Supercars 2018 championship races

|Date
|Event
|Track
|Live text
|
2018-03-02 to 03-04
2018-02-28
2018-03-01
2018-03-01
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-02
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-03
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
2018-03-04
|Adelaide
|Adelaide Street Circuit
|
|
2018-03-22 to 03-24
|Albert Park
|Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
|
2018-04-06 to 04-08
|Symmons Plains
|Symmons Plains Raceway
|
2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Phillip Island
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
2018-05-04 to 05-06
|Barbagallo
|Barbagallo Raceway
|
2018-05-18 to 05-20
|Winton
|Winton Motor Raceway
|
2018-06-15 to 06-17
|Hidden Valley
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|
2018-07-06 to 07-08
|Townsville
|Townsville
|
2018-07-20 to 07-22
|Queensland
|Queensland Raceway
|
2018-08-02 to 08-04
|Sydney
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|
2018-08-24 to 08-26
|Bend Motorsport
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|
2018-09-14 to 09-16
|Sandown
|Sandown
|
2018-10-05 to 10-07
|Bathurst
|Mount Panorama Circuit
|
2018-10-19 to 10-21
|Surfers Paradise
|Streets of Surfers Paradise
|
2018-11-02 to 11-04
|Auckland
|Pukekohe Park Raceway
|
2018-11-23 to 11-25
|Newcastle
|Streets of Newcastle