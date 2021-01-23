IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac
Tristan Vautier topped third practice for the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway’s road course in JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Mike Rockenfeller set the initial pace in the one-hour session with a lap of 1m36.639s in the Action Express Cadillac DPi he shares with Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud. He was then eclipsed by Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac, who lapped in 1m36.127s.
The Acuras then entered the fray with some quick laps, as Dane Cameron in the Meyer Shank-run car and Helio Castroneves in WTR’s AXR-05 rose to second and third in the times, before Jonathan Bomarito showed Mazda’s hand by taking P2 with a lap of 1m36.26s, 0.133s off van der Zande’s best.
After a red flag to retrieve an errant Mercedes GTD car, new tyre runs changed the picture completely in the closing moments, with Vautier jumping to P1 in the #5 JDC-Miller Cadillac, 0.289s clear of Oliver Jarvis (who took over the Mazda) and three tenths ahead of Pipo Derani in the #31 AXR Caddy.
Van der Zande dropped to fourth, ahead of AJ Allmendinger (beating Cameron’s time in the Shank Acura), Castroneves and Rockenfeller.
In LMP2, Charles Milesi led the way – and was eighth overall – in Racing Team Netherland’s ORECA, 0.366s ahead of Tristan Nunez (WIN Autosport ORECA) and well clear of Nicolas Lapierre’s PR1 Mathiasen example, with Rinus Veekay close behind for DragonSpeed.
Colin Braun topped LMP3 for CORE Autosport, ahead of Riley Motorsports duo Jeroen Bleekemolen and Oliver Askew.
In GTLM, Kevin Estre set the early pace in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911, before Jordan Taylor pipped him in the #3 Chevrolet Corvette, lapping in 1m43.906s.
But Nick Tandy demolished that time with 1m43.467s in the #4 Corvette, and made it a 1-2 for the C8.R.
Timo Glock was third fastest for BMW, ahead of Estre and the second BMW of Marco Wittmann.
Daniel Serra’s AF Corse Ferrari was fastest in GTD, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor (Porsche), Rolf Ineichen (Lamborghini) and Maxi Buhk (Mercedes).
The session was red flagged with 20 minutes to go for Kenny Habul in the #76 Mercedes, who went off at Turn 2.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Tristan Vautier
Loic Duval
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|17
|1'35.710
|133.905
|2
| Oliver Jarvis
Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|26
|1'35.999
|0.289
|0.289
|133.501
|3
| Felipe Nasr
Mike Conway
Pipo Derani
Chase Elliott
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'36.015
|0.305
|0.016
|133.479
|4
| Renger van der Zande
Kevin Magnussen
Scott Dixon
Marcus Ericsson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|21
|1'36.127
|0.417
|0.112
|133.324
|5
| Dane Cameron
Olivier Pla
Juan Pablo Montoya
A.J. Allmendinger
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|16
|1'36.217
|0.507
|0.090
|133.199
|6
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|24
|1'36.219
|0.509
|0.002
|133.196
|7
| Jimmie Johnson
Kamui Kobayashi
Simon Pagenaud
Mike Rockenfeller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|1'36.420
|0.710
|0.201
|132.918
|8
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
Charles Milesi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|27
|1'37.366
|1.656
|0.946
|131.627
|9
|Thomas Steven
Tristan Nunez
Thomas Merrill
Matthew Bell
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'37.832
|2.122
|0.466
|131.000
|10
| Ben Keating
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|24
|1'38.203
|2.493
|0.371
|130.505
|11
| Rob Hodes
Garett Grist
Rinus van Kalmthout
Ben Hanley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'38.255
|2.545
|0.052
|130.436
|12
| Dennis Andersen
Ferdinand Habsburg
Anders Fjordbach
Robert Kubica
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|26
|1'38.510
|2.800
|0.255
|130.098
|13
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
Ryan Dalziel
Paul-Loup Chatin
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|1'38.574
|2.864
|0.064
|130.014
|14
| John Farano
Gabriel Aubry
Timothé Buret
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|22
|1'38.956
|3.246
|0.382
|129.512
|15
| Roberto Lacorte
Antonio Fuoco
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|LMP2
|Dallara LMP2
|24
|1'39.346
|3.636
|0.390
|129.004
|16
| Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Fabian Schiller
Christopher Mies
