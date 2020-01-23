Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Montoya's Acura tops wet opening practice

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 4:31 PM

The #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Juan Pablo Montoya topped a wet-but-drying first practice for the 58th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The Colombian turned a best time of 1min49.917sec, which survived a last-gasp challenge from Olivier Pla’s #77 Mazda RT24-P which fell 0.039sec short with its final lap.

The JDC-Miller MotorSports entries of Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais were third and fourth, and fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the second Acura.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac was sixth thanks to Ryan Briscoe, while 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay was the fastest driver in the #55 Mazda.

Nicolas Lapierre’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks Oreca led LMP2 ahead of the DragonSpeed entry piloted by Ben Hanley.

GT Le Mans saw the revised Porsche 911 RSRs come to the fore, courtesy of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while 0.9sec back Antonio Garcia was third in the mid-engined #3 Corvette C8.R which makes its race debut this weekend.

However the sister Corvette caused one of two red flags when it ground to a halt on track while in Marcel Fassler’s hands, thus Tommy Milner didn’t get a chance to set a representative time as the track dried.

Mirko Bortolotti’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 topped GT Daytona ahead of Patrick Pilet’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, Albert Costa in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen in the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Sven Muller set fifth fastest time for Black Swan Racing, but one of his co-drivers, Trenton Estep suffered a major shunt, the torn-up 911 bringing out the session’s second red flag with around 20mins to go.

The team faces an uphill task to get the car back in respectable shape in time for FP2 which begins at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time, while qualifying is set for 4.15 and FP3 for 7.15.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 6 1'49.917     116.597
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 16 1'49.956 0.039 0.039 116.556
3 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Brazil Matheus Leist
United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'50.316 0.399 0.360 116.175
4 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Loic Duval
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'51.054 1.137 0.738 115.403
5 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 14 1'51.226 1.309 0.172 115.225
6 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Japan Kamui Kobayashi 		DPi Cadillac DPi 16 1'51.504 1.587 0.278 114.938
7 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 20 1'51.778 1.861 0.274 114.656
8 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Canada John Farano
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'52.193 2.276 0.415 114.232
9 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Colin Braun
United Kingdom Harrison Newey 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 14 1'53.555 3.638 1.362 112.862
10 52 United States Ben Keating
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Nicholas Boulle
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'55.852 5.935 2.297 110.624
11 912 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
New Zealand Earl Bamber
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 18 1'57.031 7.114 1.179 109.509
12 911 Australia Matt Campbell
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 18 1'57.351 7.434 0.320 109.211
13 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
United States Kyle Masson
United States Don Yount 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 14 1'57.956 8.039 0.605 108.651
14 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 20 1'57.991 8.074 0.035 108.618
15 88 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 1'58.763 8.846 0.772 107.912
16 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern
France Patrick Pilet 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 18 1'58.774 8.857 0.011 107.902
17 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 1'58.843 8.926 0.069 107.840
18 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 10 1'59.181 9.264 0.338 107.534
19 54 United States Tim Pappas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Germany Sven Muller
United States Trenton Estep 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 12 1'59.268 9.351 0.087 107.455
20 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 11 1'59.666 9.749 0.398 107.098
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 17 1'59.715 9.798 0.049 107.054
22 19 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'59.821 9.904 0.106 106.960
23 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'59.872 9.955 0.051 106.914
24 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
United States Anthony Imperato
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 13 1'59.985 10.068 0.113 106.813
25 74 United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating
United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 18 2'00.052 10.135 0.067 106.754
26 24 United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Australia Chaz Mostert
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 16 2'00.081 10.164 0.029 106.728
27 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Austria Mathias Lauda
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 20 2'00.124 10.207 0.043 106.690
28 14 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Kyle Busch 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 2'01.151 11.234 1.027 105.785
29 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 10 2'01.575 11.658 0.424 105.416
30 18 United States Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
United States Ryan Lewis
France Nicolas Minassian 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 5 2'01.611 11.694 0.036 105.385
31 96 United States Robby Foley
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Bill Auberlen
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 11 2'02.641 12.724 1.030 104.500
32 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi
France Jules Gounon 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 4 2'03.119 13.202 0.478 104.094
33 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
United States Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 4 2'09.944 20.027 6.825 98.627
34 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Canada Roman De Angelis
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 0        
35 31 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 0        
36 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1        
37 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman
United States A.J. Allmendinger 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2        
38 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1

 

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

