Previous / Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice Next / Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is "really heavy"
IMSA / Roar Before the 24 Race report

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole

By:

The Wayne Taylor Racing Acura will start next week’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona from pole, after Ricky Taylor staved off a bold challenge from Richard Westbrook’s JDC Miller Cadillac, that saw the pair make contact on the final lap of the 100-minute qualifying race.

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole

From pole position, Vautier’s JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R made a brilliant start as Tristan Nunez came up from the second row to claim second in the Action Express Racing Caddy – but only until the twisty infield when Renger van der Zande made several brave passes to claim second – up from sixth – in the Chip Ganassi Racing #01 Cadillac.

Tom Blomqvist of Meyer Shank Racing slotted his Acura ARX-05 into fourth ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque. Alex Lynn was treading cautiously in the second Ganassi car and fell to sixth ahead of Jimmie Johnson in the Ally Racing AXR Cadillac.

On Lap 7, Nunez got ushered off the road while lapping GTD cars, allowing both Blomqvist and Albuquerque to move their Acuras into third and fourth respectively, and he would soon lose fifth to Lynn’s Ganassi car.

Nunez handed off the AXR #31 to Pipo Derani at Lap 15, with Blomqvist giving up his MSR Acura to Oliver Jarvis at the same time. Simultaneously, van der Zande was applying pressure to leader Vautier, and only half a second back Albuquerque was watching his mirrors for Ganassi debutant Lynn.

The two Ganassi cars pitted on Lap 18, van der Zande giving the wheel to Sebastien Bourdais and Lynn being replaced by Earl Bamber. Next time by Vautier stopped to let Richard Westbrook in, handing the lead to Albuquerque. A couple of laps later, both Ganassi cars had to serve drive through penalties for exceeding the pitlane speed limit.

Once everyone had stopped, the early stoppers MSR and AXR were in front, Jarvis leading Derani by 2.5sec – depending on traffic – with Ricky Taylor pedaling the WTR Acura a further 6 sec back and under pressure from Westbrook. Kamui Kobayashi had taken over the Ally Cadillac from Johnson but was fifth, 22sec off the lead.

On Lap 26, Westbrook passed Taylor for third as they negotiated traffic, and started trying to close the 5sec gap to the Jarvis vs Derani battle up front.

Derani would then make his second stop with 40mins to go, leaving Jarvis with a 2.3sec ahead of Westbrook and Taylor. But two laps later, MSR pitted Jarvis and the rest of the DPi cars swiftly followed suit. They would shake out with Westbrook leading Jarvis, but with Taylor’s Acura ahead of both, and Derani in fourth. Kobayashi was still trying to play catch-up, while Bourdais and Bamber in the Ganassi cars sat at the back of the class, praying for a yellow.

Taylor and Westbrook pulled away from the pack to enjoy a thrilling battle up front, each showing great judgment as they picked their way through traffic. Derani passed Jarvis for third with less than 15mins remaining, and Kobayashi also passed the MSR car as Jarvis desperately tried to fuel save. Derani could not, however, and ducked into the pits with four laps remaining, dropping to the back of the class, and promoting Kobayashi to third.

On the very last lap, Westbrook saw a Cadillac-sized hole down the inside of Taylor at Turn 1, and nudged the Acura, causing Taylor to wiggle and Westbrook to spin. The JDC Miller driver recovered in time to beat Kobayashi for second, with Jarvis beating the two Ganassi cars and Derani.

LMP2

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

In LMP2, Steven Thomas beat PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Ben Keating at the start to claim the lead, the pair of them leading the High Class Racing entry of Denis Andersen, with Fritz van Eerd fourth for Racing Team Nederland and Eric Lux fifth for DragonSpeed. On Lap 6, Keating took the lead from Thomas, while the pair of them dropped Andersen by more than eight seconds.

However, Lux was making strong progress, and had moved the DragonSpeed car into third by Lap 10 and started closing on Thomas.

Once all the LMP2 cars had made their pitstops, Mikkel Jensen and Jonathan Bomarito continued their teammates’ good work in a PR1 Mathiasen 1-2 ahead of Devlin DeFrancesco in the DragonSpeed car. Further back, James Allen ran fourth for G-Drive by APR ahead of Dylan Murry in the Racing Team Nederland car, but these two exchanged places on Lap 26.

In the second half of the race, Jensen kept pulling away from teammate and 40th birthday boy Bomarito, whose nearest pursuers following their second stops were Fabio Scherer in the High Class car, and Rene Rast of G-Drive. The DragonSpeed car had dropped to fifth.