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'39.372
|3.662
|0.026
|128.970
|17
| Cody Ware
Salih Yoluc
Austin Dillon
Mathieu Jaminet
|LMP2
|Ligier LMP2
|20
|1'40.514
|4.804
|1.142
|127.505
|18
| Nick Tandy
Alexander Sims
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|22
|1'43.467
|7.757
|2.953
|123.866
|19
| Jon Bennett
George Kurtz
Colin Braun
Matt McMurry
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|21
|1'43.572
|7.862
|0.105
|123.740
|20
|Cox Jim
Murry Dylan
Austin McCusker
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'43.703
|7.993
|0.131
|123.584
|21
| Gar Robinson
Spencer Pigot
Scott Andrews
Oliver Askew
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'43.784
|8.074
|0.081
|123.487
|22
| Moritz Kranz
Hoerr Laurents
|LMP3
|Duqueine M30-D08
|27
|1'43.824
|8.114
|0.040
|123.440
|23
| Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|25
|1'43.906
|8.196
|0.082
|123.342
|24
| Philipp Eng
Timo Glock
Connor de Phillippi
Bruno Spengler
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|21
|1'43.952
|8.242
|0.046
|123.288
|25
| Cooper MacNeil
Kevin Estre
Richard Lietz
Gianmaria Bruni
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|27
|1'44.148
|8.438
|0.196
|123.056
|26
| Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Wayne Boyd
Yann Clairay
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|21
|1'44.200
|8.490
|0.052
|122.994
|27
| Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|21
|1'44.328
|8.618
|0.128
|122.843
|28
| Mark Kvamme
Ryan Norman
Gabby Chaves
Charles Finelli
|LMP3
|Duqueine M30-D08
|22
|1'44.535
|8.825
|0.207
|122.600
|29
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Jules Gounon
Davide Rigon
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|18
|1'44.965
|9.255
|0.430
|122.098
|30
| Rasmus Lindh
Cameron Cassels
LLarena Mateo
Ori Ayrton
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|23
|1'45.710
|10.000
|0.745
|121.237
|31
|Mann Simon
Nicklas Nielsen
Daniel Serra
Matteo Cressoni
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|25
|1'46.495
|10.785
|0.785
|120.344
|32
| Zacharie Robichon
Laurens Vanthoor
Lars Kern
Matt Campbell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|21
|1'46.805
|11.095
|0.310
|119.994
|33
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Steijn Schothorst
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|1'46.805
|11.095
|0.000
|119.994
|34
| Daniel Morad
Michael de Quesada
Billy Johnson
Maxi Buhk
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|1'46.863
|11.153
|0.058
|119.929
|35
| Rob Ferriol
Earl Bamber
Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|1'46.899
|11.189
|0.036
|119.889
|36
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Franck Perera
Albert Costa
Tim Zimmermann
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|27
|1'47.014
|11.304
|0.115
|119.760
|37
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Aidan Read
Colton Herta
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|23
|1'47.015
|11.305
|0.001
|119.759
|38
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
Klaus Bachler
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|20
|1'47.281
|11.571
|0.266
|119.462
|39
| Maxwell Root
Charles Eastwood
Ben Keating
Richard Westbrook
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|23
|1'47.324
|11.614
|0.043
|119.414
|40
| Aaron Telitz
Oliver Gavin
Kyle Kirkwood
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|16
|1'47.327
|11.617
|0.003
|119.411
|41
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Andrea Caldarelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|1'47.384
|11.674
|0.057
|119.347
|42
| Ted Giovanis
Owen Trinkler
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8
|1'47.522
|11.812
|0.138
|119.194
|43
| Robert Megennis
Zach Veach
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|16
|1'47.539
|11.829
|0.017
|119.175
|44
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|24
|1'47.599
|11.889
|0.060
|119.109
|45
| Ed Jones
Bret Curtis
Ryan Briscoe
Marcos Gomes
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|23
|1'47.627
|11.917
|0.028
|119.078
|46
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|1'47.686
|11.976
|0.059
|119.013
|47
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|1'47.807
|12.097
|0.121
|118.879
|48
| Kenny Habul
Raffaele Marciello
Mikael Grenier
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|14
|1'47.891
|12.181
|0.084
|118.787
|49
|Alan Metni
Andrew Davis
J.R. Hildebrand
Don Yount
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|25
|1'48.116
|12.406
|0.225
|118.539
|View full results
