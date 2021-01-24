Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Qualifying report

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race

shares
comments
IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race
By:

Overcoming a grid penalty for being underweight, AXR's Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani landed pole for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, beating Mazda by 3.66sec in the wet-dry 100-minute qualifying race.

DPi

With the wet conditions adding around a dozen seconds to the laptimes of the Prototype, Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis retained the lead at the drop of the green but immediately came under pressure from IMSA debutant Kevin Magnussen. The Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac wrested the lead at the end of Lap 1. The pair were pursued by Tristan Vautier in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Caddy, with Felipe Nasr not wasting time to move ahead of the Acuras to claim fourth place in the Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering #31.

At the first restart, Vautier went around the outside of Jarvis at Turn 1 to make it a Cadillac 1-2, while Filipe Albuquerque moved the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 up ahead of Nasr to take fourth and start applying pressure to Jarvis who lost momentum and fell to seventh.

Then the yellow flew again for a GTD shunt, and all the DPi runners pitted for slicks except leader Magnussen. They would rejoin in the order Vautier, Cameron, Ricky Taylor (who had taken over from Albuquerque in the WTR car, Nasr, Jimmie Johnson and Harry Tincknell who was now in the Mazda. However, the RT24-P regained one spot when Cameron stopped his Meyer Shank Racing Acura for a second time.

Following the second restart, Nasr went around the outside of Taylor at the Horseshoe turn, to make it Cadillac 1-2-3, while later around the lap Tincknell would blast past Taylor for fourth. A lap later, Vautier took advantage of being on slicks and Magnussen being on wets on a drying track and the Frenchman moved to the front pursued by Nasr, who took the lead on Lap 20 with 50mins to go. Magnussen would then pit and hand off the Ganassi car to Renger van der Zande.

The Brazilian eased away from Vautier, the gap out to 3.7sec by Lap 28, and the JDC-Miller Cadillac started coming under pressure from Tincknell.

With 34min to go, the final pitstop sequence started, with Nasr handing off to Pipo Derani, and Mazda jumping Tincknell ahead of Loic Duval who had taken over the JDC-Miller Cadillac. With 20mins to go, Duval was filling the Mazda’s mirrors until Tincknell seemed to find another level. Duval, in fact, had to cede third to the Meyer Shank Acura now piloted by Olivier Pla, but Duval moved back ahead as they closed on the Mazda once more as it fell 4.5sec behind leader Derani. However, this three-car battle for second rather dissipated over the final 10mins.

Taylor had a fairly lonely run to fifth at the end, keeping well ahead of Kamui Kobayashi who had taken over the #48 Cadillac from the impressive Jimmie Johnson and set the fastest lap of the race.

LMP2

At the start, Steven Thomas pushed WIN Autosport’s Oreca to the front ahead of Roberto Lacorte in the Cetilar Racing Dallara and Dennis Andersen’s High Class Racing Oreca, but on the first restart, Thomas fell to third, Andersen fell to fourth, while Lacorte took the lead ahead of DragonSpeed’s #82 driven by Eric Lux.

Following the pitstops Lacorte’s teammate Antonio Fuoco took over and lead the class ahead of Mikkel Jensen in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry, with Gabriel Aubry third in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks. Then, with 11mins to go, Aubry had to relinquish third to Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen in the High Class car, and a minute later Jensen squeezed past Fuoco to put PR1 Mathiasen in front. Fuoco then pitted the Cetilar Dallara with a mystery problem, handing second to High Class and third to Tower Motorsports.

LMP3

Rasmus Lindh (Performance Tech Motorsports) and Moritz Kranz (Muehlner Motorsports America) led from the start, while Jon Bennett’s CORE autosport machine took advantage of spins for the other three class starters to move into third. The first restart saw Kranz demote Lindh.

Following the first round of stops Joao Barbosa had the Sean Creech Motorsports car in the lead ahead of Muehlner’ car, now steered by Laurents Hoerr. The latter would retake the class lead following Barbosa’s second stop, and that would promote Ryan Norman’s Forty7 Motorsports entry into second and George Kurtz in the CORE car into third.