In the closing laps, Rast demoted Scherer and closed up on Bomarito but was never close enough to try and grab runner-up spot.

LMP3

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 of Jarett Andretti, Josh Burdon

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 of Jarett Andretti, Josh Burdon

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Cameron Shields of Muehlner Motorsport led from the start Andretti Autosport and Gar Robinson’s Riley Motorsports entry, but the car went behind the wall within the first six laps, allowing Orey Fidani of Forty7 Motorsport into third. However, with barely more than 40min to go, Shields pitted apparently terminally, handing the class lead to Josh Burdon who was now driving the Andretti car.

Burdon came home 65sec ahead of the other Muehlner car, shared by Moritz Kranz and Ayrton Ori, with Kuno Wittmer bringing the Forty7 car home third, albeit three laps down.

GTD Pro

TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti

TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Mathieu Jaminet led GTD Pro for Pfaff Motorsport at the start, beating polesitter Alex Imperatori of KCMG in the similar Porsche 911 GT3Rs, while Ross Gunn of Heart of Racing Aston Martin ran third ahead of Andrea Caldarelli (TR3 Racing Lamborghini) and Ben Barnicoat on his Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F debut. They were chased by WeatherTech Racing pair – Maro Engel’s Mercedes AMG GT3 passed Julien Andlauer’s Porsche on Lap 5.

Caldarelli passed Gunn to claim third, while by Lap 18 Andlauer had not only re-passed Engel but was up to fifth ahead of Barnicoat’s Lexus.

Following the pitstops at around half distance, Pfaff continued to lead with Felipe Nasr in the driving seat, and it was still pursued by another Porsche but it was now Alessio Picariello in the #79 WeatherTech Porsche who was in second, 3sec adrift, and the KCMG Porsche had tumbled to 10th in class with Patrick Pilet at the wheel, IMSA Radio reporting a refueling issue that had cost the team half a minute. In third was Mirko Bortolotti’s TR3 Lamborghini ahead of Alex Riberas in the HoR Aston Martin and Kyle Kirkwood’s VSR Lexus.

The battle for the lead between Nasr and Picariello closed right up with 30mins to go and finally the WeatherTech car got past with less than 25mins remaining, leaving Nasr to try and fend off Bortolotti. He succumbed to the Lambo driver with 19mins remaining and Bortolotti claimed the lead on their 47th lap with 14mins remaining.

Further back, Kirkwood had dropped to seventh, so that Jules Gounon’s WTR Mercedes ran fourth ahead of Riberas in the Aston, and the second WTR Proton Mercedes in the hands of Dirk Muller was sxith. Muller would pass Riberas for fifth in the final few minutes.

GTD

Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Russell Ward, Lucas Auer

Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Russell Ward, Lucas Auer

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In GTD, Winward Racing’s Mercedes led in the hands of Russell Ward, chased by John Miller in the Crucial Motorsport McLaren 720S, while Kenny Habul retained his remarkable third place from qualifying, ahead of Michael De Quesada in the Alegra Motorsport Mercedes. However, Mike Skeen’s Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes charged in the opening stint, and climbed to third ahead of Habul.

After the stops, Lucas Auer kept Winward up front, with Paul Holton chasing him from behind the wheel of the Crucial McLaren. Townsend Bell ran third in class in the #12 VSR Lexus, just ahead of Guy Cosmo in the GKM Benz.

However, Jan Heylen, taking over the Wright Motorsports Porsche from Ryan Hardwick, had been charging hard throughout his stint and passed Bell for third at the last gasp, while Raffaele Marciello claimed fifth in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes ahead of Cosmo. Up front, Auer held on to claim class honors by a mere half second ahead of Holton.

