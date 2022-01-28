Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other

By:

The Bus Stop chicane on Daytona’s road course has been renamed the Le Mans Chicane and the first chicane on the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans has been renamed Daytona Chicane.

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other
Listen to this article

The reciprocal agreement has been described as a strengthening of the relationship between organizers at the two tracks.

The curbing at the Bus Stop has already been painted in the same blue and yellow used around the 8.48-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans, while the curbs at the first Mulsanne chicane will mimic the predominantly yellow colours of the kerbs at the Daytona International Speedway.

Friday's announcement follows a convergence of the rules for 2023 – and a 10-year extension of the partnership – between the top Prototype class in the IMSA series and the World Endurance Championship promoted by Le Mans organizer the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

IMSA president John Doonan said: "The spirit of partnership between the IMSA and Daytona International Speedway team in Daytona Beach and the ACO in Le Mans has never been stronger.

“Between the historic convergence for the top category of prototype racing, the recent 10-year extension of the IMSA-ACO partnership and today’s introduction of the Le Mans and Daytona Chicanes, together we are embarking on an amazing new era of sportscar endurance racing, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

ACO president Pierre Fillon revealed the idea had been hatched together with Doonan and IMSA chairman Jim France during the race at Le Mans last summer. 

"When I spoke with Jim and John last August and we thought about this idea, I straightaway agreed because it is another step to make our partnership stronger," he explained. "This is a symbol of the strength of our partnership."

The chicanes on the Mulsanne Straight have been branded after a number of companies since 1990 when they were first added to the four-mile stretch of public road that was once the main route between the cities of Le Mans and Tours.

Gaming companies Forza and Playstation and the L'Arche autoroute services chain have sponsored the first of the two Mulsanne chicanes over the past 30 years. 

