Rolex 24: CORE Nissan fastest in night practice
The CORE autosport Nissan squad led Thursday night's third practice session for the Rolex 24 at Daytona thanks to a late flyer by Loic Duval.
Audi DTM racer Duval bettered CORE teammate Colin Braun's long-time benchmark of 1m34.979s in the final three minutes of the 90-minute session, setting a 1m34.786s to consolidate the top spot in the #54 Nissan DPi.
That was 0.119s faster than the time set by Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Acura Team Penske's pair of ARX-05s were third and fourth-fastest, with three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves setting a time 0.340s slower than Duval in the #7 car. Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.029s back in the #6 machine.
Kamui Kobayashi set the quickest time in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac he is sharing with Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship teammate Fernando Alonso, 0.588s off the pace.
Two more Cadillacs were next up, the #31 AXR car of Pipo Derani and the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry of Tristan Vautier, followed by the best of the LMP2 runners, the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson driven by Ben Hanley.
Mazda Team Joest, which claimed pole for the Rolex 24 earlier in the day, sat out the session entirely as it chose to fit new AER engines to the pair of RT24-Ps.
BMW set the pace in GT Le Mans courtesy of Augusto Farfus in the #25 M8 GTE. The Brazilian, who is standing in for BMW IMSA regular Tom Blomqvist this weekend, set a best time of 1m43.315s.
Patrick Pilet was just 0.002s slower in the quicker of the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSRs, followed by Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R and the two Ford GTs of Scott Dixon and Joey Hand.
IMSA veteran Bill Auberlen set the quickest time in GT Le Mans, bettering the pace set in qualifying with a 1m45.165s in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3.
That was enough to beat Spirit of Race Ferrari man Daniel Serra by just over a tenth of a second, while Porsche young driver Matt Campbell put Park Place Motorsports' #73 911 GT3-R third in class.
There was one interruption to the session when the #29 Land Motorsport Audi stopped on track with an apparent engine problem with 32 minutes to run, bringing out the red flags.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 3:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|54
| Loic Duval
Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|35
|1'34.786
|2
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'34.905
|0.119
|3
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|29
|1'35.126
|0.340
|4
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|36
|1'35.155
|0.369
|5
|10
| Fernando Alonso
Kamui Kobayashi
Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'35.374
|0.588
|6
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|38
|1'35.672
|0.886
|7
|85
| Rubens Barrichello
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Devlin DeFrancesco
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'35.996
|1.210
|8
|81
| Nicolas Lapierre
Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
James Allen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|39
|1'36.521
|1.735
|9
|50
| Kyle Kaiser
Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'36.591
|1.805
|10
|84
| Simon Trummer
Juan Piedrahita
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|42
|1'36.840
|2.054
|11
|18
| Pastor Maldonado
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
Ryan Cullen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|40
|1'37.086
|2.300
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Mark Kvamme
Enzo Guibbert
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|40
|1'38.295
|3.509
|13
|38
| Kris Wright
Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|23
|1'39.326
|4.540
|14
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Augusto Farfus
Philipp Eng
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|35
|1'43.315
|8.529
|15
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|38
|1'43.317
|8.531
|16
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|36
|1'43.353
|8.567
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|39
|1'43.402
|8.616
|18
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|30
|1'43.561
|8.775
|19
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'43.583
|8.797
|20
|62
| James Calado
Davide Rigon
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|37
|1'43.617
|8.831
|21
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|31
|1'43.732
|8.946
|22
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
Alex Zanardi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|34
|1'43.742
|8.956
|23
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Jens Klingmann
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|38
|1'45.165
|10.379
|24
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|39
|1'45.274
|10.488
|25
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
Matt Campbell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|1'45.795
|11.009
|26
|13
| Andrea Bertolini
Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|33
|1'45.795
|11.009
|27
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
Christian Engelhart
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|37
|1'45.803
|11.017
|28
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Andrea Caldarelli
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|18
|1'45.882
|11.096
|29
|88
| Ian James
Frederic Vervisch
Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|36
|1'45.886
|11.100
|30
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|16
|1'45.938
|11.152
|31
|14
| Austin Cindric
Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
Nick Cassidy
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|1'45.962
|11.176
|32
|44
| Andy Lally
Marco Mapelli
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|30
|1'45.983
|11.197
|33
|86
| A.J. Allmendinger
Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|26
|1'45.988
|11.202
|34
|57
| Simona de Silvestro
Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|27
|1'46.060
|11.274
|35
|12
| Townsend Bell
Jeff Segal
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|39
|1'46.061
|11.275
|36
|47
| Don Yount
Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Linus Lundqvist
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|37
|1'46.125
|11.339
|37
|63
| Toni Vilander
Dominik Farnbacher
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|32
|1'46.157
|11.371
|38
|99
| Klaus Bachler
Sven Muller
Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|29
|1'46.168
|11.382
|39
|29
| Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|1'46.283
|11.497
|40
|46
| Fabio Babini
Emanuele Busnelli
Taylor Proto
Giacomo Altoè
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|39
|1'46.296
|11.510
|41
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|1'46.321
|11.535
|42
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Chris Haase
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|34
|1'46.411
|11.625
|43
|540
| Marco Seefried
Tim Pappas
Dirk Werner
Matteo Cairoli
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|1'46.425
|11.639
|44
|19
| Markus Winkelhock
Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|37
|1'46.834
|12.048
|45
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Dominik Baumann
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|12
|1'46.882
|12.096
|46
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|0
|no time
|-
|47
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|0
|no time
|-
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Daytona 24
|Drivers
|Loic Duval
|Teams
|CORE autosport
|Author
|Jamie Klein