Cla Class Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Retirement
1 DPi United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Acura DPi 61      
2 DPi France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
United States Ben Keating 		Cadillac DPi 61 7.900    
3 DPi United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Cadillac DPi 61 9.569    
4 DPi United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		Acura DPi 61 15.643    
5 DPi Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Spain Alex Palou 		Cadillac DPi 61 22.680    
6 DPi New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Cadillac DPi 61 25.550    
7 DPi Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		Cadillac DPi 61 56.737    
8 LMP2 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
9 LMP2 Thomas Steven
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
10 LMP2 France François Heriau
Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Germany René Rast 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
11 LMP2 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Nico Mueller		 ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
12 LMP2 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Colton Herta 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
13 LMP2 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Murry Dylan
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 1 lap    
14 LMP2 United States John Falb
Australia James Allen
Italy Luca Ghiotto
Tijmen van		 ORECA LMP2 07 59 2 laps    
15 LMP2 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Rui Pinto
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		ORECA LMP2 07 59 2 laps    
16 LMP2 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Guy Smith
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United States Will Owen 		ORECA LMP2 07 59 2 laps    
17 LMP3 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		Ligier JS P320 57 4 laps    
18 LMP3 Efrin Castro
Germany Moritz Kranz
Ori Ayrton
United States Joel Miller 		Duqueine D08 56 5 laps    
19 LMP3 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Germany Lars Kern
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		Duqueine D08 56 5 laps    
20 GTD PRO Italy Marco Mapelli
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 56 5 laps    
21 GTD PRO United States Cooper MacNeil
Julien Andlauer
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 56 5 laps    
22 GTD PRO Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 56 5 laps    
23 GTD United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Canada Mikael Grenier
Austria Lucas Auer 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 56 5 laps    
24 GTD Lance Bergstein
Jon Miller
United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Paul Holton 		McLaren 720S GT3 56 5 laps    
25 GTD PRO United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Germany Maro Engel
France Jules Gounon 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 56 5 laps    
26 GTD PRO Germany Dirk Muller
Germany Patrick Assenheimer
United States Austin Cindric 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 56 5 laps    
27 GTD PRO United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 55 6 laps    
28 GTD PRO United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		Lexus RC F GT3 55 6 laps    
29 GTD United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 55 6 laps    
30 GTD United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 55 6 laps    
31 GTD Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Germany Fabian Schiller 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 55 6 laps    
32 GTD United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Australia Scott Andrews 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 55 6 laps    
33 GTD PRO Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Corvette C8.R GTD 55 6 laps    
34 GTD United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Linus Lundqvist
Maximillian Goetz		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 55 6 laps    
35 GTD Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		McLaren 720S GT3 55 6 laps    
36 LMP3 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Austin McCusker
United States Trenton Estep
Antoine Doquin		 Duqueine D08 55 6 laps    
37 GTD United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United Kingdom Sandy Mitchell
United States Jeff Westphal 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 55 6 laps    
38 GTD PRO United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Corvette C8.R GTD 55 6 laps    
39 GTD United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 55 6 laps    
40 GTD Canada Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Charlie Eastwood
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 55 6 laps    
41 GTD PRO Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Patrick Pilet
Norway Dennis Olsen
Switzerland Alexandre Imperatori 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 55 6 laps    
42 GTD Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GT3 55 6 laps    
43 GTD PRO Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GT3 55 6 laps    
44 GTD PRO United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Finland Jesse Krohn 		BMW M4 GT3 55 6 laps    
45 GTD United States Bill Sweedler
John Megrue
Italy Giacomo Altoè
United States Jeff Segal 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 55 6 laps    
46 GTD PRO Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Marco Wittmann
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		BMW M4 GT3 55 6 laps    
47 GTD Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Nicholas Boulle 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 55 6 laps    
48 GTD Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 55 6 laps    
49 GTD Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 55 6 laps    
50 GTD Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 54 7 laps    
51 LMP3 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Seb Priaulx
United States Lance Willsey 		Ligier JS P320 54 7 laps    
52 GTD United States Don Yount
Benja Hites
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 53 8 laps    
53 LMP3 Nolan Siegel
Australia Cameron Shields
Charles Crews
Ugo De		 Duqueine D08 53 8 laps    
54 GTD United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 16 laps    
55 LMP2 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		ORECA LMP2 07 38 23 laps    
56 GTD United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		BMW M4 GT3 28 33 laps    
57 GTD Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Tom Gamble		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 34 laps    
58 LMP3 Dan Goldburg
Hikaru Abe
Canada Garett Grist
Nicolas Pino		 Ligier JS P320 22 39 laps    
59 GTD France Franck Perera
LLarena Mateo
Germany Paul Maximilian
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 16 45 laps    
60 LMP3 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
United States Michael Cooper 		Ligier JS P320 5 56 laps    
61 LMP3 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
Sweden Nic Jönsson 		Ligier JS P320 0      
View full results

 

Related video

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice
Previous article

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice
Next article

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”
Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice

Winning Indy car team-owner Granatelli dies
IndyCar

Winning Indy car team-owner Granatelli dies

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”
IMSA IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice

Rolex 24: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
