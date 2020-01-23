Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
20 days
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
47 days
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
40 days
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
14 days
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
28 days
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Qualifying report

Rolex 24: Jarvis takes pole for Mazda, Taylor shunts Acura

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Jarvis takes pole for Mazda, Taylor shunts Acura
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 10:39 PM

Oliver Jarvis took his second straight pole for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, opening round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but the Prototype session was curtailed by 2min30sec due to Ricky Taylor shunting his Acura ARX-05.

Prototypes

After setting a 1min33.711sec lap around the 3.56-mile course, Oliver Jarvis had already pitted his Mazda RT24-P, comfortable in the knowledge that he’d beaten Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura by 0.443sec and Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito by 0.458sec.

Then all eyes turned to the Bus Stop chicane, where Taylor’s Acura, at that point lying seventh in the times, had suffered heavy nose damage. The #7 Penske entry had bounced off the new curb at the first part of the chicane, landed with its wheels pointing the wrong way and had too much momentum for former IMSA champion Taylor to gather up the car before it plowed over the grass and into the tire wall. Taylor alighted without aid, and surveyed the heavy front-end damage before being taken to the medical center for a check-up.

The abbreviated session saw Felipe Nasr end up as fastest Cadillac driver in the Action Express Racing entry, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing’s new full-time recruit Ryan Briscoe.

The JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier and Joao Barbosa were sixth and eighth, 0.743 and 1.336sec off the ultimate pace.

In LMP2, the remarkable Ben Keating delivered pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, beating Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.282sec.

Read Also:

GT Le Mans

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

A gripping battle between the two Porsche 911 RSRs drivers was resolved in favor of the #911 car, Nick Tandy beating Laurens Vanthoor by just 0.049sec as the pair beat the qualifying lap record.

Tandy’s 1min42.207sec was also 0.338sec faster than the quicker of the two Corvette C8.Rs which will start third and fourth in class on their debut.

The BMW M8s of Phillipp Eng and John Edwards were respectively 0.734 and 0.882sec off the ultimate pace, while Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE was a surprising 1.46sec adrift.

GT Daytona

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Zacharie Robichon set a new GTD track record to claim pole in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. His 1min45.237sec enabled the car he’ll share with Dennis Olsen, Lars Kern and Patrick Pilet to beat Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by an impressive 0.476sec.

Trent Hindman’s Acura NSX was third, edging Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 by just 0.035sec.

The Steijn Schothorst-steered Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan took fifth ahead of the WRT SpeedStar Audi Sport R8 and the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus. Thus seven different manufacturers are represented in the top seven spots in the GTD field.

The #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F did not participate in qualifying because it is undergoing an engine change, while the Magnus GRT Lamborghini discovered a mechanical issue before the session.

The #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche inevitably was absent as it is still being repaired from its heavy shunt in first practice.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla		 DPi Mazda DPi 4 1'33.711     136.760
2 6 United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya		 DPi Acura DPi 6 1'34.154 0.443 0.443 136.117
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay		 DPi Mazda DPi 5 1'34.169 0.458 0.015 136.095
4 31 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 DPi Cadillac DPi 6 1'34.294 0.583 0.125 135.915
5 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Japan Kamui Kobayashi		 DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'34.442 0.731 0.148 135.702
6 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Brazil Matheus Leist
United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier		 DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'34.454 0.743 0.012 135.685
7 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Loic Duval
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'35.047 1.336 0.593 134.838
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Nicholas Boulle
France Gabriel Aubry		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'37.446 3.735 2.399 131.519
9 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Colin Braun
United Kingdom Harrison Newey		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'37.728 4.017 0.282 131.139
10 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Canada John Farano
France Nicolas Lapierre		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'39.275 5.564 1.547 129.095
11 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
United States Kyle Masson
United States Don Yount		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'39.397 5.686 0.122 128.937
12 911 Australia Matt Campbell
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 7 1'42.207 8.496 2.810 125.392
13 912 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
New Zealand Earl Bamber
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 7 1'42.256 8.545 0.049 125.332
14 18 United States Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
United States Ryan Lewis
France Nicolas Minassian		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'42.262 8.551 0.006 125.325
15 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 9 1'42.545 8.834 0.283 124.979
16 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 9 1'42.801 9.090 0.256 124.668
17 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'42.941 9.230 0.140 124.498
18 24 United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Australia Chaz Mostert
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'43.089 9.378 0.148 124.319
19 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 8 1'43.668 9.957 0.579 123.625
20 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Alexander Rossi		 DPi Acura DPi 4 1'44.065 10.354 0.397 123.153
21 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern
France Patrick Pilet		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 5 1'45.237 11.526 1.172 121.782
22 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal
Italy Alessandro Balzan		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 6 1'45.713 12.002 0.476 121.233
23 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman
United States A.J. Allmendinger		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 5 1'45.837 12.126 0.124 121.091
24 96 United States Robby Foley
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Bill Auberlen
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 5 1'45.872 12.161 0.035 121.051
25 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 5 1'46.040 12.329 0.168 120.860
26 88 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 7 1'46.175 12.464 0.135 120.706
27 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Townsend Bell		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'46.185 12.474 0.010 120.695
28 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'46.191 12.480 0.006 120.688
29 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi
France Jules Gounon		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 5 1'46.478 12.767 0.287 120.362
30 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
United States Anthony Imperato
Austria Klaus Bachler		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 6 1'46.485 12.774 0.007 120.354
31 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
United States Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 7 1'46.835 13.124 0.350 119.960
32 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Austria Mathias Lauda
United Kingdom Andrew Watson		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 1'46.880 13.169 0.045 119.910
33 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Canada Roman De Angelis
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 1'47.041 13.330 0.161 119.729
34 19 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Switzerland Rahel Frey		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'47.148 13.437 0.107 119.610
35 74 United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating
United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 6 1'47.273 13.562 0.125 119.470
36 14 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Kyle Busch		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 0        
37 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Italy Marco Mapelli		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 0        
38 54 United States Tim Pappas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Germany Sven Muller
United States Trenton Estep		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

