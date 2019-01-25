Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Taylor surprised Acura split Mazdas in Rolex 24 qualifying

shares
comments
Taylor surprised Acura split Mazdas in Rolex 24 qualifying
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Acura Team Penske’s Ricky Taylor says he was surprised that both his team's cars were able to split the Mazdas in qualifying for this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Mazda backed up its ominous form at the Roar Before the 24 test earlier this month by securing pole for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener on Thursday, as Oliver Jarvis broke the lap record on his way to the top spot.

Taylor put his #7 Acura ARX-05 second, only 0.188s behind the record-breaking benchmark laid down by Jarvis, while Juan Pablo Montoya in the sister #6 Acura likewise outqualified the second Mazda RT24-P driven by Jonathan Bomarito.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Taylor said Acura’s performance was “really encouraging” as he had been anticipating qualifying “amongst the Cadillacs” instead of challenging Mazda.

“It was a pretty close margin, we didn’t think it would be that close in qualifying,” said Taylor. “I think we’re quite pleased to split the Mazdas.

“I thought we’d be third, fourth, fifth; I thought we would be amongst the Cadillacs. But to be amongst the Mazdas is really encouraging.

“Our game plan before the weekend was to let the Mazdas run away, but if we can race with them, that’s much nicer and takes a little bit of the pressure off.

“Hopefully that’s the case and they don’t have anything more in the tank.”

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Fernando Alonso, whose #10 car will start the Rolex 24 from sixth, voiced after qualifying concerns that Cadillac had been handed an unfavourable Balance of Performance in relation to turbocharged rivals Acura and Mazda.

Taylor said he expected Cadillac to offer sterner opposition in qualifying but predicted the American brand will remain a force to be reckoned with come the race.

“I thought they would be around us, but it’s so difficult to tell what people are doing throughout the weekend,” he said.

“For sure they will be there in the race, their race pace is really strong. I don’t know what the #5 car [the Action Express car that didn’t set a lap] was doing, maybe they were saving tyres and thinking just about the race.

“Cadillac has won this race many times, I’m sure they are going to be a factor.”

Taylor also underlined he expects Acura Team Penske to be well in the mix for victory on Sunday now that the ARX-05 has had a year of development since making its race debut at the Rolex 24 in 2018.

“Everybody expected Penske to come in and win the first time, but it’s such a difficult race to put everything together,” he said. "But with a year of racing, testing under our belts, [comparing] how prepared we were last year, it’s a whole new level this year.

“We’re definitely expecting to be there at the end and fight for the win.”

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Ricky Taylor
Teams Team Penske
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole Daytona 24
IMSA / Qualifying report

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole

3h ago
NHRA star Courtney Force steps away from Funny Car racing Article
NHRA

NHRA star Courtney Force steps away from Funny Car racing

Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Red Bull "€15million poorer” thanks to 2019 F1 rules - Marko

Latest videos
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers 00:34
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Jan Lammers

Jan 15, 2019
1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell 01:15
IMSA

1990 Daytona 24 hours, interview with Derek Bell

Jan 15, 2019

News in depth
Taylor surprised Acura split Mazdas in Rolex 24 qualifying
IMSA

Taylor surprised Acura split Mazdas in Rolex 24 qualifying

Book review: IMSA 1969-1989 relives US sportcars’ wildest time
IMSA

Book review: IMSA 1969-1989 relives US sportcars’ wildest time

Tandy: Porsche GTLM pole a result of tow from Corvettes
IMSA

Tandy: Porsche GTLM pole a result of tow from Corvettes

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.