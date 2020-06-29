NASCAR Cup
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Results

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

shares
comments
2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 12:51 AM

Denny Hamlin avenged his NASCAR Cup Series defeat by Kevin Harvick on Saturday to win Sunday’s Pocono 350.

The 350-mile race was the second leg of the Cup Series double-header at Pocono.

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin executed a long-haul fuel strategy plan in the final stage that meant he spent less time in pit road, as Stewart-Haas Ford’s Harvick got stuck in traffic in the crucial final run. Erik Jones made a late surge to finish third, while Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch won Stage 1, after a fierce duel with Ryan Blaney was disrupted by Jimmie Johnson, who was battling to ensure he’d get his lap back at the stage break on a strategy gamble. Blaney suffered a big slide, and was forced to settle for second.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2, ahead of Almirola, in a two-lap shootout after a series of late yellows. The last of these for for Chris Buescher spinning and almost taking out Bubba Wallace.

The shock news from this stage was Kyle Busch crashing out with nine laps to go, wrecking on the exit of Turn 2 after contact from Blaney as they were racing hard for position and came up to lap Garrett Smithley. Following the incident, Busch declined to discuss it with reporters as his view would “come across in a bad way”.

The race was delayed by weather, as lightning in the vicinity sent the cars to pit road after a handful of laps. After a further delay for rain showers, the race restarted and ran for its full duration into the evening, despite fears that it might have to end early due to a lack of daylight.

Big wrecks for Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell took them out of the race in Stage 1 and 2 respectively.

Pos # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 140   49
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 140 3.068 11
3 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 140 16.756  
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 140 23.298  
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 140 25.305 4
6 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 140 25.656  
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 140 27.621  
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 140 28.385  
9 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 140 28.388  
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 140 28.499 5
11 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 140 29.551 13
12 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 140 32.658  
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 140 34.658 35
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 140 45.599  
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 140 47.996  
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 140 50.622  
17 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 140 53.460  
18 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 139 1 lap  
19 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 139 1 lap  
20 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 139 1 lap  
21 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 139 1 lap  
22 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 139 1 lap 21
23 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 139 1 lap  
24 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 139 1 lap  
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 139 1 lap 1
26 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 139 1 lap  
27 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 138 2 laps  
28 27 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 138 2 laps  
29 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 137 3 laps  
30 77 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
31 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
32 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
33 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 136 4 laps  
34 7 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
35 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 135 5 laps  
36 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 135 5 laps  
37 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 133 7 laps  
38 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 74 66 laps 2
39 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 39 101 laps  
40 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 15 125 laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Brad Keselowski , Denny Hamlin
Author Charles Bradley

