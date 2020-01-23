Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice
The #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Juan Pablo Montoya topped a wet-but-drying first practice for the 58th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
The Colombian turned a best time of 1min49.917sec, which survived a last-gasp challenge from Olivier Pla’s #77 Mazda RT24-P which fell 0.039sec short with its final lap.
The JDC-Miller MotorSports entries of Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais were third and fourth, and fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the second Acura.
Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac was sixth thanks to Ryan Briscoe, while 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay was the fastest driver in the #55 Mazda.
Nicolas Lapierre’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks Oreca led LMP2 ahead of the DragonSpeed entry piloted by Ben Hanley.
GT Le Mans saw the revised Porsche 911 RSRs come to the fore, courtesy of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while 0.9sec back Antonio Garcia was third in the mid-engined #3 Corvette C8.R which makes its race debut this weekend.
However the sister Corvette caused one of two red flags when it ground to a halt on track while in Marcel Fassler’s hands, thus Tommy Milner didn’t get a chance to set a representative time as the track dried.
Mirko Bortolotti’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 topped GT Daytona ahead of Patrick Pilet’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, Albert Costa in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen in the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Sven Muller set fifth fastest time for Black Swan Racing, but one of his co-drivers, Trenton Estep suffered a major shunt, the torn-up 911 bringing out the session’s second red flag with around 20mins to go.
The team faces an uphill task to get the car back in respectable shape in time for FP2 which begins at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time, while qualifying is set for 4.15 and FP3 for 7.15.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|6
|1'49.917
|116.597
|2
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|16
|1'49.956
|0.039
|0.039
|116.556
|3
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Matheus Leist
Chris Miller
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'50.316
|0.399
|0.360
|116.175
|4
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Loic Duval
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'51.054
|1.137
|0.738
|115.403
|5
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|14
|1'51.226
|1.309
|0.172
|115.225
|6
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Kamui Kobayashi
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|16
|1'51.504
|1.587
|0.278
|114.938
|7
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|20
|1'51.778
|1.861
|0.274
|114.656
|8
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
David Heinemeier Hansson
John Farano
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|17
|1'52.193
|2.276
|0.415
|114.232
|9
|81
| Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
Colin Braun
Harrison Newey
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|14
|1'53.555
|3.638
|1.362
|112.862
|10
|52
| Ben Keating
Simon Trummer
Nicholas Boulle
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|4
|1'55.852
|5.935
|2.297
|110.624
|11
|912
| Laurens Vanthoor
Earl Bamber
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|18
|1'57.031
|7.114
|1.179
|109.509
|12
|911
| Matt Campbell
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|18
|1'57.351
|7.434
|0.320
|109.211
|13
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
Kyle Masson
Don Yount
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|14
|1'57.956
|8.039
|0.605
|108.651
|14
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|20
|1'57.991
|8.074
|0.035
|108.618
|15
|88
| Mirko Bortolotti
Rolf Ineichen
Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|1'58.763
|8.846
|0.772
|107.912
|16
|9
| Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
Patrick Pilet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|18
|1'58.774
|8.857
|0.011
|107.902
|17
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
Albert Costa
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|19
|1'58.843
|8.926
|0.069
|107.840
|18
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Shane van Gisbergen
Aaron Telitz
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|10
|1'59.181
|9.264
|0.338
|107.534
|19
|54
| Tim Pappas
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Sven Muller
Trenton Estep
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|12
|1'59.268
|9.351
|0.087
|107.455
|20
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|11
|1'59.666
|9.749
|0.398
|107.098
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Philipp Eng
Bruno Spengler
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|17
|1'59.715
|9.798
|0.049
|107.054
|22
|19
| Christina Nielsen
Katherine Legge
Tatiana Calderon
Rahel Frey
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|1'59.821
|9.904
|0.106
|106.960
|23
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|1'59.872
|9.955
|0.051
|106.914
|24
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Anthony Imperato
Klaus Bachler
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|13
|1'59.985
|10.068
|0.113
|106.813
|25
|74
| Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|18
|2'00.052
|10.135
|0.067
|106.754
|26
|24
| John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
Chaz Mostert
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|16
|2'00.081
|10.164
|0.029
|106.728
|27
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Ross Gunn
Mathias Lauda
Andrew Watson
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|20
|2'00.124
|10.207
|0.043
|106.690
|28
|14
| Parker Chase
Jack Hawksworth
Michael de Quesada
Kyle Busch
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|2'01.151
|11.234
|1.027
|105.785
|29
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|10
|2'01.575
|11.658
|0.424
|105.416
|30
|18
| Kyle Tilley
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Lewis
Nicolas Minassian
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|5
|2'01.611
|11.694
|0.036
|105.385
|31
|96
| Robby Foley
Jens Klingmann
Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|11
|2'02.641
|12.724
|1.030
|104.500
|32
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
Shinya Michimi
Jules Gounon
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|4
|2'03.119
|13.202
|0.478
|104.094
|33
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Eric Lux
Mark Kvamme
Jonathan Hoggard
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|4
|2'09.944
|20.027
|6.825
|98.627
|34
|23
| Ian James
Nicki Thiim
Roman De Angelis
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|0
|35
|31
| Mike Conway
Pipo Derani
Filipe Albuquerque
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|0
|36
|48
| Madison Snow
Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Andrea Caldarelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1
|37
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
A.J. Allmendinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2
|38
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1