GT Le Mans

Alexander Sims in his first Corvette outing took the lead from class polesitter Marco Witmmann of BMW soon after the start, while Alessandro Pier Guidi moved the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 into third ahead of the second BMW of Timo Glock, Jordan Taylor’s Corvette and Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR.

After taking over the Ferrari from Pier Guidi, James Calado spun it coming out of the pits and fell to the back of the class. By delaying his second stop, MacNeil’s partner Kevin Estre held the class lead through the middle of the race, stopping only with 17mins remaining. That left Tandy and Nicky Catsburg running 1-2 in the Corvette C8.Rs up front through to the checkered flag, 12sec apart, but Estre was still third thanks to Augusto Farfus having to make an extra stop in the #24 BMW due to a tire vibration.

GT Daytona

Rolf Ineichen was the early leader in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes Benz AMG GT3, but it was bad news for another Lambo team, Madison Snow pitting the Paul Miller Racing machine and staying there.

Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche ran third ahead of Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6, Ian James’ Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage. On the first restart, Team Hardpoint’s Porsche driven by Christina Nielsen fell off the track and slid across the wet grass into a tire wall, causing a second yellow.

Bill Auberlen carried on Foley’s good work in the Turner BMW to take the lead as the track continued to dry but remained damp off line, and he was leading in the closing stages, albeit under pressure from Laurens Vanthoor who’d taken over the Pfaff Porsche from Robichon.

The BMW eventually finished 4.4sec clear, while Mirko Bortolotti brought the Grasser Lambo into a podium-finishing position ahead of the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F, which had been shared by Oliver Gavin and Aaron Telitz.

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Retirement Pits
1 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott 		Cadillac DPi 51   3
2 DPi 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		Mazda DPi 51   2
3 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 51   3
4 DPi 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger 		Acura DPi 51   4
5 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		Acura DPi 51   3
6 DPi 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Cadillac DPi 51   2
7 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Sweden Marcus Ericsson 		Cadillac DPi 51   2
8 LMP2 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		ORECA LMP2 07 51   5
9 LMP2 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		ORECA LMP2 07 50   2
10 LMP2 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		ORECA LMP2 07 50   3
11 LMP2 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi 		ORECA LMP2 07 50   2
12 LMP2 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		ORECA LMP2 07 50   4
13 LMP2 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara LMP2 50   3
14 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		ORECA LMP2 07 49   3
15 LMP2 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Ligier LMP2 49   2
16 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C8.R 49   4
17 GTLM 3 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Spain Antonio Garcia 		Corvette C8.R 49   3
18 GTLM 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 49   3
19 LMP2 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies 		ORECA LMP2 07 48   4
20 LMP2 11 Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		ORECA LMP2 07 48   4
21 GTLM 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE 48   2
22 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta 		BMW M6 GT3 48   4
23 GTD 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 48   3
24 GTD 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 48   3
25 GTLM 25 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
United States Connor de Phillippi
Canada Bruno Spengler 		BMW M8 GTE 48   3
26 GTD 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 48   3
27 LMP3 6 Moritz Kranz
Hoerr Laurents 		Duqueine M30-D08 48   3
28 GTD 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 48   3
29 GTD 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 48   2
30 GTD 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 47   3
31 LMP3 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Charles Finelli 		Duqueine M30-D08 47   1
32 GTLM 24 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn 		BMW M8 GTE 47   4
33 LMP3 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry 		Ligier JS P320 47   1
34 GTD 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Ferrari 488 GT3 47   5
35 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 47   4
36 GTD 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		Lexus RC F GT3 46   4
37 GTD 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 46   3
38 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 45   3
39 GTD 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 45   3
40 GTD 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 45   5
41 GTD 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Maxi Buhk 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 45   4
42 GTD 21 Mann Simon
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GT3 44   4
43 LMP3 33 Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Yann Clairay 		Ligier JS P320 30   4
44 GTD 42 Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 18   4
45 LMP3 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
LLarena Mateo
Ori Ayrton 		Ligier JS P320 13    
46 LMP3 91 Cox Jim
Murry Dylan
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ligier JS P320 8   3
47 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2   2
48 LMP3 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew 		Ligier JS P320 0    
49 GTD 64 United States Ted Giovanis
Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 0    
