IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
By:

Renger van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac went fastest in opening practice for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, but the top four cars were covered by less than 0.2sec.

Van der Zande, who won the last two Rolex 24 Hours in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac, lapped the 3.56-mile road course in 1min34.649sec to shade Mike Conway’s best effort in the similar DPi-V.R of Action Express Racing by just 0.082sec.

Third was Harry Tincknell in the Mazda RT24-P ahead of Ricky Taylor of WTR which this year runs one of the Acura ARX-05s.

JDC Miller Motorsports’ Cadillac was fifth fastest, 0.3sec off top spot in the hands of Loic Duval, while Simon Pagenaud was fifth, just under half a second behind P1, although the 2016 IndyCar champion appeared to suffer a power outage during his spell behind the wheel. The 2019 IMSA champion Dane Cameron was seventh in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

Nicolas Lapierre was predictably fast in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca to head the LMP2 field ahead of Ben Hanley in one of DragonSpeed’s two entries. Racing Team Nederland claimed third thanks to Job van Uitert.

In LMP3, new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year, Jeroen Bleekemolen in Riley Motorsports’ Ligier was 0.45sec quicker than his nearest rival, Colin Braun in the similar CORE Autosport machine, while late signing Kenton Koch was third for Muehlner Motorsports in the #6 Duqueine-Nissan.

Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia, 0.3sec apart, put Corvette Racing 1-2 in GT Le Mans, the team stalwarts having not been part of the 100-minute qualifying race last Sunday. Jules Gounon was third in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488, who in turn was 0.2sec ahead of Richard Lietz in the new WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR. The faster of the two BMW M8s, Bruno Spengler’s #25 entry, was 1.2sec off Milner’s Corvette.

Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 steered by Billy Johnson emerged top of the GT Daytona class, mere hundredths ahead of Earl Bamber in the Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R, and the similar Pfaff Motorsports 911 of Matt Campbell.

Fourth was Andy Lally in the Magnus Archangel Acura NSX in front of Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Albert Costa (Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan).

The other Grasser Lambo caused one of two red flags in the session when it ground to a halt on track, while Cody Ware in the RWR Eurasia LMP2 Oreca caused the other when it slapped a wall.

Second practice commences at 3.20pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'34.649  
2 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott 		DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'34.731 0.082
3 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 22 1'34.786 0.137
4 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 22 1'34.821 0.172
5 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'34.963 0.314
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'35.134 0.485
7 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger 		DPi Acura DPi 13 1'35.959 1.310
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'36.153 1.504
9 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'36.403 1.754
10 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'36.446 1.797
11 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		LMP2 Dallara LMP2 26 1'36.758 2.109
12 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'36.924 2.275
13 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'36.966 2.317
14 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'37.084 2.435
15 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'37.339 2.690
16 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'38.217 3.568
17 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
Germany Sven Muller 		LMP2 Ligier LMP2 20 1'40.043 5.394
18 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 21 1'42.416 7.767
19 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 24 1'42.766 8.117
20 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'42.855 8.206
21 6 Germany Moritz Kranz
Germany Hoerr Laurents
United States Kenton Koch
Stevan McAleer		 LMP3 Duqueine D08 28 1'42.879 8.230
22 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Charles Finelli 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 26 1'42.946 8.297
23 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 19 1'43.062 8.413
24 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 24 1'43.196 8.547
25 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 1'43.348 8.699
26 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 21 1'43.400 8.751
27 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
United States Ayrton Ori 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 1'43.472 8.823
28 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
France Yann Clairay 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 27 1'43.493 8.844
29 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
Canada Bruno Spengler 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 15 1'43.963 9.314
30 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 19 1'44.206 9.557
31 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Germany Maximilian Buhk 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 1'45.822 11.173
32 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 1'45.864 11.215
33 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 1'45.882 11.233
34 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 19 1'46.060 11.411
35 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 20 1'46.093 11.444
36 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'46.109 11.460
37 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 1'46.148 11.499
38 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 26 1'46.152 11.503
39 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 26 1'46.215 11.566
40 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 20 1'46.284 11.635
41 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 23 1'46.292 11.643
42 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 20 1'46.321 11.672
43 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 7 1'46.380 11.731
44 21 France Simon Mann
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'46.829 12.180
45 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 25 1'46.854 12.205
46 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'46.900 12.251
47 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 1'46.939 12.290
48 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 1'47.063 12.414
49 42 United States Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 26 1'47.750 13.101
View full results

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

