IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: CORE Nissan fastest in night practice

Rolex 24: CORE Nissan fastest in night practice
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

The CORE autosport Nissan squad led Thursday night's third practice session for the Rolex 24 at Daytona thanks to a late flyer by Loic Duval.

Audi DTM racer Duval bettered CORE teammate Colin Braun's long-time benchmark of 1m34.979s in the final three minutes of the 90-minute session, setting a 1m34.786s to consolidate the top spot in the #54 Nissan DPi.

That was 0.119s faster than the time set by Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Acura Team Penske's pair of ARX-05s were third and fourth-fastest, with three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves setting a time 0.340s slower than Duval in the #7 car. Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.029s back in the #6 machine.

Kamui Kobayashi set the quickest time in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac he is sharing with Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship teammate Fernando Alonso, 0.588s off the pace.

Two more Cadillacs were next up, the #31 AXR car of Pipo Derani and the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry of Tristan Vautier, followed by the best of the LMP2 runners, the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson driven by Ben Hanley.

Mazda Team Joest, which claimed pole for the Rolex 24 earlier in the day, sat out the session entirely as it chose to fit new AER engines to the pair of RT24-Ps.

BMW set the pace in GT Le Mans courtesy of Augusto Farfus in the #25 M8 GTE. The Brazilian, who is standing in for BMW IMSA regular Tom Blomqvist this weekend, set a best time of 1m43.315s.

Patrick Pilet was just 0.002s slower in the quicker of the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSRs, followed by Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R and the two Ford GTs of Scott Dixon and Joey Hand.

IMSA veteran Bill Auberlen set the quickest time in GT Le Mans, bettering the pace set in qualifying with a 1m45.165s in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3.

That was enough to beat Spirit of Race Ferrari man Daniel Serra by just over a tenth of a second, while Porsche young driver Matt Campbell put Park Place Motorsports' #73 911 GT3-R third in class.

There was one interruption to the session when the #29 Land Motorsport Audi stopped on track with an apparent engine problem with 32 minutes to run, bringing out the red flags.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 3:

Pos. # Drivers Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 54 France Loic Duval
France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 DPi Nissan DPi 35 1'34.786  
2 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'34.905 0.119
3 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 29 1'35.126 0.340
4 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron		 DPi Acura DPi 36 1'35.155 0.369
5 10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'35.374 0.588
6 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 DPi Cadillac DPi 38 1'35.672 0.886
7 85 Brazil Rubens Barrichello
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco		 DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'35.996 1.210
8 81 France Nicolas Lapierre
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Australia James Allen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 39 1'36.521 1.735
9 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
Austria Rene Binder
United States Will Owen
Agustin Canapino		 DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'36.591 1.805
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
Colombia Juan Piedrahita
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 42 1'36.840 2.054
11 18 Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
Ireland Ryan Cullen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 40 1'37.086 2.300
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
United States Mark Kvamme
France Enzo Guibbert
France Gabriel Aubry		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 40 1'38.295 3.509
13 38 United States Kris Wright
Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 23 1'39.326 4.540
14 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Austria Philipp Eng
United States Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 35 1'43.315 8.529
15 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 38 1'43.317 8.531
16 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 36 1'43.353 8.567
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 39 1'43.402 8.616
18 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 30 1'43.561 8.775
19 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'43.583 8.797
20 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Davide Rigon
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Spain Miguel Molina		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 37 1'43.617 8.831
21 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 31 1'43.732 8.946
22 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert
Italy Alex Zanardi		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 34 1'43.742 8.956
23 96 United States Bill Auberlen
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 38 1'45.165 10.379
24 51 Portugal Pedro Lamy
Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Austria Mathias Lauda
Brazil Daniel Serra		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 39 1'45.274 10.488
25 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle
Australia Matt Campbell		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 37 1'45.795 11.009
26 13 Italy Andrea Bertolini
Brazil Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 33 1'45.795 11.009
27 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers
Germany Christian Engelhart		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 37 1'45.803 11.017
28 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 1'45.882 11.096
29 88 United Kingdom Ian James
Belgium Frederic Vervisch
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 1'45.886 11.100
30 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Germany Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 16 1'45.938 11.152
31 14 United States Austin Cindric
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
New Zealand Nick Cassidy		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 1'45.962 11.176
32 44 United States Andy Lally
Italy Marco Mapelli
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 30 1'45.983 11.197
33 86 United States A.J. Allmendinger
United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 26 1'45.988 11.202
34 57 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'46.060 11.274
35 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Jeff Segal
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 39 1'46.061 11.275
36 47 United States Don Yount
Serbia Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Sweden Linus Lundqvist		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 37 1'46.125 11.339
37 63 Finland Toni Vilander
Germany Dominik Farnbacher
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 32 1'46.157 11.371
38 99 Austria Klaus Bachler
Germany Sven Muller
Germany Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 1'46.168 11.382
39 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'46.283 11.497
40 46 Italy Fabio Babini
Italy Emanuele Busnelli
Taylor Proto
Giacomo Altoè		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 39 1'46.296 11.510
41 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 35 1'46.321 11.535
42 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc
Chris Haase		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 34 1'46.411 11.625
43 540 Germany Marco Seefried
United States Tim Pappas
Germany Dirk Werner
Italy Matteo Cairoli		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 34 1'46.425 11.639
44 19 Germany Markus Winkelhock
United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 37 1'46.834 12.048
45 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Austria Dominik Baumann
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 12 1'46.882 12.096
46 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 DPi Mazda DPi 0 no time -
47 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
Germany René Rast
United States Tristan Nunez		 DPi Mazda DPi 0 no time -
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Loic Duval
Teams CORE autosport
Author Jamie Klein

