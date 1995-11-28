Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers
1
Jamie McMurray
Team:
Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1976-06-03 (age 41)
Nationality:
United States
More info
2
Brad Keselowski
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1984-02-12 (age 34)
Nationality:
United States
More info
3
Austin Dillon
Team:
Richard Childress Racing
Born:
1990-04-27 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
4
Kevin Harvick
Team:
Stewart-Haas Racing
Born:
1975-12-08 (age 42)
Nationality:
United States
More info
6
Trevor Bayne
Team:
Roush Fenway Racing
Born:
1991-02-19 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
9
Chase Elliott
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports
Born:
1995-11-28 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
10
Aric Almirola
Team:
Stewart-Haas Racing
Born:
1984-03-14 (age 34)
Nationality:
United States
More info
11
Denny Hamlin
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing
Born:
1980-11-18 (age 37)
Nationality:
United States
More info
12
Ryan Blaney
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1993-12-31 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
13
Ty Dillon
Team:
Germain Racing
Born:
1992-02-27 (age 26)
Nationality:
United States
More info
14
Clint Bowyer
Team:
Stewart-Haas Racing
Born:
1975-05-30 (age 42)
Nationality:
United States
More info
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Team:
Roush Fenway Racing
Born:
1987-10-02 (age 30)
Nationality:
United States
More info
18
Kyle Busch
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing
Born:
1985-05-02 (age 32)
Nationality:
United States
More info
19
Daniel Suarez
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing
Born:
1992-01-07 (age 26)
Nationality:
Mexico
More info
20
Erik Jones
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing
Born:
1996-05-30 (age 21)
Nationality:
United States
More info
21
Paul Menard
Team:
Wood Brothers Racing
Born:
1980-08-21 (age 37)
Nationality:
United States
More info
22
Joey Logano
Team:
Team Penske
Born:
1990-05-24 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
24
William Byron
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports
Born:
1997-11-29 (age 20)
Nationality:
United States
More info
31
Ryan Newman
Team:
Richard Childress Racing
Born:
1977-12-08 (age 40)
Nationality:
United States
More info
32
Matt DiBenedetto
Team:
Go Fas Racing
Born:
1991-07-27 (age 26)
Nationality:
United States
More info
33
Joey Gase
Team:
Circle Sport Racing
Born:
1993-02-08 (age 25)
Nationality:
United States
More info
34
Michael McDowell
Team:
Front Row Motorsports
Born:
1984-12-21 (age 33)
Nationality:
United States
More info
37
Chris Buescher
Team:
JTG Daugherty Racing
Born:
1992-10-29 (age 25)
Nationality:
United States
More info
38
David Ragan
Team:
Front Row Motorsports
Born:
1985-12-24 (age 32)
Nationality:
United States
More info
41
Kurt Busch
Team:
Stewart-Haas Racing
Born:
1978-08-04 (age 39)
Nationality:
United States
More info
42
Kyle Larson
Team:
Chip Ganassi Racing
Born:
1992-07-31 (age 25)
Nationality:
United States
More info
43
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Team:
Richard Petty Motorsports
Born:
1993-10-08 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
47
A.J. Allmendinger
Team:
JTG Daugherty Racing
Born:
1981-12-16 (age 36)
Nationality:
United States
More info
48
Jimmie Johnson
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports
Born:
1975-09-17 (age 42)
Nationality:
United States
More info
72
Cole Whitt
Team:
TriStar Motorsports
Born:
1991-06-22 (age 26)
Nationality:
United States
More info
78
Martin Truex Jr.
Team:
Furniture Row Racing
Born:
1980-06-29 (age 37)
Nationality:
United States
More info
88
Alex Bowman
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports
Born:
1993-04-25 (age 24)
Nationality:
United States
More info
95
Kasey Kahne
Team:
Leavine Family Racing
Born:
1980-04-10 (age 37)
Nationality:
United States
More info
