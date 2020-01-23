Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2
Despite completing just two flying laps, Ricky Taylor topped second practice for the first race of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Taylor’s #7 Acura ARX-05 lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min34.904sec which left him 0.215sec clear of Oliver Jarvis’ best effort in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, with Harry Tincknell third in the second Mazda a further 0.3sec in arrears.
Ryan Briscoe’s best effort in the top Cadillac, the Wayne Taylor Racing entry, left him fourth ahead of the Filipe Albuquerque’s Action Express Racing Caddy, and the similar JDC Miller MotorSports cars of Matheus Leist and Loic Duval.
Team Penske focused on practicing driver changes and scrubbing in tires, and while Taylor topped the times, the #6 sister car set no representative lap times.
Ben Hanley led LMP2 for DragonSpeed with a time 2.5sec off Taylor’s best but 0.9sec better than the best effort of David Heinemeier Hansson, second quickest in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.
The two Porsche 911 RSRs again topped GT Le Mans thanks to Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while the two new Corvette C8.Rs of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner were third and fourth. Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 split the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s.
Robby Foley is continuing the strong form he showed in 2019 for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 leading GT Daytona ahead of Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, Franck Perera’s #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and the similar Lambo of Bryan Sellers of Paul Miller Racing.
However, both the #11 Grasser car and the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage will be held on pitlane for 5mins during their qualifying session as penalty for rejoining the race track after the GTD practice period had ended.
Qualifying begins at 4.15pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|mph
|1
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'34.904
|135.042
|2
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|23
|1'35.119
|0.215
|0.215
|134.736
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|25
|1'35.430
|0.526
|0.311
|134.297
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Kamui Kobayashi
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'35.467
|0.563
|0.037
|134.245
|5
|31
| Mike Conway
Pipo Derani
Filipe Albuquerque
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'35.522
|0.618
|0.055
|134.168
|6
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Matheus Leist
Chris Miller
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'35.843
|0.939
|0.321
|133.719
|7
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Loic Duval
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|1'36.157
|1.253
|0.314
|133.282
|8
|81
| Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
Colin Braun
Harrison Newey
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|27
|1'37.418
|2.514
|1.261
|131.557
|9
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
David Heinemeier Hansson
John Farano
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'38.371
|3.467
|0.953
|130.282
|10
|52
| Ben Keating
Simon Trummer
Nicholas Boulle
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'38.578
|3.674
|0.207
|130.009
|11
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
Kyle Masson
Don Yount
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|30
|1'38.663
|3.759
|0.085
|129.897
|12
|18
| Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Lewis
Nicolas Minassian
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|1'39.308
|4.404
|0.645
|129.053
|13
|912
| Laurens Vanthoor
Earl Bamber
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|24
|1'42.508
|7.604
|3.200
|125.024
|14
|911
| Matt Campbell
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|22
|1'43.150
|8.246
|0.642
|124.246
|15
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|19
|1'43.410
|8.506
|0.260
|123.934
|16
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|20
|1'43.477
|8.573
|0.067
|123.854
|17
|24
| John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
Chaz Mostert
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|24
|1'44.204
|9.300
|0.727
|122.990
|18
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|25
|1'44.639
|9.735
|0.435
|122.478
|19
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Philipp Eng
Bruno Spengler
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'44.780
|9.876
|0.141
|122.313
|20
|96
| Robby Foley
Jens Klingmann
Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|27
|1'45.921
|11.017
|1.141
|120.996
|21
|9
| Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
Patrick Pilet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|1'46.093
|11.189
|0.172
|120.800
|22
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
Albert Costa
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|35
|1'46.503
|11.599
|0.410
|120.335
|23
|48
| Madison Snow
Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Andrea Caldarelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|28
|1'46.725
|11.821
|0.222
|120.084
|24
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'46.785
|11.881
|0.060
|120.017
|25
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
A.J. Allmendinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|22
|1'46.819
|11.915
|0.034
|119.979
|26
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Anthony Imperato
Klaus Bachler
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|31
|1'46.917
|12.013
|0.098
|119.869
|27
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Shane van Gisbergen
Aaron Telitz
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|1'46.926
|12.022
|0.009
|119.859
|28
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
Shinya Michimi
Jules Gounon
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|19
|1'46.986
|12.082
|0.060
|119.791
|29
|88
| Mirko Bortolotti
Rolf Ineichen
Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|32
|1'47.031
|12.127
|0.045
|119.741
|30
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Ross Gunn
Mathias Lauda
Andrew Watson
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|1'47.087
|12.183
|0.056
|119.678
|31
|74
| Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|22
|1'47.136
|12.232
|0.049
|119.624
|32
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|23
|1'47.410
|12.506
|0.274
|119.318
|33
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|1'47.671
|12.767
|0.261
|119.029
|34
|19
| Christina Nielsen
Katherine Legge
Tatiana Calderon
Rahel Frey
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|30
|1'47.774
|12.870
|0.103
|118.916
|35
|23
| Ian James
Nicki Thiim
Roman De Angelis
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|27
|1'47.909
|13.005
|0.135
|118.767
|36
|6
| Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|7
|37
|14
| Parker Chase
Jack Hawksworth
Michael de Quesada
Kyle Busch
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2
|38
|54
| Tim Pappas
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Sven Muller
Trenton Estep
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Daytona 24
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2
