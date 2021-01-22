IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session
Mike Conway’s Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering Cadillac stole fastest time from Juan Pablo Montoya’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura by just 0.006sec in the second Roar Before the 24 session.
Conway’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the course in 1min36.225sec, setting fastest first sector, while Montoya’s best effort in the #60 Acura ARX-05 saw him claim fastest time in the third sector.
Scott Dixon was Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s fastest driver, just over a quarter second behind AXR’s similar car, while fellow IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi was fastest of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura drivers and took fourth fastest.
JDC Miller Motorsports’ Loic Duval was less than 0.6sec slower than fastest time and lapped faster than the Mazda of Harry Tincknell.
Jimmie Johnson impressed with a 1min37.061sec in the #48 AXR car, just 0.836sec behind teammate Conway.
In LMP2, Giedo van der Garde put Racing Team Nederland on top with a 1min37.991sec lap, just a hair quicker than Mikkel Jensen’s best effort in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry. Matthieu Vaxiviere was almost half a second down in the Tower Motorsports by Starkworks car.
Moritz Kranz kept the Muelhner Motorsports Duqueine on top of the LMP3 category, with former P1 ace Joao Barbosa second in the Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier in second, half a second up on Oliver Askew’s Riley Motorsports entry.
Tommy Milner drove the #4 Corvette C8.R to the top of the GT Le Mans times, just 0.045sec ahead of Augusto Farfus in the fastest of the BMW M8s. The pair were only half a second behind Kranz’s top LMP3 time and ahead of all the other of the slowest category of prototypes.
Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 488, driven by Marcos Gomes, topped GT Daytona with a 1min46.731sec lap. Philip Ellis was second in Winward Racing’s Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 and Mikael Grenier third in Sun Energy1 similar car.
Albert Costa’s Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini was fourth.
Saturday's action begins at 10.30am local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Mike Conway
Pipo Derani
Chase Elliott
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'36.225
|2
|60
| Dane Cameron
Olivier Pla
Juan Pablo Montoya
A.J. Allmendinger
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|22
|1'36.231
|0.006
|3
|01
| Renger van der Zande
Kevin Magnussen
Scott Dixon
Marcus Ericsson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'36.502
|0.271
|4
|10
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|28
|1'36.662
|0.160
|5
|5
| Tristan Vautier
Loic Duval
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|1'36.788
|0.126
|6
|55
| Oliver Jarvis
Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|25
|1'37.038
|0.250
|7
|48
| Jimmie Johnson
Kamui Kobayashi
Simon Pagenaud
Mike Rockenfeller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'37.061
|0.023
|8
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
Charles Milesi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|24
|1'37.991
|0.930
|9
|52
| Ben Keating
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|1'38.055
|0.064
|10
|8
| John Farano
Gabriel Aubry
Timothé Buret
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|1'38.473
|0.418
|11
|18
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
Ryan Dalziel
Paul-Loup Chatin
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|31
|1'39.009
|0.536
|12
|11
|Thomas Steven
Tristan Nunez
Thomas Merrill
Matthew Bell
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|26
|1'39.225
|0.216
|13
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Antonio Fuoco
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|LMP2
|Dallara LMP2
|31
|1'39.527
|0.302
|14
|81
| Rob Hodes
Garett Grist
Rinus van Kalmthout
Ben Hanley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|22
|1'40.071
|0.544
|15
|20
| Dennis Andersen
Ferdinand Habsburg
Anders Fjordbach
Robert Kubica
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|30
|1'40.350
|0.279
|16
|82
| Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Fabian Schiller
Christopher Mies
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|26
|1'40.996
|0.646
|17
|51
| Cody Ware
Salih Yoluc
Austin Dillon
Mathieu Jaminet
|LMP2
|Ligier LMP2
|27
|1'41.374
|0.378
|18
|6
| Moritz Kranz
Hoerr Laurents
|LMP3
|Duqueine M30-D08
|26
|1'43.500
|2.126
|19
|4
| Nick Tandy
Alexander Sims
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|27
|1'44.062
|0.562
|20
|24
| Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|20
|1'44.107
|0.045
|21
|33
| Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Wayne Boyd
Yann Clairay
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|23
|1'44.223
|0.116
|22
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Jules Gounon
Davide Rigon
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|30
|1'44.434
|0.211
|23
|3
| Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|30
|1'44.449
|0.015
|24
|25
| Philipp Eng
Timo Glock
Connor de Phillippi
Bruno Spengler
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|19
|1'44.460
|0.011
|25
|74
| Gar Robinson
Spencer Pigot
Scott Andrews
Oliver Askew
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|27
|1'44.715
|0.255
|26
|79
| Cooper MacNeil
Kevin Estre
Richard Lietz
Gianmaria Bruni
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|26
|1'44.813
|0.098
|27
|91
|Cox Jim
Murry Dylan
Austin McCusker
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|27
|1'45.116
|0.303
|28
|7
| Mark Kvamme
Ryan Norman
Gabby Chaves
Charles Finelli
|LMP3
|Duqueine M30-D08
|22
|1'45.507
|0.391
|29
|54
| Jon Bennett
George Kurtz
Colin Braun
Matt McMurry
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'46.208
|0.701
|30
|38
| Rasmus Lindh
Cameron Cassels
LLarena Mateo
Ori Ayrton
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|27
|1'46.377
|0.169
|31
|63
| Ed Jones
Bret Curtis
Ryan Briscoe
Marcos Gomes
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|28
|1'46.731
|0.354
|32
|57
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|10
|1'46.897
|0.166
|33
|75
| Kenny Habul
Raffaele Marciello
Mikael Grenier
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|29
|1'46.919
|0.022
|34
|19
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Franck Perera
Albert Costa
Tim Zimmermann
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|29
|1'46.973
|0.054
|35
|9
| Zacharie Robichon
Laurens Vanthoor
Lars Kern
Matt Campbell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|22
|1'46.976
|0.003
|36
|21
|Mann Simon
Nicklas Nielsen
Daniel Serra
Matteo Cressoni
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|30
|1'47.007
|0.031
|37
|111
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Steijn Schothorst
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|23
|1'47.080
|0.073
|38
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
Klaus Bachler
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|1'47.094
|0.014
|39
|1
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Andrea Caldarelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|25
|1'47.232
|0.138
|40
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Aidan Read
Colton Herta
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|23
|1'47.249
|0.017
|41
|12
| Robert Megennis
Zach Veach
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'47.380
|0.131
|42
|14
| Aaron Telitz
Oliver Gavin
Kyle Kirkwood
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|1'47.386
|0.006
|43
|28
| Daniel Morad
Michael de Quesada
Billy Johnson
Maxi Buhk
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|23
|1'47.446
|0.060
|44
|88
| Rob Ferriol
Earl Bamber
Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|30
|1'47.839
|0.393
|45
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|1'48.070
|0.231
|46
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|1'48.587
|0.517
|47
|64
| Ted Giovanis
Owen Trinkler
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|24
|1'48.676
|0.089
|48
|97
| Maxwell Root
Charles Eastwood
Ben Keating
Richard Westbrook
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|27
|1'48.818
|0.142
|49
|42
|Alan Metni
Andrew Davis
J.R. Hildebrand
Don Yount
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|31
|1'50.313
|1.495
