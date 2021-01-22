IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

Conway’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the course in 1min36.225sec, setting fastest first sector, while Montoya’s best effort in the #60 Acura ARX-05 saw him claim fastest time in the third sector.

Scott Dixon was Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s fastest driver, just over a quarter second behind AXR’s similar car, while fellow IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi was fastest of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura drivers and took fourth fastest.

JDC Miller Motorsports’ Loic Duval was less than 0.6sec slower than fastest time and lapped faster than the Mazda of Harry Tincknell.

Jimmie Johnson impressed with a 1min37.061sec in the #48 AXR car, just 0.836sec behind teammate Conway.

In LMP2, Giedo van der Garde put Racing Team Nederland on top with a 1min37.991sec lap, just a hair quicker than Mikkel Jensen’s best effort in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry. Matthieu Vaxiviere was almost half a second down in the Tower Motorsports by Starkworks car.

Moritz Kranz kept the Muelhner Motorsports Duqueine on top of the LMP3 category, with former P1 ace Joao Barbosa second in the Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier in second, half a second up on Oliver Askew’s Riley Motorsports entry.

Tommy Milner drove the #4 Corvette C8.R to the top of the GT Le Mans times, just 0.045sec ahead of Augusto Farfus in the fastest of the BMW M8s. The pair were only half a second behind Kranz’s top LMP3 time and ahead of all the other of the slowest category of prototypes.

Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 488, driven by Marcos Gomes, topped GT Daytona with a 1min46.731sec lap. Philip Ellis was second in Winward Racing’s Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 and Mikael Grenier third in Sun Energy1 similar car.

Albert Costa’s Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini was fourth.

Saturday's action begins at 10.30am local (Eastern) time.

