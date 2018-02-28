Global
Supercars 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-03-02 to 03-04
2018-02-28
2018-03-01
2018-03-01
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
Australia Adelaide
Wednesday
SuperUtes thursday practice
Thursday
Friday practice 1
Friday Practice 2
Friday qualifying
Saturday practice
Saturday pre-race
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Sunday qualifying
Sunday pre-race
Sunday race
Sunday post-race
Adelaide Street Circuit
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-22 to 03-24
Australia Albert Park Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
2018-04-06 to 04-08
Australia Symmons Plains Symmons Plains Raceway
2018-04-20 to 04-22
Australia Phillip Island Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
2018-05-04 to 05-06
Australia Barbagallo Barbagallo Raceway
2018-05-18 to 05-20
Australia Winton Winton Motor Raceway
2018-06-15 to 06-17
Australia Hidden Valley Hidden Valley Raceway
2018-07-06 to 07-08
Australia Townsville Townsville
2018-07-20 to 07-22
Australia Queensland Queensland Raceway
2018-08-02 to 08-04
Australia Sydney Sydney Motorsport Park
2018-08-24 to 08-26
Australia Bend Motorsport The Bend Motorsport Park
2018-09-14 to 09-16
Australia Sandown Sandown
2018-10-05 to 10-07
Australia Bathurst Mount Panorama Circuit
2018-10-19 to 10-21
Australia Surfers Paradise Streets of Surfers Paradise
2018-11-02 to 11-04
New Zealand Auckland Pukekohe Park Raceway
2018-11-23 to 11-25
Australia Newcastle Streets of Newcastle