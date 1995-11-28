Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers

Jamie McMurray
1
United States

Jamie McMurray

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Born: 1976-06-03 (age 41)
Nationality: United States
More info
Brad Keselowski
2
United States

Brad Keselowski

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1984-02-12 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
More info
Austin Dillon
3
United States

Austin Dillon

Team: Richard Childress Racing
Born: 1990-04-27 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kevin Harvick
4
United States

Kevin Harvick

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Born: 1975-12-08 (age 42)
Nationality: United States
More info
Trevor Bayne
6
United States

Trevor Bayne

Team: Roush Fenway Racing
Born: 1991-02-19 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
Chase Elliott
9
United States

Chase Elliott

Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Born: 1995-11-28 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
More info
Aric Almirola
10
United States

Aric Almirola

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Born: 1984-03-14 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
More info
Denny Hamlin
11
United States

Denny Hamlin

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1980-11-18 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Blaney
12
United States

Ryan Blaney

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1993-12-31 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ty Dillon
13
United States

Ty Dillon

Team: Germain Racing
Born: 1992-02-27 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
More info
Clint Bowyer
14
United States

Clint Bowyer

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Born: 1975-05-30 (age 42)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
United States

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Team: Roush Fenway Racing
Born: 1987-10-02 (age 30)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kyle Busch
18
United States

Kyle Busch

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1985-05-02 (age 32)
Nationality: United States
More info
Daniel Suarez
19
Mexico

Daniel Suarez

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1992-01-07 (age 26)
Nationality: Mexico
More info
Erik Jones
20
United States

Erik Jones

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1996-05-30 (age 21)
Nationality: United States
More info
Paul Menard
21
United States

Paul Menard

Team: Wood Brothers Racing
Born: 1980-08-21 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info
Joey Logano
22
United States

Joey Logano

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1990-05-24 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
William Byron
24
United States

William Byron

Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Born: 1997-11-29 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Newman
31
United States

Ryan Newman

Team: Richard Childress Racing
Born: 1977-12-08 (age 40)
Nationality: United States
More info
Matt DiBenedetto
32
United States

Matt DiBenedetto

Team: Go Fas Racing
Born: 1991-07-27 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
More info
Joey Gase
33
United States

Joey Gase

Team: Circle Sport Racing
Born: 1993-02-08 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Michael McDowell
34
United States

Michael McDowell

Team: Front Row Motorsports
Born: 1984-12-21 (age 33)
Nationality: United States
More info
Chris Buescher
37
United States

Chris Buescher

Team: JTG Daugherty Racing
Born: 1992-10-29 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
David Ragan
38
United States

David Ragan

Team: Front Row Motorsports
Born: 1985-12-24 (age 32)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kurt Busch
41
United States

Kurt Busch

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Born: 1978-08-04 (age 39)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kyle Larson
42
United States

Kyle Larson

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Born: 1992-07-31 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Darrell Wallace Jr.
43
United States

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Team: Richard Petty Motorsports
Born: 1993-10-08 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
A.J. Allmendinger
47
United States

A.J. Allmendinger

Team: JTG Daugherty Racing
Born: 1981-12-16 (age 36)
Nationality: United States
More info
Jimmie Johnson
48
United States

Jimmie Johnson

Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Born: 1975-09-17 (age 42)
Nationality: United States
More info
Cole Whitt
72
United States

Cole Whitt

Team: TriStar Motorsports
Born: 1991-06-22 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
More info
Martin Truex Jr.
78
United States

Martin Truex Jr.

Team: Furniture Row Racing
Born: 1980-06-29 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info
Alex Bowman
88
United States

Alex Bowman

Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Born: 1993-04-25 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kasey Kahne
95
United States

Kasey Kahne

Team: Leavine Family Racing
Born: 1980-04-10 (age 37)
Nationality: United States
More info