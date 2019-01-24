Sign in
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Bomarito puts Mazda on top in second practice

Rolex 24: Bomarito puts Mazda on top in second practice
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
11m ago

Mazda Team Joest moved to the top of the Rolex 24 at Daytona timesheets in second practice, courtesy of a late flyer from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.

After the opening session of the Rolex 24 weekend was held on a damp track, second practice was dry, albeit with laptimes still some way slower than those set in the Roar test earlier in the month.

CORE autosport's sole Nissan DPi led the session for much of the way after Colin Braun posted a 1m35.338s with 41 minutes remaining, and that wasn't beaten until Filipe Albuquerque set a 1m35.446s in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

But with five minutes left of the session, Bomarito knocked some six tenths off Albuquerque's benchmark with a 1m34.743s, which he followed up with a 1m34.672s on the following lap - putting the #55 Mazda seven tenths up on the competition.

Braun's earlier time was good enough to keep the #54 Nissan third, while Acura Team Penske's Ricky Taylor ensured it was four different makes in the top four with a 1m35.539s effort in the #7 Acura ARX-05.

IMSA rookie Augustin Canapino turned an impressive lap to go fifth fastest in the #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac, followed by Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac.

Fernando Alonso set the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac's best time of 1m35.924s to earn P7, one place ahead of the #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Timo Bernhard.

The LMP2 contingent was headed up by James Allen in the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson, the young Australian's 1m37.255s effort putting him three tenths clear of PR1/Mathiasen driver Gabriel Aubry.

Nick Tandy left it late to send the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSR to the top of the times in GT Le Mans with a best time of 1m43.475s, demoting Corvette driver Jan Magnussen to second by just 0.086s.

Ryan Briscoe was the best of the Ford GT drivers in the #66 machine, taking third place, a further two tenths back, followed by the sole Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the second of the Ganassi-run Fords.

BMW propped up the GTLM order with its pair of M8 GTEs managing only eighth and ninth places.

In GT Daytona, Spirit of Race Ferrari driver Daniel Serra was the sole driver to breach the 1m46s barrier with a 1m45.936s, enough to top the class by 0.248s from the leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX driven by Trent Hindman.

Third in class was Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, a further 0.060s behind.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 2:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 DPi Mazda DPi 27 1'34.672     135.366
2 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'35.383 0.711 0.711 134.357
3 54 France Loic Duval
France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 DPi Nissan DPi 24 1'35.538 0.866 0.155 134.139
4 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 25 1'35.539 0.867 0.001 134.137
5 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
Austria Rene Binder
United States Will Owen
Agustin Canapino		 DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'35.550 0.878 0.011 134.122
6 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'35.694 1.022 0.144 133.920
7 10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'35.924 1.252 0.230 133.599
8 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
Germany René Rast
United States Tristan Nunez		 DPi Mazda DPi 21 1'36.102 1.430 0.178 133.352
9 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron		 DPi Acura DPi 9 1'36.346 1.674 0.244 133.014
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
Colombia Juan Piedrahita
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'36.485 1.813 0.139 132.822
11 85 Brazil Rubens Barrichello
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco		 DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'36.657 1.985 0.172 132.586
12 81 France Nicolas Lapierre
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Australia James Allen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 25 1'37.255 2.583 0.598 131.771
13 52 United States Matt McMurry
United States Mark Kvamme
France Enzo Guibbert
France Gabriel Aubry		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 27 1'37.512 2.840 0.257 131.423
14 18 Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
Ireland Ryan Cullen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 25 1'38.228 3.556 0.716 130.465
15 38 United States Kris Wright
Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 24 1'39.784 5.112 1.556 128.431
16 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 25 1'43.475 8.803 3.691 123.850
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 25 1'43.561 8.889 0.086 123.747
18 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 21 1'43.755 9.083 0.194 123.516
19 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Davide Rigon
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Spain Miguel Molina		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 22 1'43.758 9.086 0.003 123.512
20 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 19 1'43.906 9.234 0.148 123.336
21 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 21 1'44.017 9.345 0.111 123.204
22 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 21 1'44.219 9.547 0.202 122.966
23 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Austria Philipp Eng
United States Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'44.249 9.577 0.030 122.930
24 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert
Italy Alex Zanardi		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'44.301 9.629 0.052 122.869
25 51 Portugal Pedro Lamy
Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Austria Mathias Lauda
Brazil Daniel Serra		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'45.936 11.264 1.635 120.973
26 86 United States A.J. Allmendinger
United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 1'46.184 11.512 0.248 120.690
27 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Germany Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 20 1'46.244 11.572 0.060 120.622
28 96 United States Bill Auberlen
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 23 1'46.295 11.623 0.051 120.564
29 13 Italy Andrea Bertolini
Brazil Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 28 1'46.295 11.623 0.000 120.564
30 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'46.337 11.665 0.042 120.516
31 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 1'46.567 11.895 0.230 120.256
32 63 Finland Toni Vilander
Germany Dominik Farnbacher
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 23 1'46.574 11.902 0.007 120.248
33 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers
Germany Christian Engelhart		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'46.579 11.907 0.005 120.243
34 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle
Australia Matt Campbell		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 1'46.642 11.970 0.063 120.172
35 44 United States Andy Lally
Italy Marco Mapelli
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'46.692 12.020 0.050 120.115
36 14 United States Austin Cindric
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
New Zealand Nick Cassidy		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'46.739 12.067 0.047 120.062
37 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Jeff Segal
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'46.781 12.109 0.042 120.015
38 57 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 24 1'46.829 12.157 0.048 119.961
39 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'46.935 12.263 0.106 119.842
40 46 Italy Fabio Babini
Italy Emanuele Busnelli
Taylor Proto
Giacomo Altoè		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'47.234 12.562 0.299 119.508
41 99 Austria Klaus Bachler
Germany Sven Muller
Germany Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'47.444 12.772 0.210 119.275
42 540 Germany Marco Seefried
United States Tim Pappas
Germany Dirk Werner
Italy Matteo Cairoli		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'47.453 12.781 0.009 119.265
43 47 United States Don Yount
Serbia Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Sweden Linus Lundqvist		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'47.527 12.855 0.074 19.183
44 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Austria Dominik Baumann
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 20 1'47.534 12.862 0.007 19.175
45 88 United Kingdom Ian James
Belgium Frederic Vervisch
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'47.593 12.921 0.059 119.110
46 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc
Chris Haase		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 1'47.673 13.001 0.080 119.021
47 19 Germany Markus Winkelhock
United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'47.724 13.052 0.051 18.965
