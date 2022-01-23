Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Roar Before the 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice

By:

Ricky Taylor moved Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura to the top of the times in fourth practice at the Roar before the 24, edging Scott Dixon’s best effort in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice

The #10 Acura ARX-05 completed 38 laps, its best coming on Lap 31, resulting in a time of 1min34.592sec around the 3.56-mile Daytona road course. The car did suffer damage from an unidentified GTD runner near the start of the session, however.

Still, in the final half hour, Taylor proved quick enough to shade Dixon by 0.019sec, who in turn was a tenth faster than the Action Express Racing Cadillac of Mike Conway and the Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Helio Castroneves, the latter of which suffered a mechanical issue after just 18 laps and didn’t return to the track.

Jose Maria Lopez set the best time in the #48 AXR Ally Racing Caddy ahead of Loic Duval in the JDC Miller MotorSports car and the #02 Ganassi Cadillac which turned 57 laps.

In LMP2, Rene Rast led the way in a G-Drive by APR entry ahead of Mikkel Jensen of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports and Nico Muller in the High Class Racing car.

Trenton Estep put Forty7 Motorsport, which runs the Duqueine car, on top of the LMP3 class, ahead of a trio of Ligiers – Sean Creech Motorsport, Riley Motorsports and Performance Tech Motorsports.

The GTD Pro class saw Mirko Bortolotti top proceedings in the Lamborghini Huracan of TR3 Racing although this car was involved in a coming together with Inception Racing’s McLaren. Two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs were next up – Laurens Vanthoor in the KCMG car followed my Matteo Cairoli in the WeatherTech Racing entry. Jack Hawksworth got the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F into fourth ahead of Felipe Nasr’s Pfaff Porsche.

The GTD class was topped by a McLaren, Paul Holton putting the 720S of Crucial Motorsports at the top of the pile, ahead of Richard Lietz in the Wright Motorsports Porsche and Giacomo Altoe in the other TR3 Lambo.

There will be a 20min warm-up session at 10.00am ET followed by the qualifying race which begins at 2.05pm ET.

