2017