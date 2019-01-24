Rolex 24: Bomarito puts Mazda on top in second practice
Mazda Team Joest moved to the top of the Rolex 24 at Daytona timesheets in second practice, courtesy of a late flyer from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.
After the opening session of the Rolex 24 weekend was held on a damp track, second practice was dry, albeit with laptimes still some way slower than those set in the Roar test earlier in the month.
CORE autosport's sole Nissan DPi led the session for much of the way after Colin Braun posted a 1m35.338s with 41 minutes remaining, and that wasn't beaten until Filipe Albuquerque set a 1m35.446s in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R with less than 10 minutes on the clock.
But with five minutes left of the session, Bomarito knocked some six tenths off Albuquerque's benchmark with a 1m34.743s, which he followed up with a 1m34.672s on the following lap - putting the #55 Mazda seven tenths up on the competition.
Braun's earlier time was good enough to keep the #54 Nissan third, while Acura Team Penske's Ricky Taylor ensured it was four different makes in the top four with a 1m35.539s effort in the #7 Acura ARX-05.
IMSA rookie Augustin Canapino turned an impressive lap to go fifth fastest in the #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac, followed by Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac.
Fernando Alonso set the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac's best time of 1m35.924s to earn P7, one place ahead of the #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Timo Bernhard.
The LMP2 contingent was headed up by James Allen in the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson, the young Australian's 1m37.255s effort putting him three tenths clear of PR1/Mathiasen driver Gabriel Aubry.
Nick Tandy left it late to send the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSR to the top of the times in GT Le Mans with a best time of 1m43.475s, demoting Corvette driver Jan Magnussen to second by just 0.086s.
Ryan Briscoe was the best of the Ford GT drivers in the #66 machine, taking third place, a further two tenths back, followed by the sole Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the second of the Ganassi-run Fords.
BMW propped up the GTLM order with its pair of M8 GTEs managing only eighth and ninth places.
In GT Daytona, Spirit of Race Ferrari driver Daniel Serra was the sole driver to breach the 1m46s barrier with a 1m45.936s, enough to top the class by 0.248s from the leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX driven by Trent Hindman.
Third in class was Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, a further 0.060s behind.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 2:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|27
|1'34.672
|135.366
|2
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'35.383
|0.711
|0.711
|134.357
|3
|54
| Loic Duval
Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|24
|1'35.538
|0.866
|0.155
|134.139
|4
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|25
|1'35.539
|0.867
|0.001
|134.137
|5
|50
| Kyle Kaiser
Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|21
|1'35.550
|0.878
|0.011
|134.122
|6
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|1'35.694
|1.022
|0.144
|133.920
|7
|10
| Fernando Alonso
Kamui Kobayashi
Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|26
|1'35.924
|1.252
|0.230
|133.599
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|21
|1'36.102
|1.430
|0.178
|133.352
|9
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'36.346
|1.674
|0.244
|133.014
|10
|84
| Simon Trummer
Juan Piedrahita
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'36.485
|1.813
|0.139
|132.822
|11
|85
| Rubens Barrichello
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Devlin DeFrancesco
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'36.657
|1.985
|0.172
|132.586
|12
|81
| Nicolas Lapierre
Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
James Allen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|25
|1'37.255
|2.583
|0.598
|131.771
|13
|52
| Matt McMurry
Mark Kvamme
Enzo Guibbert
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|27
|1'37.512
|2.840
|0.257
|131.423
|14
|18
| Pastor Maldonado
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
Ryan Cullen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|25
|1'38.228
|3.556
|0.716
|130.465
|15
|38
| Kris Wright
Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|24
|1'39.784
|5.112
|1.556
|128.431
|16
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|25
|1'43.475
|8.803
|3.691
|123.850
|17
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|25
|1'43.561
|8.889
|0.086
|123.747
|18
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|21
|1'43.755
|9.083
|0.194
|123.516
|19
|62
| James Calado
Davide Rigon
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|22
|1'43.758
|9.086
|0.003
|123.512
|20
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|19
|1'43.906
|9.234
|0.148
|123.336
|21
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|21
|1'44.017
|9.345
|0.111
|123.204
|22
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|21
|1'44.219
|9.547
|0.202
|122.966
|23
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Augusto Farfus
Philipp Eng
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'44.249
|9.577
|0.030
|122.930
|24
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
Alex Zanardi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'44.301
|9.629
|0.052
|122.869
|25
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'45.936
|11.264
|1.635
|120.973
|26
|86
| A.J. Allmendinger
Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|1'46.184
|11.512
|0.248
|120.690
|27
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|20
|1'46.244
|11.572
|0.060
|120.622
|28
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Jens Klingmann
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|23
|1'46.295
|11.623
|0.051
|120.564
|29
|13
| Andrea Bertolini
Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|28
|1'46.295
|11.623
|0.000
|120.564
|30
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Andrea Caldarelli
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|1'46.337
|11.665
|0.042
|120.516
|31
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|24
|1'46.567
|11.895
|0.230
|120.256
|32
|63
| Toni Vilander
Dominik Farnbacher
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|23
|1'46.574
|11.902
|0.007
|120.248
|33
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
Christian Engelhart
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|27
|1'46.579
|11.907
|0.005
|120.243
|34
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
Matt Campbell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|1'46.642
|11.970
|0.063
|120.172
|35
|44
| Andy Lally
Marco Mapelli
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|1'46.692
|12.020
|0.050
|120.115
|36
|14
| Austin Cindric
Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
Nick Cassidy
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|1'46.739
|12.067
|0.047
|120.062
|37
|12
| Townsend Bell
Jeff Segal
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|1'46.781
|12.109
|0.042
|120.015
|38
|57
| Simona de Silvestro
Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|24
|1'46.829
|12.157
|0.048
|119.961
|39
|29
| Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|1'46.935
|12.263
|0.106
|119.842
|40
|46
| Fabio Babini
Emanuele Busnelli
Taylor Proto
Giacomo Altoè
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|27
|1'47.234
|12.562
|0.299
|119.508
|41
|99
| Klaus Bachler
Sven Muller
Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|1'47.444
|12.772
|0.210
|119.275
|42
|540
| Marco Seefried
Tim Pappas
Dirk Werner
Matteo Cairoli
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'47.453
|12.781
|0.009
|119.265
|43
|47
| Don Yount
Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Linus Lundqvist
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|27
|1'47.527
|12.855
|0.074
|19.183
|44
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Dominik Baumann
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|20
|1'47.534
|12.862
|0.007
|19.175
|45
|88
| Ian James
Frederic Vervisch
Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|1'47.593
|12.921
|0.059
|119.110
|46
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Chris Haase
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|1'47.673
|13.001
|0.080
|119.021
|47
|19
| Markus Winkelhock
Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|1'47.724
|13.052
|0.051
|18.965
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Daytona 24
|Drivers
|Jonathan Bomarito
|Teams
|Team Joest , Mazda Motorsports
|Author
|Jamie Klein