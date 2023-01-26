Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Listen to this article

GTP

With an hour to go, Westbrook and Scott Dixon held the top two spots in the #02 and #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh entries ahead of the third Caddy of Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing.

Good news was that the Porsche 963s were both in action in this session, Matthieu Jaminet in the #6 car a hair ahead of the #7 of Matt Campbell, who in turn was one-thousandth faster than Brendon Hartley’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.

Nick Yelloly had set a representative time, too, with a best lap 0.726sec from top spot in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 that had missed most of the morning session. The final red flag (caused by a dead LMP3 car) ate into the GTP/GTD Pro-only part of the session, but eight of the cars hit the track. The one that did not was the #24 BMW which ran only nine laps in the session, due to it having a faulty fire extinguisher.

Renger van der Zande trimmed his deficit to teammate Westbrook’s pacesetting time to 0.242sec, which looked like he had done enough to earn second fastest, but then Louis Deletraz in the Wayne Taylor Acura snipped 0.04sec from that time.

Pipo Derani in the AXR Caddy improved his time to also draw within 0.28sec of Westbrook’s 1min35.185sec.

Nasr and Jaminet ensured the Porsches were within 0.4sec of top spot, while Colin Braun was half a second down in the polesitting MSR Acura, while Yelloly was 0.726sec away.

LMP2

Nicolas Lapierre worked down to a 1min38.615sec, a satisfying 0.7ec ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the AF Corse, who was around a tenth swifter than Scott Huffaker and Job van Uitert in the TDS Racing machines.

Van Uitert cut the deficit to Lapierre down to 0.42sec before handing off the #35 to Josh Pierson, while Christian Rasmussen slotted the Era Motorsport entry into third ahead of Huffaker.

Francesco Pizzi shunted the Proton Competition car just before the 45min mark in the LMP2’s session, bringing out the second red flag, 10mins after the first.

LMP3

The Riley Motorsports Ligier of Glenn van Berlo was the early pacesetter, 0.15sec faster than Lars Kern’s best effort in the #13 Duqueine of AWA, and Antonio Serravalle of FastMD Racing.

Till Bechtolsheimer caused the first red flag when his JDC Miller Duqueine stopped at Turn 2, and Orey Fidani caused another one when he took over the AWA car whose best time now belonged to Matthew Bell.

Sadly, as the action resumed, Nolan Siegel brought the Sean Creech Motorsport to a halt at Turn 6, leaking fluids, bringing out the red once more. However, it wasn’t before Nico Varrone managed to sling the second AWA car into second, three tenths behind Fraga, and mere hundredths ahead of teammate Bell.

GTD Pro and GTD

Kerong Li’s #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan incurred right-front damage in an impact with the tires at Turn 7 after one hour, obliging him to limp it back to the pits. It was a particularly sorry situation because Jaden Conwright had gotten the car up into third in GTD pro-am, fourth in GTD overall.

Mikael Grenier was the fastest of the GTD drivers after the one-hour mark, wheeling the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 in 1min46.282sec, 0.136sec ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Racers Edge/WTR/AA Acura NSX. Daniel Juncadella was a further 0.2sec down in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, which was leading the GTD Pro category.

When the green flew after Li’s shunt, Kenny Habul jumped the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes into third fastest GTD runner, while just before the GTD portion of the session ended, Jules Gounon improved the GTD Pro WeatherTech Racing Mercedes’ time to 0.12sec behind Grenier’s best in the GTD Korthoff car.

Second through fifth fastest in GTD Pro were only ninth through twelfth of the GT3 machineray, Alex Riberas second in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage just ahead of Jordan Taylor in the Corvette C8.R.

Third practice, a 1hr45min session, begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 2 results: