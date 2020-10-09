Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

shares
comments
CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
By:

CORE autosport will continue to have a presence in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year as it will field an LMP3 entry for Jon Bennett and Colin Braun.

CORE enjoyed a two-year spell raced in IMSA's prototype ranks in 2018-19, as the team campaigned an Oreca 07  took over the Nissan DPi project from the defunct Extreme Speed Motorsports squad for a single season.

Bennett announced his retirement from driving at the end of that season as CORE withdrew from DPi, but the team remained involved in the series as it operates Porsche's two-car factory team in the GT Le Mans division.

With the Porsche project coming to an end after this year, CORE has now announced that it will field a Ligier JS P320 in the new-for-2021 LMP3 division for Bennett and Braun.

“I am thrilled,” Bennett said. “Thrilled for the dedicated members CORE autosport who can now plan for an exciting 2021 season. Thrilled to rejoin the amazing Colin Braun at the controls of an IMSA LMP3 prototype. Thrilled to rejoin the IMSA racing family — as a driver."

While Bennett has been on the sidelines in 2020, Braun has kept his hand in by driving for DragonSpeed LMP2 team in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he took class victory alongside Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman and Harrison Newey, and for the Era Motorsports team in the six-hour Road Atlanta race earlier this month.

Read Also:

Braun commented: “I am so excited to be back with CORE and Jon. CORE has been a family for me and I cannot wait to get back to work with this group.

"Personally, for Jon I am really excited for him to get back behind the wheel and enjoy the excitement and thrill of driving a fast Prototype car on the limit in these races, there is nothing like it. I know he will be grinning ear to ear. I think LMP3 is shaping up to be very competitive and both Jon and I are ready to get going soon.”

The 2021 LMP3 schedule will comprise seven races, starting with the Rolex 24 as a standalone, non-points scoring round, followed by six regular races.

Other teams set to race in the new category include Riley Motorsports, Performance Tech and United Autosports, which intends to run a pair of Ligiers at Daytona.

Read Also:

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Previous article

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Colin Braun , Jon Bennett
Teams CORE autosport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Latest news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

41m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

4
Formula 1

Another Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

2h
5
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions

21m

Latest news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21
IMSA

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte
IMSA

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021
IMSA

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.