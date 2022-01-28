Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Bourdais leads final practice in Ganassi Cadillac

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac driver Sebastien Bourdais set the fastest time of the week in the last of the four sessions for the Rolex 24, season-opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. 

Listen to this article

Bourdais posted a 1m34.732s to head the times 15 minutes from the end of the one-hour session, eclipsing his 1m34.949s that put the #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R at top of the timesheets early in another session affected by rain. 

The track was slightly damp when the green flag was waved and there were further spots of rain mid-session, but times were coming down when the session was red-flagged with just under 10 minutes remaining. 

The session yielded the first representative times of the week ahead of a race that will be held in dry but cold conditions according to weather forecasts. 

Bourdais's lap compared with the fastest practice lap of 1m34.351s from last weekend's pre-race Roar test and the 1m34.034s that gave JDC-Miller driver Tristan Vautier pole position for the grid-setting 100-mile qualifying race

Loic Duval had just gone second in the JDC-Miller Caddy when the interruption came, the Frenchman posting a 1m35.095s. 

Jose Maria Lopez ended up third fastest quickest in the best of the Action Express Racing Cadillacs with a 1m35.235.

Earl Bamber took fourth with a 1m35.587s in the second Ganassi car and Action Express driver Pipo Derani fifth with a 1m35.959s as Cadillac locked out the top five positions. 

The two Acuras jumped up the order straight after the session restarted with five minutes left on the clock.

A 1m36.049s from Alex Rossi put the Wayne Taylor Racing Acrua ARX-05 sixth, while Tom Blomqvist improved to 1m36.347s to end up seventh. 

The late run from the Acuras demoted Phil Hanson in the fastest of the LMP2s to eighth position overall. The Briton's 1m37.639s in the United Autosports Oreca put him just five hundredths ahead of Ferdinand Habsburg's 1m37.689s in the Tower Motorsport entry. 

Harry Tincknell was a further two tenths back and third in class in the PR1/Mathiasen Oreca.

Mirko Bortolotti led the GT Daytona Pro field in his TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. The Italian's 1m46.085s put him two tenths up on Matteo Cairoli's 1m46.334s in the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. 

Jack Hawksworth took third in the best of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus R CF GT3s. The Briton's 1m46.372s was just a couple of hundredths faster than Jan Heylen managed in the Wright Motorsports Porsche to head the GTD pro-am class times. 

Andretti Autosport led the way in LMP3, Rasmus Lindh's 1m44.015s in his Ligier JS P320 giving him nearly a half-second margin on Moritz Kranz in the fastest of the Muehlner Motorsport Duqueine D08.

The session was the final time the 61-car field will take to the track ahead of the race, which starts at 1:40pm local (Eastern) time on Saturday.

Practice times:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Spain Alex Palou 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'34.732  
2 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
United States Ben Keating 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.095 0.363
3 48 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.235 0.503
4 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.587 0.855
5 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.959 1.227
6 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		DPi Acura DPi 1'36.049 1.317
7 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 1'36.347 1.615
8 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Guy Smith
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United States Will Owen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.639 2.907
9 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Rui Pinto
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.689 2.957
10 11 Thomas Steven
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.864 3.132
11 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.938 3.206
12 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Murry Dylan
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.186 3.454
13 69 United States John Falb
Australia James Allen
Italy Luca Ghiotto
Tijmen van 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.214 3.482
14 81 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Colton Herta 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.286 3.554
15 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.362 3.630
16 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Nico Mueller 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.046 4.314
17 68 France François Heriau
Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Germany René Rast 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.359 4.627
18 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.594 8.862
19 6 Efrin Castro
Germany Moritz Kranz
Ori Ayrton
United States Joel Miller 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.384 9.652
20 26 Nolan Siegel
Australia Cameron Shields
Charles Crews
Ugo De 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.465 9.733
21 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Austin McCusker
United States Trenton Estep
Antoine Doquin 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.605 9.873
22 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Seb Priaulx
United States Lance Willsey 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'44.879 10.147
23 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Germany Lars Kern
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'45.229 10.497
24 63 Italy Marco Mapelli
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.085 11.353
25 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Julien Andlauer
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.334 11.602
26 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.372 11.640
27 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Richard Lietz 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.399 11.667
28 97 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Germany Maro Engel
France Jules Gounon 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.534 11.802
29 15 Germany Dirk Muller
Germany Patrick Assenheimer
United States Austin Cindric 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.595 11.863
30 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.622 11.890
31 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Germany Fabian Schiller 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.685 11.953
32 2 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Patrick Pilet
Norway Dennis Olsen
Switzerland Alexandre Imperatori 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.730 11.998
33 28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Linus Lundqvist
Maximillian Goetz 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.856 12.124
34 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Australia Scott Andrews 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.930 12.198
35 66 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.936 12.204
36 71 France Franck Perera
LLarena Mateo
Germany Paul Maximilian
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.942 12.210
37 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.037 12.305
38 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.120 12.388
39 38 Dan Goldburg
Hikaru Abe
Canada Garett Grist
Nicolas Pino 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'47.125 12.393
40 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'47.167 12.435
41 99 Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.199 12.467
42 34 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.204 12.472
43 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.269 12.537
44 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.294 12.562
45 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'47.360 12.628
46 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'47.363 12.631
47 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Tom Gamble 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.371 12.639
48 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Canada Mikael Grenier
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'47.416 12.684
49 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.443 12.711
50 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessio Rovera 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.559 12.827
51 59 Lance Bergstein
Jon Miller
United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.569 12.837
52 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Charlie Eastwood
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.780 13.048
53 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.878 13.146
54 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'47.924 13.192
55 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United Kingdom Sandy Mitchell
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.580 13.848
56 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'48.766 14.034
57 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Marco Wittmann
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'48.873 14.141
58 42 United States Don Yount
Benja Hites
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'49.166 14.434
59 19 United States Bill Sweedler
John Megrue
Italy Giacomo Altoè
United States Jeff Segal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'49.191 14.459
60 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
Sweden Nic Jönsson 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0.000  
61 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
United States Michael Cooper 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0.000  
