Rolex 24: Jarvis takes pole for Mazda, Taylor shunts Acura
Oliver Jarvis took his second straight pole for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, opening round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but the Prototype session was curtailed by 2min30sec due to Ricky Taylor shunting his Acura ARX-05.
Prototypes
After setting a 1min33.711sec lap around the 3.56-mile course, Oliver Jarvis had already pitted his Mazda RT24-P, comfortable in the knowledge that he’d beaten Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura by 0.443sec and Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito by 0.458sec.
Then all eyes turned to the Bus Stop chicane, where Taylor’s Acura, at that point lying seventh in the times, had suffered heavy nose damage. The #7 Penske entry had bounced off the new curb at the first part of the chicane, landed with its wheels pointing the wrong way and had too much momentum for former IMSA champion Taylor to gather up the car before it plowed over the grass and into the tire wall. Taylor alighted without aid, and surveyed the heavy front-end damage before being taken to the medical center for a check-up.
The abbreviated session saw Felipe Nasr end up as fastest Cadillac driver in the Action Express Racing entry, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing’s new full-time recruit Ryan Briscoe.
The JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier and Joao Barbosa were sixth and eighth, 0.743 and 1.336sec off the ultimate pace.
In LMP2, the remarkable Ben Keating delivered pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, beating Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.282sec.
GT Le Mans
A gripping battle between the two Porsche 911 RSRs drivers was resolved in favor of the #911 car, Nick Tandy beating Laurens Vanthoor by just 0.049sec as the pair beat the qualifying lap record.
Tandy’s 1min42.207sec was also 0.338sec faster than the quicker of the two Corvette C8.Rs which will start third and fourth in class on their debut.
The BMW M8s of Phillipp Eng and John Edwards were respectively 0.734 and 0.882sec off the ultimate pace, while Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE was a surprising 1.46sec adrift.
GT Daytona
Zacharie Robichon set a new GTD track record to claim pole in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. His 1min45.237sec enabled the car he’ll share with Dennis Olsen, Lars Kern and Patrick Pilet to beat Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by an impressive 0.476sec.
Trent Hindman’s Acura NSX was third, edging Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 by just 0.035sec.
The Steijn Schothorst-steered Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan took fifth ahead of the WRT SpeedStar Audi Sport R8 and the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus. Thus seven different manufacturers are represented in the top seven spots in the GTD field.
The #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F did not participate in qualifying because it is undergoing an engine change, while the Magnus GRT Lamborghini discovered a mechanical issue before the session.
The #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche inevitably was absent as it is still being repaired from its heavy shunt in first practice.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|4
|1'33.711
|136.760
|2
|6
| Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|6
|1'34.154
|0.443
|0.443
|136.117
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|5
|1'34.169
|0.458
|0.015
|136.095
|4
|31
| Mike Conway
Pipo Derani
Filipe Albuquerque
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|6
|1'34.294
|0.583
|0.125
|135.915
|5
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Kamui Kobayashi
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'34.442
|0.731
|0.148
|135.702
|6
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Matheus Leist
Chris Miller
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|7
|1'34.454
|0.743
|0.012
|135.685
|7
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Loic Duval
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|7
|1'35.047
|1.336
|0.593
|134.838
|8
|52
| Ben Keating
Simon Trummer
Nicholas Boulle
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'37.446
|3.735
|2.399
|131.519
|9
|81
| Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
Colin Braun
Harrison Newey
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'37.728
|4.017
|0.282
|131.139
|10
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
David Heinemeier Hansson
John Farano
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'39.275
|5.564
|1.547
|129.095
|11
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
Kyle Masson
Don Yount
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|1'39.397
|5.686
|0.122
|128.937
|12
|911
| Matt Campbell
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|7
|1'42.207
|8.496
|2.810
|125.392
|13
|912
| Laurens Vanthoor
Earl Bamber
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|7
|1'42.256
|8.545
|0.049
|125.332
|14
|18
| Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Lewis
Nicolas Minassian
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'42.262
|8.551
|0.006
|125.325
|15
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|9
|1'42.545
|8.834
|0.283
|124.979
|16
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|9
|1'42.801
|9.090
|0.256
|124.668
|17
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Philipp Eng
Bruno Spengler
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|6
|1'42.941
|9.230
|0.140
|124.498
|18
|24
| John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
Chaz Mostert
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|6
|1'43.089
|9.378
|0.148
|124.319
|19
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|8
|1'43.668
|9.957
|0.579
|123.625
|20
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|4
|1'44.065
|10.354
|0.397
|123.153
|21
|9
| Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
Patrick Pilet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|5
|1'45.237
|11.526
|1.172
|121.782
|22
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|6
|1'45.713
|12.002
|0.476
|121.233
|23
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
A.J. Allmendinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|1'45.837
|12.126
|0.124
|121.091
|24
|96
| Robby Foley
Jens Klingmann
Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|5
|1'45.872
|12.161
|0.035
|121.051
|25
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
Albert Costa
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|5
|1'46.040
|12.329
|0.168
|120.860
|26
|88
| Mirko Bortolotti
Rolf Ineichen
Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|7
|1'46.175
|12.464
|0.135
|120.706
|27
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Shane van Gisbergen
Aaron Telitz
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|1'46.185
|12.474
|0.010
|120.695
|28
|48
| Madison Snow
Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Andrea Caldarelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|1'46.191
|12.480
|0.006
|120.688
|29
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
Shinya Michimi
Jules Gounon
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|1'46.478
|12.767
|0.287
|120.362
|30
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Anthony Imperato
Klaus Bachler
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|6
|1'46.485
|12.774
|0.007
|120.354
|31
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|7
|1'46.835
|13.124
|0.350
|119.960
|32
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Ross Gunn
Mathias Lauda
Andrew Watson
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|8
|1'46.880
|13.169
|0.045
|119.910
|33
|23
| Ian James
Nicki Thiim
Roman De Angelis
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|8
|1'47.041
|13.330
|0.161
|119.729
|34
|19
| Christina Nielsen
Katherine Legge
Tatiana Calderon
Rahel Frey
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|1'47.148
|13.437
|0.107
|119.610
|35
|74
| Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|6
|1'47.273
|13.562
|0.125
|119.470
|36
|14
| Parker Chase
Jack Hawksworth
Michael de Quesada
Kyle Busch
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|37
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|0
|38
|54
| Tim Pappas
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Sven Muller
Trenton Estep
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
