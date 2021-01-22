Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

shares
comments
Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes
By:

NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott says that adapting to an IMSA Prototype’s rolling speed through turns was the trickiest part of his simulator preparation for the Rolex 24 Hours.

Elliott is joining Action Express Racing’s fulltimers Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani, and endurance driver Mike Conway, in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R for his Rolex 24 Hours, but has yet to try the car itself around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course. Instead, he’s been working hard on the simulator to prepare, and he admits “I think I got very fortunate with my teammates, they’ll help me get up to speed.”

Now he says he’s anxious to get on track tomorrow to try the car for real in the Roar Before the 24 three-day test. Five of Elliott’s 11 Cup wins have come on road courses.

“In the sim, just listening to guys talk, I had a pretty good understanding that the brake zones were going to be much deeper,” Elliott said in response to Motorsport.com’s question. “That makes sense because these cars are much more high performance; they’re light, bigger brakes so that all made sense to me.

“The most challenging piece of the sim – and I’m curious to see if it translates here – was the transition rolling off the brakes into the corner. That sense of speed and sense of security is at a much faster pace than I’m used to seeing.

“You get to drive in one thing for a long time and you kinda have that sensation of what’s too fast for a tight corner and what’s not. That center-of-the-corner pace is up from what I’m used to doing in the Cup side of things. So readjusting that and being aware of it [is a challenge].”

Regarding sim settings – lowering grip levels to represent worn tires or night-time temperatures – Elliott said that the team had not done much adjustment, preferring instead to keep him just learning the basics of the car.

“We kept the track pretty consistent on purpose just to keep the variables from changing for me,” he said. “I think that’s the right way to go about that in the sim. You’re almost better to cut out the variables that you don’t have an exact answer to so you can really tune in on something that may help you at the track.

“And with me being the weak link, eliminating a variable that you have the choice to eliminate was smart; just trying to get me laps.”

On his reasoning for tackling the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Elliott commented: “I’ve just really been enjoying broadening my horizons, trying new things, finding new challenges.

“Don’t take that out of context: it’s not that I have the NASCAR thing figured out because I don’t! But more just to do something different, find something new. I’m still fairly young, still at an age where I can learn new things. I think as you get older it gets harder to learn new stuff, so I feel like I’m at a point in my life where… I can learn, adapt, become competitive with the right amount of effort.

“So that’s where I’m at, trying to do all this stuff and have a lot of fun with it… I hope this isn’t my last shot down here. I’d love to come back and do this event again. I don’t think this is one of those things you show up one time and expect to be perfect or at the very best of your game. It takes a little more practice than that.

“My mindset is to just try and feed off their information and try to make their information make sense in my own head… It’s going to be about finding a comfortable pace within the limits of myself and also progressing that limit as the weekend goes on.”

Derani, Nasr and Conway have all vowed to help get Elliott up to speed, Derani commenting: “I think it’s important in our type of racing to have a good relationship with your teammate, not only as a friend but also how you share information about the car.

“Chase has been very open-minded in receiving every sort of information from Felipe, myself, or even Mike Conway, who knows the car very well, can give him. I think that’s a good way to approach the race, and I think we’re going to have good fun together as teammates…

“The little details, the little tricks here and there, myself, Felipe and Mike will definitely try to help him remember that throughout the race.

“But… he just won a championship in NASCAR. What can you say? The guy’s top notch, he’s hungry for a win and 24 Hours of Daytona is a very good race to win so I’m sure he’s going to put 100 percent effort into trying to make that happen.”

For Rolex 24 Hours entrylist, click here

Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"

Previous article

Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Action Express Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

Steiner: Grosjean didn’t get credit he deserved through F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Grosjean didn’t get credit he deserved through F1 career

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

Latest news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Trending

1
IMSA

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

1h
2
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

2d
3
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

5h
4
Formula 1

Perez felt "stupidest guy on earth" for catching COVID

14h
5
Formula 1

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

15h

Latest news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

IMSA
1h
Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"

Mazda cutting to one car has "positives and negatives"

IMSA
11h
Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

IndyCar
Jan 21, 2021
Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

IMSA
Jan 20, 2021
Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.