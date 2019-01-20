Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues

shares
comments
Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
55m ago

BMW works driver Tom Blomqvist has been forced to withdraw from next weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona owing to delays securing a visa.

Blomqvist was set to share the #25 BMW M8 GTE with Connor de Phillippi, Philipp Eng and Colton Herta for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser, having been named as a fulltime driver for the car last year.

The Briton's place will be taken by Augusto Farfus, who will make his fifth Rolex 24 start with BMW.

A BMW statement said Blomqvist, who took part in the Roar Before the 24 test earlier this month, is expected to rejoin its IMSA line-up from the following round in Sebring onwards.

“I’m very disappointed that I am unable to race at Daytona,” said Blomqvist. “I will be back home with my fingers crossed for the whole team and looking forward to returning at Sebring.”

Farfus, who is part of BMW's FIA World Endurance Championship lineup, added: “I love the Rolex 24 at Daytona. I know the team, the car and the circuit very well and am ready for this challenge.”

Jesse Krohn and John Edwards are sharing the sister #24 M8 GTE, and are joined for the Rolex 24 by Aussie Supercars star Chaz Mostert and two-time CART champion Alex Zanardi.

Read Also:

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Mozzie Mostert, Alex Zanardi

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Mozzie Mostert, Alex Zanardi

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Augusto Farfus , Tom Blomqvist
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good
Formula 1 / Analysis

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good

4h ago
Russell: Norris F1 deal helped me seal Williams drive Article
Formula 1

Russell: Norris F1 deal helped me seal Williams drive

Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues Article
IMSA

Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues

Latest videos
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers 00:34
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers

Jan 15, 2019
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell 01:15
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell

Jan 15, 2019

News in depth
Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues
IMSA

Blomqvist to miss Rolex 24 due to visa issues

Starworks Audi R8 to run in classic 90 quattro retro livery
IMSA

Starworks Audi R8 to run in classic 90 quattro retro livery

CORE reveals retro-inspired Nissan livery for 2019 IMSA season
IMSA

CORE reveals retro-inspired Nissan livery for 2019 IMSA season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.