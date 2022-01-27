Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: AXR's Kobayashi tops rain-hit second practice

By:

Kamui Kobayashi managed to set a representative lap time for Action Express Racing to go fastest, despite rain being a feature of most of second practice for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The Japanese star who has amassed two wins and a runner-up finish in his three outings in the season opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round, turned a 1min35.470sec in Action Express Racing’s Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R, which will only be competing at the four Michelin Endurance Cup races this year.

It’s full-time sister car, the #31 Whelen Engineering AXR car was second in the hands of Mike Conway, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

Marcus Ericsson flirted with the limits of his #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac but kept it off the wall to go fourth fastest.

Nico Muller was again fast in the High Class Racing Oreca, topping the LMP2 class ahead of Ed Jones’ G-Drive with APR entry and Devlin DeFrancesco in the DragonSpeed car he is sharing with Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Eric Lux.

Felipe Fraga led LMP3 for Riley Motorsports, leading a Ligier 1-2-3, with Garett Grist of Performance Tech Motorsports barely a tenth slower and Joao Barbosa third for Sean Creech Motorsport.

Trenton Estep had a shunt on the Forty7 Motorsport car’s sixth lap that prevented him from rejoining the session.

Jack Hawksworth headed up GTD Pro for Vasser Sullivan Racing, his Lexus RC F completing just three laps before the track conditions deteriorated. Daniel Juncadella and Dirk Muller slotted the Proton Mercedes-AMG GT3s into second and third, ahead of the two Corvette C8.Rs which were split by Sheldon van der Linde in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4.

Winward Racing led GTD, Mikael Grenier proving the fastest of the bunch ahead of Maxi Goetz (Alegra Motorsports Benz) and Patrick Gallagher in the Crucial Motorsports McLaren 720S.

Third practice begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time and will last until 9.00pm.

Practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 48 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.470  
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'36.964 1.494
3 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Nico Mueller 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.012 1.542
4 68 France François Heriau
Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Germany René Rast 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.137 1.667
5 81 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Colton Herta 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.554 2.084
6 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Murry Dylan
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.632 2.162
7 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Guy Smith
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United States Will Owen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.378 2.908
8 69 United States John Falb
Australia James Allen
Italy Luca Ghiotto
Tijmen van 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.952 3.482
9 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Rui Pinto
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.956 4.486
10 11 Thomas Steven
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'41.185 5.715
11 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
United States Michael Cooper 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.203 7.733
12 38 Dan Goldburg
Hikaru Abe
Canada Garett Grist
Nicolas Pino 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.347 7.877
13 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Seb Priaulx
United States Lance Willsey 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'44.248 8.778
14 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Germany Lars Kern
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.744 9.274
15 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
Sweden Nic Jönsson 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'45.407 9.937
16 6 Efrin Castro
Germany Moritz Kranz
Ori Ayrton
United States Joel Miller 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'46.091 10.621
17 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Canada Mikael Grenier
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.577 11.107
18 28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Linus Lundqvist
Maximillian Goetz 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.835 11.365
19 59 Lance Bergstein
Jon Miller
United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'46.843 11.373
20 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.010 11.540
21 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Ireland Charles Eastwood
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.189 11.719
22 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.264 11.794
23 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.384 11.914
24 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United Kingdom Sandy Mitchell
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'47.600 12.130
25 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.916 12.446
26 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.975 12.505
27 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'48.080 12.610
28 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessio Rovera 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'48.110 12.640
29 71 France Franck Perera
LLarena Mateo
Germany Paul Maximilian
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.455 12.985
30 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'48.725 13.255
31 99 Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'48.828 13.358
32 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Alexander Rossi
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		DPi Acura DPi 1'48.852 13.382
33 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'49.000 13.530
34 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Austin McCusker
United States Trenton Estep
Antoine Doquin 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'49.180 13.710
35 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Tom Gamble 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'49.211 13.741
36 97 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Germany Maro Engel
France Jules Gounon 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'49.639 14.169
37 15 Germany Dirk Muller
Germany Patrick Assenheimer
United States Austin Cindric 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'49.680 14.210
38 42 United States Don Yount
Benja Hites
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'50.246 14.776
39 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'50.381 14.911
40 19 United States Bill Sweedler
John Megrue
Italy Giacomo Altoè
United States Jeff Segal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'50.521 15.051
41 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'51.190 15.720
42 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Marco Wittmann
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'51.357 15.887
43 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'51.464 15.994
44 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Australia Scott Andrews 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'53.715 18.245
45 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 1'53.829 18.359
46 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
United States Ben Keating 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'54.631 19.161
47 66 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'55.702 20.232
48 26 Nolan Siegel
Australia Cameron Shields
Charles Crews
Ugo De 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'58.318 22.848
49 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Germany Fabian Schiller 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'58.544 23.074
50 2 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Patrick Pilet
Norway Dennis Olsen
Switzerland Alexandre Imperatori 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'17.295 41.825
51 63 Italy Marco Mapelli
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'22.014 46.544
52 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Spain Alex Palou 		DPi Cadillac DPi 0.000  
53 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000  
54 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Richard Lietz 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000  
55 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 0.000  
56 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 0.000  
57 34 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000  
58 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0.000  
59 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 0.000  
60 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 0.000  
61 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Julien Andlauer
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000  
View full results
